Capital One VentureOne vs. Quicksilver

Key takeaways Both the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card earn solid rewards without an annual fee.

The Capital One Quicksilver earns miles that can be redeemed for travel or transferred to Capital One travel partners for even more value.

The VentureOne card is suited for those who prefer cash back, earning a flat cash back rate on most purchases.

Both cards come with relatively similar bonuses and benefits, so consider what type of rewards you want to earn to find the best fit.

The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card have quite a few things in common, including the fact that neither one charges an annual fee. Both cards also offer flat-rate rewards on spending, welcome bonuses worth a few hundred dollars and generous zero-interest offers on purchases and balance transfers.

Still, these two cards dole out rewards differently, and the Capital One VentureOne, in particular, offers significantly more options when redeeming your rewards for travel.

If you’re comparing the Capital One VentureOne and Capital One Quicksilver to decide which one you want, read on to see how they stack up.

Main details

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Welcome bonus 20,000 bonus miles after spending $500 within three months of account opening $200 cash bonus after spending $500 within three months of account opening Rewards rate 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One

1.25X miles on all purchases 5% cash back on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One

1.5% cash back on all purchases Intro APR 0% intro on purchases for 15 months (19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR after; balance transfer fees apply) 0% intro on purchases for 15 months (19.24% - 29.24% (Variable) APR after; balance transfer fees apply) Annual fee $0 $0

Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card vs. Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card highlights

These two rewards cards have quite a bit in common, but there are areas where one outshines the other. The categories below are some that you are likely to care the most about.

Badge Icon Welcome bonus winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Rewards rate winner Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card Learn More in our Bankrate review Why it won Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Credit card fees winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Badge Icon Intro APR offer winner Tie Why they tied Caret Down Icon

Which card earns the most?

It’s easy to see why you would pick the Capital One Quicksilver if you care the most about flat-rate rewards on everyday purchases. This card offers an unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase, whereas the Capital One VentureOne offers 1.25X miles on every purchase (equivalent to 1.25 percent in cash back).

But how much do these rewards rates impact your earnings? That depends on how much you spend on your card each year.

Spending example

To determine how much your non-category rewards might vary with these two Capital One credit cards , let’s imagine you’re a family of four with parents under 50 years old and two kids, ages 8 and 11.

You might spend an average of $15,871 per year ($1,322.60 per month) on food with a “moderate” budget, according to the USDA. Let’s also imagine you spend $4,800 per year dining out ($400 per month) and another $12,000 per year ($1,000 per month) on miscellaneous purchases.

With a total of $32,671 spent on a credit card each year, you could earn the following amounts in rewards with either card:

Capital One VentureOne: approximately $408 in rewards

approximately $408 in rewards Capital One Quicksilver: approximately $490 in rewards

Why should you get the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card?

If you travel frequently or want to get maximum value from your miles by transferring them to Capital One’s travel partners, the VentureOne could be the card for you. Here are some of the standout features and benefits you can expect.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon If you like to travel, the Capital One VentureOne is a better option by far. You can redeem your points for travel statement credits on your account and transfer your miles to Capital One airline and hotel partners for even more value. You can also use your miles for purchases on Amazon.com and PayPal.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon The Capital One VentureOne requires a good to excellent credit score of 670 to 850, so not everyone will qualify.

Why should you get the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card?

The Capital One Quicksilver is a cash back credit card with a better rewards rate for non-category purchases, but there are other factors to consider before you sign up.

Additional benefits Caret Down Icon The Capital One Quicksilver lets users skip interest on purchases and balance transfers for the same amount of time as the VentureOne, which can be helpful for those who need to consolidate debt or get a break from interest payments on new purchases. This card also comes with a few extra perks, such as extended warranties , travel accident insurance and no foreign transaction fees.

Redemption options Caret Down Icon Once you earn cash back with this card, you can redeem it for a check in the mail, statement credits on your account, gift cards or purchases made through Amazon.com or PayPal.

Recommended credit score Caret Down Icon Similar to the VentureOne, the Capital One Quicksilver also requires a good to excellent credit score of 670 to 850.

The bottom line

If you want to earn miles and enjoy more ways to redeem rewards for travel, pick the Capital One VentureOne . Meanwhile, you should choose the Capital One Quicksilver if you’re after a higher rewards rate on everything you buy.

Both of these cards are excellent for earning rewards with no annual fee, yet the right card for you depends on your needs.