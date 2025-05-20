What I learned at CardCon 2025: Industry trends and takeaways

Recently, I had the opportunity to attend CardCon 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, which gave my Bankrate colleagues and me unfettered access to the industry players that make up the credit card industry, representing card issuers, affiliate marketers, lenders, journalists and influencers.

The event, hosted by long-time freelance credit card, points and miles writer Jason Steele, provides an important opportunity for all of us working in the space to meet people and learn about what’s new in all segments of the credit card industry. Below are the things that stayed with me from this year’s CardCon.

Credit card trends

A credit cards conference is one of the best places to hear industry insiders’ takes on what’s next. Top insiders shared the following trends:

Predict life events so you know when consumers need a credit card before they do , said Brandon Rosenberg, head of credit card and banking publisher media at QuinStreet, which matches online searchers with brands in digital media, including credit cards, banking and loans.

, said Brandon Rosenberg, head of credit card and banking publisher media at QuinStreet, which matches online searchers with brands in digital media, including credit cards, banking and loans. Transcend offering only generic credit card features by personalizing them with better filters to help consumers , said Andrew Naoum, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at MoneyLion, a digital financial platform offering services including credit cards and monitoring, loans and banking.

, said Andrew Naoum, executive vice president of enterprise solutions at MoneyLion, a digital financial platform offering services including credit cards and monitoring, loans and banking. AI’s move from talk to use was quick , said Andrew Weber, managing director of Chase Card Services, while Rosenberg highlighted AI’s ability to create content much faster. “We’re seeing it used much more on the content side. We’ve also spent a lot of money on proprietary tools, but they could be more effective,” he said.

, said Andrew Weber, managing director of Chase Card Services, while Rosenberg highlighted AI’s ability to create content much faster. “We’re seeing it used much more on the content side. We’ve also spent a lot of money on proprietary tools, but they could be more effective,” he said. Naoum notes there’s plenty of data available. “But the question is how can we use AI to predict how we underwrite products ,” he asked.

,” he asked. Chase is having deep conversations with AI brands to try different things in the credit card space as the industry evolves, said Weber. “We want to try different things, like richer offers for our most lucrative customers. We will continue on the customization path.”

What consumers really want

Chase’s Weber noted it’s his job to help consumers make good choices. “Chase advertises 39 different credit cards, and we need to help them work through those choices,” he said.

But there’s more consumer data available than ever, said MoneyLion’s Naoum. “Credit monitoring is the entry point for consumer [data]. Consumers are willing to trade their data for a better experience and to get better products to match their needs.”

Weber sees the ‘data versus privacy’ issue from two sides. “One, a customer has a life change, and you miss seeing that in available data,” he said. “The other challenge is you have so much data about someone you can potentially freak them out if you use it.”

The question for me is twofold: One, how much data will consumers be comfortable sharing with card issuers in order to access more targeted credit card options? And two, exactly how much is too much when it comes to card issuers gleaning from consumers’ data for those personalized card recommendations?

An industry player that wants to help people with no or bad credit

Regular readers know that I like writing stories about those who struggle with bad credit because I was one of them . I was happily surprised to meet someone who actually wants to help people with no credit history or bad credit .

Ryan Duitch, founder and CEO of Arro, sat on the keynote panel, “Building a Card Program That Can Actually Make Money,” along with Suzan Chaffin, executive vice president, solutions, for LoanPro, an infrastructure platform that helps lenders and financial institutions build financial products.

During the panel, Duitch mentioned his company’s Arro Card*, which targets those with bad credit — but with a twist. It was so interesting that, after the panel, I sat with him to learn more. The Arro Card, issued by Community Federal Savings Bank, is similar to secured credit cards in that it requires a deposit of between $50 and $200. The card’s variable APR starts at a reasonable 16 percent, compared to an average of 20.12 percent (as of May 14, 2025), according to Bankrate data. The card allows users to earn 1 percent cash back on gas and groceries, which automatically goes toward its balance.

But what makes the Arro Card different is that it starts with a soft credit pull to establish a customer’s baseline credit history. Instead of using the traditional FICO score for eligibility, Arro looks at other factors, including alternative data, cash flow analysis and behavioral insights, before customers are approved for the card.

Most importantly, it offers customers educational tools, goal-based incentives and AI-powered coaching that focuses on responsible spending. In turn, that helps customers build up their credit scores and makes them stronger candidates for popular credit cards available for those with good to exceptional credit scores. I found this interesting, because it’s unusual to see a card specifically for those with bad credit that comes with an educational component to help people dig out and stay out of debt.

But the card isn’t perfect. Your starting credit limit will only be $50, $100 or $200, although it can rise if used responsibly. The card also charges an annual fee of up to $36, based on your credit limit. Those with a $200 limit pay the full fee, while those with the $50 limit pay $12 and the $100 limit pay $24 in the first year ($36 per year in subsequent years). You can’t upgrade to an unsecured version of the card, and customer service is email only.

Influencers help move the needle

Credit card issuers need to meet people where they are, according to Chase’s Weber. “We have [actor] Michael B. Jordan, [actor/comedian] Kevin Hart and [NBA player] Steph Curry representing our brand,” he said. “But it’s important to do your due diligence when it comes to influencers, because they magnify how we do things.”

MoneyLion’s Naoum said his company is serious about social media and influencers are part of that. “We have our own in-house content studio and work with influencers on social media,” he said.

Using influencers to showcase credit cards can be a double-edged sword. There are dozens of influencers on Instagram alone sharing credit card tips. Knowledgeable ones I follow include @pointstravelher, @thepointspartner, @pointspanda, @dansdeals, and our own @cardstaples. All of them have strong followings. However, it only takes one incident of misinformation or a problematic post to cause damage to a card issuer’s brand, including celebrity ones.

Keep an eye on Gen Z

Gen Z brings value when it comes to educating cardholders on how to use their benefits, said Quinstreet’s Rosenberg, “They’re clear about wanting to see social proof along with a strong social media presence,” he said.

But this generation is more focused on using debit cards, cash and ‘buy now, pay later’ (BNPL) providers, driven by large student loan payments and worries about accumulating too much debt. Issuers will need to learn how to straddle the line to bring more Gen Zers into the credit cards fold.

The bottom line

I was inspired by CardCon’s speakers, but the biggest takeaway for me was meeting the attendees. Credit cards are a big, but also small industry. Having the chance to meet those who drive it left me with both new story ideas and new sources that will bring context and expertise to readers in the future.

The information about the Arro Card has been collected independently by Bankrate. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the issuer.