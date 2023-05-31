A deeper look into the current card offer

Quick highlights

Rewards rate : 2X points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1X), 2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through American Express Travel and 1X points on all other purchases

: 2X points at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year, then 1X), 2X points on prepaid rental cars booked through American Express Travel and 1X points on all other purchases Welcome offer : 10,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first three months

: 10,000 points after spending $1,000 on purchases within the first three months Annual fee : $0

: $0 Purchase intro APR : 0 percent intro APR for 15 months

: 0 percent intro APR for 15 months Balance transfer intro APR : 0 percent intro APR for 15 months (on balance transfers requested within 60 days of account opening)

: 0 percent intro APR for 15 months (on balance transfers requested within 60 days of account opening) Regular APR: 18.24 percent to 28.24 percent (variable)

Current welcome offer

After spending only $1,000 within your first three months, you can earn 10,000 Amex Membership Rewards points.

Membership Rewards points are worth the most when they’re redeemed through the American Express Travel portal or partner travel programs, valued at 2.0 cents, based on Bankrate’s latest points and miles valuations. That means this welcome bonus can be worth up to $200, but it can drop in value if you spend points on non-travel rewards.

Offers worth $200 seem to be the current average intro bonus for credit cards with no annual fee, but keep in mind this offer’s travel-oriented footnote.

Rewards

The Amex EveryDay earns Membership Rewards points, which are known as some of the most valuable rewards in the credit card world. If you’re gearing up for your next trip, this card is a decent resource to earn travel rewards just by stocking your pantry.

Earning rewards

Earning rewards with the Amex EveryDay credit card is easy since there are only two bonus categories to keep track of: 2 points per dollar spent at U.S. supermarkets and on prepaid rental cars booked through the American Express Travel portal. Unfortunately, this rate reverts to 1 point per dollar once you spend more than $6,000 per year (that’s $500 a month) at U.S. supermarkets. Also, any other purchase will gather 1 point per dollar.

Luckily, the 20 percent extra points feature can earn you an additional 20 percent points back each month if you make 20 or more separate purchases with your card in a billing period.

But even if you maximize the 2X-point U.S. supermarket category’s $6,000 spending limit in conjunction with the extra points feature, you’ll only earn a total of 14,400 points (worth about $288 toward travel).

Redeeming rewards

On paper, Membership Rewards points have a lot of redemption options to choose from. But in actuality, your points are worth much less if you don’t use them to book travel through the Amex Travel portal or find a transfer partner program with a 1:1 conversion rate.

You can choose to redeem for statement credits, gift cards and merchandise or spend them to cover card charges or online shopping purchases with select retailers (like Amazon.com and rental cars through Amex Travel). Instead, we recommend saving up your points for travel opportunities down the road. If you feel like you’d rather have cash back in hand than sit on your travel rewards, you might want to consider a cash back card.