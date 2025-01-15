Capital One VentureOne vs. Quicksilver
Key takeaways
- Both the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card earn solid rewards without an annual fee.
- The Capital One Quicksilver earns miles that can be redeemed for travel or transferred to Capital One travel partners for even more value.
- The VentureOne card is suited for those who prefer cash back, earning a flat cash back rate on most purchases.
- Both cards come with relatively similar bonuses and benefits, so consider what type of rewards you want to earn to find the best fit.
The Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card and Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card have quite a few things in common, including the fact that neither one charges an annual fee. Both cards also offer flat-rate rewards on spending, welcome bonuses worth a few hundred dollars and generous zero-interest offers on purchases and balance transfers.
Still, these two cards dole out rewards differently, and the Capital One VentureOne, in particular, offers significantly more options when redeeming your rewards for travel.
If you’re comparing the Capital One VentureOne and Capital One Quicksilver to decide which one you want, read on to see how they stack up.
Main details
|Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card
|Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
|Welcome bonus
|
|
|Rewards rate
|
|
|Intro APR
|
|
|Annual fee
|
|
Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card vs. Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card highlights
These two rewards cards have quite a bit in common, but there are areas where one outshines the other. The categories below are some that you are likely to care the most about.
Tie
-
The Capital One VentureOne offers 20,000 bonus miles when you spend $500 on purchases within three months of account opening — worth $200 when used to book travel through the Capital One Travel portal. The Capital One Quicksilver offers a $200 cash bonus with the same minimum spending requirement. The only difference is earning your rewards as miles or cash back.
Keep in mind that you can transfer Capital One miles — but not cash back — to several transfer partner programs. While it’s possible to get a better redemption value through these transfers, there is no guarantee. Additionally, the added value you get from a transfer is only important if you wish to travel. So, based on the regular value of both the miles and cash back, we’ll call this one a tie.
Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card
-
If your primary focus is flat-rate rewards on every purchase, the Capital One Quicksilver’s 1.5 percent cash back on all purchases takes the cake. This means $1,000 in general spending would net you $15 in statement credits, compared to $12.50 in statement credits with the Capital One VentureOne.
If you’re not much of a traveler but enjoy the occasional perks, Quicksilver also offers 5 percent cash back on hotels and rental cars through Capital One Travel. However, your cash back can’t be transferred to Capital One’s travel partners. So, if you’re more focused on travel rather than cash back, the VentureOne could be the better choice.
The Capital One VentureOne is a travel credit card that offers both 1.25X miles on all purchases and 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel.
According to Bankrate’s points and miles valuations, Capital One miles are worth about 1.7 cents a point when transferred to travel partners. That means the 1,250 miles you’d earn on $1,000 in general spending with the VentureOne are potentially worth $21.25 when transferred to a travel partner — which is more than the $15 you’d earn in cash back with the Quicksilver.
Tie
-
These two cards have the same $0 annual fee, so they tie in this category. Neither card charges foreign transaction fees, either, so you can use them for purchases outside the United States without paying more.
Tie
-
Both the VentureOne and Quicksilver offer 0 percent introductory APRs on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, followed by a 19.24% – 29.24% (Variable) APR after. They also both charge the same 3 percent balance transfer fee when you transfer a balance during their introductory periods.
Which card earns the most?
It’s easy to see why you would pick the Capital One Quicksilver if you care the most about flat-rate rewards on everyday purchases. This card offers an unlimited 1.5 percent cash back on every purchase, whereas the Capital One VentureOne offers 1.25X miles on every purchase (equivalent to 1.25 percent in cash back).
But how much do these rewards rates impact your earnings? That depends on how much you spend on your card each year.
Spending example
To determine how much your non-category rewards might vary with these two Capital One credit cards, let’s imagine you’re a family of four with parents under 50 years old and two kids, ages 8 and 11.
You might spend an average of $15,871 per year ($1,322.60 per month) on food with a “moderate” budget, according to the USDA. Let’s also imagine you spend $4,800 per year dining out ($400 per month) and another $12,000 per year ($1,000 per month) on miscellaneous purchases.
With a total of $32,671 spent on a credit card each year, you could earn the following amounts in rewards with either card:
- Capital One VentureOne: approximately $408 in rewards
- Capital One Quicksilver: approximately $490 in rewards
Why should you get the Capital One VentureOne Rewards Credit Card?
If you travel frequently or want to get maximum value from your miles by transferring them to Capital One’s travel partners, the VentureOne could be the card for you. Here are some of the standout features and benefits you can expect.
Why should you get the Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card?
The Capital One Quicksilver is a cash back credit card with a better rewards rate for non-category purchases, but there are other factors to consider before you sign up.
The bottom line
If you want to earn miles and enjoy more ways to redeem rewards for travel, pick the Capital One VentureOne. Meanwhile, you should choose the Capital One Quicksilver if you’re after a higher rewards rate on everything you buy.
Both of these cards are excellent for earning rewards with no annual fee, yet the right card for you depends on your needs.
