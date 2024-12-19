Key takeaways The Card with No Credit Check – The Secured Self Visa® Credit Card is a good tool for building credit when you have bad or no credit history and don’t yet have enough money for a security deposit, but it’s not for everyone.

Self helps cardholders build credit by giving them a good credit mix — the credit builder account plus the credit card — and encouraging responsible credit-building habits.

Those that can afford to put down a security deposit for a more traditional secured credit card, however, will likely find less value in the Secured Self Visa Credit Card, especially since it charges an annual fee and offers no rewards.

If you need to build credit but you can’t seem to get approved for a traditional credit card, the Card with No Credit Check – The Secured Self Visa® Credit Card could be the answer you’re looking for. This secured credit card is easy to get approved for, provided you’re willing to make payments to a savings account in your name. After you build up at least $100 or more in savings, you can allocate some of your funds toward your new credit limit and begin using this secured card to build credit for the future.

To qualify for the Secured Self Visa Credit Card, you’ll first need to open a Credit Builder Account with Self. You also have to make at least three months of on-time payments toward your dedicated savings account until you have at least $100 in the account.

With all these details in mind, it’s easy to wind up asking yourself an important question: Is the Secured Self Visa Credit Card worth it? Here are some situations where the card is well worth the effort, as well as scenarios where you may want to consider a different plan for credit-building altogether:

When is the Card with No Credit Check – The Secured Self Visa Credit Card worth it?

The Secured Self Visa Credit Card will likely be worth it for you if any of the following scenarios apply:

You want to build credit with no credit check required

The Secured Self Visa Credit Card is different because it doesn’t require a credit check like other credit cards do. Due to this, you are virtually guaranteed approval as long as you can meet the requirements for this account, such as making three on-time payments and building up at least $100 in your Credit Builder Account.

Self even reiterates this in its frequently asked questions:

“If you meet the eligibility criteria for the Self Visa® Credit Card then no, you will not be declined,” the lender writes.

By using the Self Credit Builder account and the Secured Visa Credit Card responsibly, you’ll likely see your credit score start to rise.

You need time to save up your security deposit

The best secured credit cards require you to come up with a minimum security deposit of $200 to $300 to begin building credit. Yet, the Secured Self Visa Credit Card lets you start saving toward your security deposit before you apply. This makes it ideal for people who need some time to save up their security deposit but want to do so in an organized and strategic way.

You want a Visa credit card for purchases

The Secured Self Visa Credit Card is a Visa credit card, so you can use it with millions of retailers and vendors that accept Visa worldwide. This makes the card ideal for in-person shopping as well as online purchases.

When is The Card with No Credit Check – The Secured Self Visa Credit Card not worth it?

Here are some situations where a different credit-building product could leave you better off:

You want to pay $0 in fees

The Secured Self Visa Credit Card comes with a $25 annual fee that is charged on your first credit card statement and again every 12 months, yet plenty of secured credit cards don’t charge annual fees.

Also, note that the variable purchase APR on this card is incredibly high at 28.74 percent, so it’s a poor choice for carrying a balance.

You have the cash saved up for a traditional secured card

If you have $200 or more in savings built up in your own account, you can consider almost any other secured credit card on the market today. After all, the minimum security deposit is just $200 for popular secured cards like the Discover it® Secured Credit Card. You might need even less than that for the Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card, as Capital One will accept security deposits as low as $49, depending on your qualifications.

You want a secured credit card that earns rewards

While the Secured Self Visa Credit Card makes it easy to save up your security deposit with monthly payments, the secured card itself doesn’t offer any rewards. By contrast, several of the top secured cards offer up to 1.5 percent cash back for each dollar you spend, such as the Capital One Quicksilver Secured Cash Rewards Credit Card.

The Card with No Credit Check – The Secured Self Visa Credit Card vs. other cards

The Secured Self Visa Credit Card stacks up to other credit cards in a unique way. Cardholders aren’t just getting a secured credit card — they’re getting an account that will help them save money in a very structured way.

A card with a similar structure is the Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa® Credit Card*. Chime users must open a Chime Checking Account, then set up qualifying direct deposits sent to that account. After that, users can open a Credit Builder account, where they’ll move in money from their Chime Checking Account to fund their card. Any purchases made with the card will be paid off by the funds you move to the card from your checking account — almost like a prepaid card.

Unlike the Secured Self Visa Credit Card, the Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card doesn’t charge an annual fee. It does, however, have more stringent rules about funding the card. With Self, you can fund your Credit Builder Account with any type of deposit, but with Chime, you need to start off with a direct deposit from “your employer, payroll provider, gig economy payer, or benefits payer by Automated Clearing House (ACH) deposit or Original Credit Transaction (OCT),” according to its website.

However, plenty of other credit cards that could help you build credit without a credit-builder account attached are available to people with no credit history.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate’s take: The Secured Self Visa Credit Card might be the better choice for people who want a credit-builder account and credit card combination that has a more straightforward structure. But those who don’t want an annual fee might prefer the Chime Credit Builder Secured Visa Credit Card.

Should you get the Card with No Credit Check – The Secured Self Visa Credit Card?

For the most part, the Secured Self Visa Credit Card works best for people who want a secured credit card without having to go through a credit check and those who want to save up their security deposit over the span of a few months. This card will also approve you regardless of past credit mistakes, even if you have a bankruptcy on your credit report.

That said, people who want to build credit have plenty of options, including getting a secured card that earns rewards with no annual fee. With that in mind, you should only get the Secured Self Visa Credit Card if you have taken the time to compare all your available options.

The bottom line

The Secured Self Visa Credit Card can be helpful if you want to jump start your credit-building journey with two types of accounts: a secured credit card and a credit-builder loan. This combination could improve your credit mix on your reports and increase your credit score, helping improve your eligibility for better credit cards.

However, the Secured Self Visa Credit Card is only worth it if you can be patient while making on-time payments to the account and use the card responsibly. Plus, its annual fee may turn you away, as the account has a steep financial requirements.

*Information about the Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.

The secured Chime Credit Builder Visa® Credit Card is issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A. or Stride Bank, N.A., pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc.

