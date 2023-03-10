Best Western Rewards® Mastercard review

A deeper look at the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 13 points per $1 on Best Western bookings, 2 points per $1 on other transactions

: 13 points per $1 on Best Western bookings, 2 points per $1 on other transactions Welcome offer : 40,000 points when you spend $1,000 in the first 3 billing cycles after the account is opened. 20,000 points when you spend $5,000 every 12 billing cycles

: 40,000 points when you spend $1,000 in the first 3 billing cycles after the account is opened. 20,000 points when you spend $5,000 every 12 billing cycles Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : N/A

: N/A Balance transfer intro APR : N/A

: N/A Regular APR: 20.99 percent or 24.99 percent variable APR based on creditworthiness

Current sign-up bonus

Signing up for the Best Western credit card gives you automatic Gold status with the hotel chain. That includes 10 percent bonus points for eligible stays, early check-in and late checkout, complimentary water and points upon arrival. Plus, any free night redemptions count toward Best Western Elite status.

You’ll also get 40,000 points when you spend $1,000 in the first 3 billing cycles after the account is opened. 20,000 points when you spend $5,000 every 12 billing cycles. Since the average free night stay is 16,000 points, that works out to two at least free nights. Best Western says cardholders must allow six to eight weeks for bonus points to be added to their point balance, so it might be a couple of months before you can use your free stays.

Rewards

With the Best Western Mastercard, you’ll earn points for every purchase, though you will earn more when you spend with Best Western.

Earning rewards

When you book with Best Western, you’ll get three points per dollar, plus an additional 10 points per dollar for being a Best Western Rewards member. You’ll earn two points per dollar for all other transactions.

Redeeming rewards

You can redeem Best Western points on the website on hotel stays, or Best Western gift cards. You can also donate points to charity through the website.

How much are points worth?

Using the hotel stay examples above, points are worth about 0.45 cents to 0.54 cents per point. For other options, you might not get as much value out of your points.