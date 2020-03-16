GaudiLab/Shutterstock.com

Chase business credit cards are some of the most popular cards for small business on the market today, and it’s easy to see why. Some of their business credit cards don’t charge an annual fee, and one lets you earn valuable travel rewards points that can be transferred to Chase airline and hotel partners.

If you’re angling for a new business credit card this year and have your heart set on a Chase credit card, we compared the top options to see which of their cards is best for different types of business owners, as well as which features stand out the most.

Here are Bankrate’s top picks for Chase business credit cards in 2020:

Best for flat-rate cash rewards: Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Best for bonus rewards: Ink Business Cash Credit Card

Best for flexible travel options:Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

Best for domestic flights: Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Best for flat-rate cash rewards

Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Earn $500 in bonus cash when you spend $3,000 on your card within three months of account opening

Earn a flat 1.5% back for each dollar you spend

No annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, followed by a variable APR of 14.74% – 20.74%

Why it’s the best Chase business credit card for flat-rate rewards

The Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card is best for small business owners who want to earn a generous flat rate of rewards without an annual fee. You can earn a whopping $500 bonus when you spend $3,000 on your card within three months of account opening, but you’ll also earn a flat 1.5 percent back for each dollar you spend.

If you want to make a large purchase and pay it down over time without interest, this card allows that option, too. You’ll get 12 months with zero percent intro APR on purchases, but don’t forget that your APR will reset to a variable rate of 14.74 to 20.74 percent after that. Since this card doesn’t have an annual fee, it’s definitely a long-term keeper as well.

Best for bonus rewards

Ink Business Cash Credit Card

Earn $500 in bonus cash when you spend $3,000 on your card within three months of account opening

Earn 5% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores and on internet, cable and phone services each year

Earn 2% cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants each year

Earn 1% back on all other purchases

No annual fee

0% intro APR on purchases for 12 months, followed by a variable APR of 14.74% – 20.74%

Why it’s the best Chase business credit card for bonus rewards

If your small business spends a lot at office supply stores or on internet, cable, phone, gas or dining purchases, this card could leave you way ahead. There’s no annual fee to carry the Ink Business Cash Credit Card, yet you can earn generous cash back in these categories up to some pretty high caps.

If you were to spend $25,000 at office supply stores within a year, for example, you would earn $1,250 in rewards on those purchases alone. When you throw in the initial bonus you can earn with this card the first year, it’s easy to see why business owners sign up in droves. This card also comes with 12 months with zero percent APR on purchases, but remember that your APR will reset to a variable rate of 14.74 to 20.74 percent after that.

Best for flexible travel options

Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

Earn 80,000 bonus points worth $1,000 in travel when you spend $5,000 on your card within three months of account opening

Earn 3x points on up to $150,000 spent each year on travel, shipping, internet, cable and phone services, and select advertising

Earn 1x points on all other purchases

$95 annual fee

Get 25% more travel when you use points to book through the Chase Ultimate Rewards portal

Why it’s the best Chase business credit card for flexible travel options

The value of the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is undeniable, and that’s especially true if you’re someone who travels for business. The 80,000 initial bonus points you can earn are worth $1,000 in airfare, hotels, rental cars and more if you book through the Chase portal, but this card also lets you transfer points 1:1 to popular airline and hotel partners like Southwest Rapid Rewards, United MileagePlus, British Airways, Marriott Bonvoy and World of Hyatt.

The biggest benefit of this business credit card for small business and startups is that you don’t have to decide how to redeem your points now. You can generate considerable rewards and decide later whether to book travel through the Chase portal or transfer to airline and hotel partners. And if you decide not to travel, you can redeem Chase points for statement credits, gift cards or merchandise.

Best for domestic flights

Southwest Rapid Rewards® Performance Business Credit Card

Earn 70,000 points when you spend $5,000 on purchases within three months of account opening, plus another 30,000 points when you spend $25,000 total within six months of account opening

Earn 3x points on Southwest Airlines purchases

Earn 2x points on select online advertising and internet, cable and phone services

Earn 1x points on other purchases

Receive 9,000 points each year on your cardmember anniversary, four upgraded boardings per year, in-flight WiFi credits and a credit up to $100 toward Global Entry or TSA Precheck every four years

$199 annual fee

Why it’s the best Chase business credit card for domestic flights

The Southwest Rapid Rewards program is one of the best ones for domestic flights and for flights to the Caribbean and Mexico. Not only do you get two free checked bags whether you pay in cash or miles, but Southwest Airlines has a flexible cancellation/rebooking policy that makes it easy to switch flights when needed. This card does have a $199 annual fee, but the credits for Global Entry or TSA Precheck, the annual bonus points and the upgraded boardings you get each year help justify the cost.

Add in Southwest’s broad domestic network, which now includes flights to Hawaii, and it’s easy to see why this business credit card could be a boon for business owners who travel often. Also keep in mind that Southwest offers frequent sales and a fare-based rewards program, meaning that you can score cheap flights with points when prices go down.

How to choose the best Chase business credit card

Chase offers an array of credit cards for personal use and small business, and their unique offerings mean different cards work better for different scenarios. The following tips can help you find the best Chase credit card for your business needs and goals.

Decide if you want to pay an annual fee

The first factor to consider is whether you’re comfortable paying an annual fee for a small business credit card. If you’re fee-averse and just want to earn cash back on all your business spending, you can consider the Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card or the Ink Business Cash Credit Card, both of which come with no annual fee.

Compare rewards programs

Also decide if you want to earn cash back, travel rewards or airline miles since different Chase credit cards let you earn different types of points. If you want a card that lets you earn points now and decide how to use them later, then consider the Ink Business Preferred Credit Card, which lets you cash in rewards for travel through the Chase portal, 1:1 transfers to airlines and hotels, gift cards, statement credits, experiences, merchandise and more.

Figure out where your business spends the most

If your business spends a lot of money in specific categories, like travel or office supply stores, consider cards that offer bonus rewards in those categories. Just remember to check for annual caps on bonus category spending and make sure you’re happy with the rate of rewards you’ll rack up on non-bonus spending.

Take a close look at interest rates

While some Chase credit cards for business offer zero percent APR on purchases for a limited time, these offers don’t last forever. Make sure to consider your credit card’s ongoing APR and keep in mind that credit cards aren’t necessarily the best option if you need a long-term business loan.

Frequently asked questions about Chase business credit cards

How do you apply for a business credit card?

If you’re wondering how to apply for a business credit card, the process is similar to applying for a personal credit card. Simply find a card you like and apply online, then provide information like your name, your address, your business name, your Social Security number or Employer Identification Number (EIN) and your income.

Do you need an Employer Identification Number (EIN)?

Not necessarily. While you do have to have some sort of business to qualify for a business credit card, your business can be a side hustle or practically anything that helps you bring in an income. If you sell items on eBay, mow lawns in your spare time or do some online writing work, you can apply for a business credit card as a sole proprietor using your Social Security number instead of an EIN.

Can you get a Chase business credit card if you don’t bank with Chase?

While there are plenty of benefits that come with banking with Chase, you don’t have to have a checking or savings account with Chase to get approved for one of their credit cards.

Can you access your Chase small business credit card account online?

Once you’re approved for a Chase business credit card, you can set up an online account page on Chase.com. You can also access your Chase credit card account details using the Chase mobile app.