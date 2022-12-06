Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard®
*The information about the Citi® / AAdvantage Business™ World Elite Mastercard® has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
A FICO score/credit score is used to represent the creditworthiness of a person and may be one indicator to the credit type you are eligible for. However, credit score alone does not guarantee or imply approval for any financial product.
Intro offer
N/A
Offer valuation
Offer valuation is not available for this credit card.
1X - 2X
Rewards Rate
Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on eligible American Airlines purchases Earn 2 AAdvantage® miles per $1 spent on purchases at telecommunications merchants, cable and satellite providers, car rental merchants and at gas stations* Earn 1 AAdvantage® mile per $1 spent on other purchases*
Annual fee
Regular APR