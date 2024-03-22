Why you might want the TD Bank FlexPay

With its strong Visa benefits, no annual fee, and long intro balance transfer offer, the TD Bank FlexPay could be a good choice for those looking to lower their debt.

Intro APR: A longer-than-usual balance transfer offer

While most balance transfer offers range between 12 to 15 months, the TD Bank FlexPay offers an introductory APR offer on balance transfers for 18 months (then 19.24 to 29.24 percent ongoing APR). It also has an intro balance transfer fee of 3 percent, which increases to 5 percent (or $5, whichever is greater) after the intro period. The intro fee and offer length should give you plenty of time to pay down your credit card debt, saving hundreds of dollars in the process.

For example, the average American has around $6,000 in credit card debt. If you use the TD Bank FlexPay card’s intro offer, you can pay that amount off with about $333 monthly payments. But if you use a card with shorter intro APR periods, that monthly payment could be $400 to $500.

Plus, the TD Bank FlexPay’s balance transfer fee only adds $183 to the final amount while a card with a 5 percent fee adds $304. So, while these can feel like small differences, it adds up with the final amount you pay.

Even when the offer ends, your interest rate could be slightly lower than the current average interest rate. So, even if you’re unable to pay off the full amount, you still have an advantage in decreasing your debt.

Benefits: Plenty of handy protections

Every TD Bank credit card comes with Visa Platinum card benefits that include cell phone protection but cardholders with credit limits of $5,000 or more gain more travel and security benefits through Visa Signature perks. For security, the perks focus on fraud and purchase protections, especially in the event of theft or if the card is damaged. This can include:

Cell phone protection

Emergency card replacement

Purchase security

For travel, it mirrors many top-tier travel cards by having benefits that cover each step in travel planning, including:

Visa Concierge

Visa luxury hotel collection

Roadside Dispatch

Travel and emergency assistance service

Rate and fees: Reduces costs where it can

The TD Bank FlexPay may come with standard fees like foreign transactions and cash advance fees. However, a few highlights on this card make it worth a second look. One big advantage of this card is that it doesn’t have an annual fee, which is great when you want to focus on reducing your debt.

Another advantage for cardholders is the late fee forgiveness feature, in which TD Bank will automatically forgive your first late fee every year you hold the card. While paying late may still impact your credit score, this can be helpful for people still getting used to having a credit card.