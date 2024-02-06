At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

Key takeaways Both the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card earn solid rewards without an annual fee.

The Capital One Quicksilver earns miles that can be redeemed for travel or transferred to Capital One travel partners for even more value.

The VentureOne card is suited for those who prefer cash back, earning a flat cash back rate on most purchases.

Both cards come with relatively similar bonuses and benefits, so consider what type of rewards you want to earn in order to find the best fit.

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card have quite a few things in common, including the fact that neither one charges an annual fee. Both cards also offer flat-rate rewards on spending, welcome bonuses worth a few hundred dollars and generous zero-interest offers on purchases and balance transfers.

Still, these two cards dole out rewards differently, and the Capital One VentureOne, in particular, offers significantly more options when it comes to redeeming your rewards for travel.

If you’re comparing the Capital One VentureOne and Capital One Quicksilver to decide which one you want, read on to see how they stack up.

Main details

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus miles after spending $500 within 3 months of account opening $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within 3 months of account opening Rewards rate 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One

1.25X miles on all purchases 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One

1.5% cash back on all purchases Intro APR 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (19.99% to 29.99% variable APR after; balance transfer fees apply) 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (19.99% to 29.99% variable APR after; balance transfer fees apply) Annual fee $0 $0

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card vs. Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card highlights

These two rewards cards have quite a bit in common, but there are areas where one wins out over the other. The categories below are some that you likely care the most about.

Badge Welcome bonus winner: Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Rewards rate winner Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Why they won Caret Down

Badge Credit card fees winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Badge Intro APR offer winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down

Which card earns the most?

It’s easy to see why you would pick the Capital One Quicksilver if you care the most about flat-rate rewards on everyday purchases. This card offers an unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase, whereas the Capital One VentureOne offers 1.25X miles on every purchase (equivalent to 1.25 percent in cash back).

But, how much do these rewards rates really impact your earnings? That depends on how much you spend on your card each year.

Spending example

To determine how much your non-category rewards might vary with these two Capital One credit cards, let’s imagine you’re a family of four with parents under the age of 50 and two kids (a girl and a boy), ages 12 and 13.

You might spend an average of $16,336 per year ($1,361.33 per month) on food on a “moderate” budget, according to the USDA. Let’s also imagine you spend $4,800 per year dining out ($400 per month) and another $12,000 per year ($1,000 per month) on miscellaneous purchases.

With a total of $33,136 spent on a credit card each year, you could earn the following amounts in rewards with either card:

Capital One VentureOne — approximately $414 in rewards

— approximately $414 in rewards Capital One Quicksilver — approximately $497 in rewards

Why should you get the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card?

If you travel frequently or want to get maximum value from your miles by transferring them to Capital One’s travel partners, the VentureOne could be the card for you. Here are some of the standout features and benefits you can expect.



Additional benefits Caret Down



This card also comes with One important benefit of Capital One VentureOne is the fact that you get a 0 percent intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a variable APR of 19.99 percent to 29.99 percent. This benefit can help you save big on interest whether you want to pay down a large purchase over time or need to consolidate debt.This card also comes with Capital One VentureOne benefits including extended warranties, travel accident insurance and no foreign transaction fees.



Redemption options Caret Down If you like to travel, the Capital One VentureOne is a better option by far. Not only can you redeem your points for travel statement credits on your account, but you can transfer your miles to Capital One airline and hotel partners for even more value. You can also use your miles for purchases on Amazon.com and PayPal.



Recommended credit score Caret Down The Capital One VentureOne requires a good to excellent credit score of 670 to 850, so not everyone will qualify.

Why should you get the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card?

The Capital One Quicksilver is a cash back credit card with a better rewards rate for non-category purchases, but there are other factors to consider before you sign up.



Additional benefits Caret Down The Capital One Quicksilver lets users skip interest on purchases and balance transfers for the same amount of time as the VentureOne, which can be useful for those who need to consolidate debt or get a break from interest payments on new purchases. This card also comes with a few extra perks, such as extended warranties , travel accident insurance and no foreign transaction fees.



Redemption options Caret Down Once you earn cash back with this card, you can redeem it for a check in the mail, statement credits on your account, gift cards or purchases made through Amazon.com or PayPal.



Recommended credit score Caret Down Similar to the VentureOne, the Capital One Quicksilver also requires a good to excellent credit score of 670 to 850.

The bottom line

If you’re looking to earn miles and want more ways to redeem rewards for travel, pick the Capital One VentureOne. Meanwhile, you should pick the Capital One Quicksilver if you’re after a higher rewards rate on everything you buy.

Both of these cards are excellent for earning rewards with no annual fee, yet the right card for you depends on what you want the most.