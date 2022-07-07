Why you would not want the Brinks Armored Account

The Brink’s Armored Account delivers the same opt-in Payback Points rewards program as other Netspend prepaid cards, but Brink’s program is called Brink’s Money Payback Points. The redemption options can be valuable, but the point values and higher-yield reward opportunities are a bit foggy unless you already have an account.

Rewards: Too low to stand up to fees

You’ll earn 1 Payback Point per dollar on signature purchase transactions (just select “credit” on the keypad at checkout), minus your purchase fees. However, you may be able to earn bonus points at a higher rate if you take advantage of additional limited-time, merchant-specific offers in your Online Account Center. Luckily, these reward opportunities can easily fit into your regular spending since they are personalized around your purchases. These additional offers are similar to card-linked reward programs, similar to Amex Offers or Chase Offers.

Because the Payback Points program’s terms are a bit vague, it’s difficult to tell the exact point value. If you plan to redeem points you earn with your rewards card for cash back, you typically want your points to be worth at least 1 cent apiece. Considering the fees attached to this card, the cost of using this card can easily eat up the value of any rewards you earn.

Rates and fees: Costs pile up quickly

If you choose the pay-as-you-go plan, it’ll be hard to use this card without tripping over a fee. Each purchase costs $1.50, but the $9.95 monthly plan may save you money, depending on how often you use your card. The best move is to accept the reduced monthly plan as a Brink’s Preferred Benefit member, which requires $500 in qualifying direct deposits each month. This feature drops your monthly plan to $5 — a fee similar to other prepaid cards.

Unfortunately, the cast of fees that usually come with even the best prepaid cards will constantly nibble into your balance. There’s no upfront card purchase fee, but you’ll have to pay up to $3.95 just to reload your card’s cash balance. You’ll also experience a $3 over-the-counter (OTC) cash withdrawal fee at financial institutions like banks or a 2.75 percent fee of the total withdrawal at in-network reload locations (or $4, whichever is greater), only waiving the first withdrawal fee every month.

It’s hard to steer clear of these fees, especially considering the list of situational costs like a 4 percent foreign transaction fee, $5.95 90-day inactivity fee and even a $4.95 fee for a custom picture on your card. Unless you’re dedicated to a prepaid card, alternative options like one of the best checking accounts might be cheaper.