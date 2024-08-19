At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.

At Bankrate, we focus on the points consumers care about most: rewards, welcome offers and bonuses, APR, and overall customer experience. Any issuers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide to consumers at each of these levels. At each step of the way, we fact-check ourselves to prioritize accuracy so we can continue to be here for your every next.

At Bankrate, we have a mission to demystify the credit cards industry — regardless or where you are in your journey — and make it one you can navigate with confidence. Our team is full of a diverse range of experts from credit card pros to data analysts and, most importantly, people who shop for credit cards just like you. With this combination of expertise and perspectives, we keep close tabs on the credit card industry year-round to:

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Where are Americans spending the most on gas in the U.S.? The answer may surprise you.

Expensive states like California and Washington are notorious for their high gas prices, but there’s another part of the equation that is often overlooked: average annual mileage.

A new analysis by Bankrate of AAA data and Federal Highway Administration data found that Americans spend more on gas on average in more affordable states, such as Indiana, Wyoming and Missouri, than in states with higher gas prices, like California and Washington.

The reason? Drivers in those low-cost states tend to spend a lot more time on the road, burning more gasoline than their counterparts in high-cost states. Drivers in Indiana, for example, average nearly 20,600 miles and shell out nearly $3,000 on gas annually, while drivers in California drive roughly 11,400 miles and spend about $2,000 per year on gas, according to Bankrate’s Hidden Costs of Car Ownership Study.

Whether you live in a high- or low-cost gasoline state, our analysis suggests there may be ways to cut back on the amount that you pay at the pump. Here’s where Americans are spending the most and least on gas across the country based on their driving habits, plus tips on how to spend less on fuel.

Gas expenditures can be a surprising hidden cost of car ownership, especially for drivers living in more rural areas where their daily travels are spread out over a larger area. — Shannon Martin, Bankrate insurance analyst

Drivers are spending the most on gas in Indiana, Wyoming and Missouri

Gas prices matter to the extent that you’re driving. The more driving you do, the more you’ll spend on gas, even if the price per gallon is cheaper in your state compared to other states.

According to Bankrate’s calculations, drivers in Indiana ($2,913), Wyoming ($2,765) and Missouri ($2,279) have the highest average gas costs per year. Residents in Indiana, Wyoming and Missouri tend to drive more and, therefore, spend more on gas annually. All the top 10 states with the highest annual gas costs tend to have a lower cost of living and lower gas prices at the pump, with the exception of Indiana.

The average price for a gallon of regular gas was $3.68 in Indiana, $3.33 in Wyoming and $3.20 in Missouri as of late July, but here’s how many miles people are driving on average in those states, according to 2022 Federal Highway Administration data:

Wyoming: 21,588 miles

Indiana: 20,560 miles

Missouri: 18,514 miles

Comparatively, drivers in the District of Columbia ($956), Rhode Island ($1,314) and New York ($1,329) have the lowest average gas costs per year. Residents in those states are driving significantly less on average per year:

District of Columbia: 6,695 miles

New York: 9,548 miles

Washington: 9,819 miles

As of late July, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in the District of Columbia was $3.71, $3.62 in New York and $4.25 in Washington.

What about states with high gas prices like California and Washington?

There’s no denying that gas prices are higher in certain parts of the country, like California and the Pacific Northwest. As of late July, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in those parts of the country hovered between $4.66 and $4.25 — the highest in the country.

But that doesn’t mean residents of those states are shelling out more for gas. In fact, people in California, Oregon and Washington are spending less on gas on average because they’re driving less. A variety of factors, like fuel costs, public transportation and density, account for the big differences between driving habits in each state.

Californians drive 11,409 miles per year, which is about 2,187 miles less than the average American motorist and 10,179 miles less than their counterparts in Wyoming. People also drive less in the Pacific Northwest, averaging 9,819 miles per year in Washington and 11,780 miles per year in Oregon.

Assuming that the average car in the U.S. travels about 26 miles on a gallon of gas, Californians average roughly $2,043 per year on gas. Drivers in Washington and Oregon spend a little less than that on average: $1,605 and $1,790 annually, respectively.

Gas prices have been trending down across the country over the last few months due to falling oil prices. The national average for a gallon of regular gas hovered around $3.50 as of late July, similar to the price in June, according to AAA data. A year ago, the national price of regular gas was around $3.85 per gallon.

“Oil prices have fallen quite a bit lately. In April, a barrel of oil was in the upper $80s, but today, it is $10 a barrel cheaper,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said in a statement in July. “That might mitigate any upward pressure on pump prices.”

See where your state ranks for annual gas costs

How to save money at the gas pump

Consider incorporating these five hacks into your day-to-day to keep your gas expenses down.

1. Shop around: If you’re turning into the first gas station you see, you’re likely leaving money on the table. Instead, be proactive and research the lowest-priced options near you through free gas apps like GasBuddy, Gas Guru and AAA. These apps can tell you where the lowest gas prices are no matter where you are in the country, and you can sort results by fuel grade, distance and price.

2. Join a rewards program: If you’re loyal to a particular gas station near you, consider joining its rewards program if it has one. Many grocery stores and popular gas stations, like Exxon Mobil and Shell, offer rewards for filling up at their stations. The incentives may be small, but they could add up to big savings over time.

3. Consider paying with cash: It may be wise to keep cash on hand for gas, especially when traveling long distances by car. Some stations offer lower gas prices if you pay with cash instead of a debit or credit card. The difference is usually small, between 5 to 10 cents, but that can build up to tangible savings if you’re consistently paying lower gas prices with cash.

4. Leverage a cash back credit card: Another way to save at the pump is by using a cash back credit card. While you won’t be able to snag lower gas prices with a credit card, the gas rewards you earn could lead to more savings when you fill up at the pump. Several credit cards offer as much as 3 percent cash back at gas stations, which can equate to hundreds of dollars back in your pocket annually if you’re using the card responsibly.

5. Consider mass transit: The most straightforward way to save at the pump is by taking advantage of public transportation when convenient, instead of driving. If you do have to drive somewhere, be strategic about bundling your errands together to save on fuel.