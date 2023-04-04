The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card review

Existing cardholders can earn valuable rewards on frequent Ritz-Carlton stays.

Snapshot

4.9

Bankrate rating
Info

Bottom line

With its $450 price tag, the Ritz-Carlton Credit Card may hardly seem worth it when compared to other luxury credit cards. However, if you frequently stay at Marriott Bonvoy locations and utilize all of the card perks, the value can exceed expectations.

Image of The Ritz-Carlton Rewards&#174; Credit Card

The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card

4.9
Bankrate score
Excellent (740 – 850)
Recommended Credit

N/A

Intro offer

N/A

Offer valuation

2X - 6X

Rewards rate

Annual fee

Regular APR

On This Page
Lightbulb

Bankrate Insight

This card has been discontinued and is no longer taking new applications.

The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card Overview

The Ritz-Carlton™ Credit Card can be well worth its annual fee if you maximize its travel benefits.

It’s a good card for Marriott customers, offering its highest rewards rate at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy — up to 18.5X points per dollar spent at Marriott Bonvoy locations depending on your elite status and Marriott Bonvoy membership. However, if you’re unsure whether you would utilize the card’s perks enough to offset the annual fee, consider switching to a general travel or rewards card that allows you to earn and redeem rewards for hotel stays. 

  • Credit Card Cash Back

    Rewards

    • 6 points per dollar spent at hotels participating in Marriott Bonvoy®
    • 3 points on dining, car rentals and airline purchases
    • 2 points per dollar spent on all other purchases.

    Expert Appraisal: Good

  • Credit Card Search

    Rates and fees

    • $450 annual fee
    • No foreign transaction fees
    • 17.74 percent to 24.49 percent APR

    Expert Appraisal: Typical

  • Congrats

    Other cardholder perks

    • Free hotel nights
    • $300 annual travel credit for airline incidentals
    • $100 hotel credit at The Ritz-Carlton and St. Regis properties
    • Priority Pass Select membership

    Expert Appraisal: Exceptional

Alternatives to The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card

The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card offers high rewards rates to match its high annual fee, making it a great choice if you’re focused on earning rewards for Ritz-Carlton and Marriott stays. However, this card may be too costly for some cardholders to keep and may not be ideal if you want the flexibility to earn and redeem rewards at hotels that aren’t part of the Marriott Bonvoy program. Consider these alternatives:

Image of The Ritz-Carlton Rewards&#174; Credit Card

The Ritz-Carlton Rewards® Credit Card

Annual fee

$450

Intro offer

N/A

Rewards rate

2X - 6X
Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Image of Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant&reg; American Express&reg; Card
Bankrate Score
4.3
See Rates & Fees , Terms Apply
Apply now Lock
on American Express's secure site

Annual fee

$650

Intro offer

Earn 95,000 Marriott Bonvoy bonus points
Rewards rate

2X - 6X
Recommended Credit Score

Good to Excellent (670 – 850)
Image of Chase Sapphire Reserve&reg;
Bankrate Score
5.0
Apply now Lock
on Chase's secure site

Annual fee

$550

Intro offer

75,000 bonus points
Rewards rate

1x - 10x
Recommended Credit Score

Excellent (740 – 850)
Ritz-Carlton Credit Card pros and cons

Pros

  • Checkmark

    You can earn free nights at The Ritz-Carlton.

  • Checkmark

    You automatically earn Marriott Bonvoy Gold elite status.

  • Checkmark

    You don't have to worry about foreign transaction fees with this card.

Cons

  • The high annual fee may be hard to justify, especially if you don't take advantage of the perks.

  • The annual travel credit mainly covers incidentals like baggage fees and seat upgrades, not an entire airline ticket.

  • You have more flexibility in how you earn and redeem rewards with a general travel rewards card.

Best cards to pair with the Ritz-Carlton Rewards Card

While The Ritz-Carlton Rewards Credit Card has excellent rewards rates and perks, it is most advantageous for existing cardholders who frequently stay at Marriott Bonvoy locations throughout the year. It may be beneficial to pair a general rewards card with it, whether for travel or everyday purchases.

Bankrate Take: Is the Ritz-Carlton card worth it?

Yes, if you have The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card and stay at Marriott Bonvoy properties, the card is worth holding for now. Because of this partnership, the card’s long-term value has increased. That said, there are other hotel co-branded cards that offer high rewards for a lower annual fee.

Compare the best hotel credit cards
Editor, Credit Cards

India Davis is an editor specializing in credit cards and updates. She believes in putting the reader first and carrying out a brand’s voice to its fullest potential. She has lived and worked in three different countries and hopes to explore more of the world post-pandemic.

Former Senior Editor, Credit Cards

