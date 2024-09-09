Best instant approval credit cards for bad or no credit
The Bankrate promise
At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for . The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of the offers mentioned may have expired. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any card issuer.
Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.
If you need a credit card but are worried about the lengthy approval process, look no further than instant approval credit cards. These cards let you know whether your application has been approved or denied within seconds or minutes, making it a convenient option for individuals with bad credit or a limited credit history. But before you apply, it’s essential to understand the ins and outs of instant approval credit cards, including fees, APRs, and rewards programs. Here are some helpful tips for choosing the best one for your financial needs.
Comparing the best instant approval credit cards
Whether you want to earn rewards or build or repair your credit, instant approval cards can help you achieve your goals. Here are some of our picks to meet various needs.
|Card Name
|Best for
|Credit limit (based on security deposit)
|Annual fee
|Bankrate Score
|Discover it® Secured Credit Card
|Earning rewards
|$200–$2,500
|$0
|4.5
|
Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
|Credit building
|$49–$1,000
|$0
|4.1
|
OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card
|No credit check
|$200–$3,000
|$35
|3.1
|
UNITY® Visa Secured Credit Card
|Credit utilization ratio
|$300–$10,000
|$39
|3.0
Top instant approval credit cards
Discover it® Secured Credit Card
Capital One Platinum Secured Credit Card
OpenSky® Secured Visa® Credit Card
UNITY® Visa Secured Credit Card
How to choose the best instant approval credit cards
There are many factors when looking for an instant approval credit card. Here’s what to consider when deciding which card is best for you.
- Rewards: Not all instant approval cards offer the ability to earn rewards, so if this is important, check if the card offers them. If there’s an annual fee, ensure the rewards you’ll earn justify the cost.
- Credit history: Your credit history or lack of one may close off certain cards to you. If you have a bad credit history or are just starting your credit journey, make sure to find cards you can qualify for. Even if the terms aren’t the best, you can start on the right foot.
- Credit building: One of the most essential aspects of instant approval cards is building your credit quickly and responsibly. Check with each issuer to see when you’ll be eligible to upgrade your card to something better with more favorable terms and make that your primary focus while you have the card.
- Credit utilization: Having a good credit utilization ratio means having a low percentage of the amount owed on your credit card versus your total credit line. Some instant approval cards may not have a high enough maximum credit limit or require you to put down a higher security deposit than you can manage to have a solid ratio. Look for the best balance between these factors to help build your credit faster.
Instant approval vs. instant use and prequalified offers
You may see cards marketed in different ways. Some are classified as instant approval cards, while others are for instant use or available through a prequalified offer. While these can be similar, there are notable differences.
If you’re looking for a card that gives you access to your account information as soon as you’re approved, search for an instant-use credit card instead of an instant approval credit card. Approval decision times vary, but you can start using the card immediately once approved.
With prequalified offers, an issuer performs a soft pull of your credit report and lets you know whether you meet the basic requirements for getting the card. While you’ll get a good sense of your approval odds, it’s not guaranteed. You’ll still have to apply and face a hard pull on your credit report.
You can typically prequalify for a new card via an issuer’s website or a tool like CardMatch™ in less than 60 seconds. Still, even if you’re instantly prequalified and apply on the spot, an actual approval decision may take longer.
Similarly, you may be approved instantly for a new credit card, but that doesn’t mean you can use it immediately. You may still have to wait a couple weeks for your physical card to arrive. While some cards offer instant approval and a card number you can use immediately, having one feature does not guarantee the other. Make sure to read the fine print about when you’ll be able to use your card and how quickly you might be approved.
Frequently asked questions
What’s next?
Enter some basic information into CardMatch™, Bankrate’s prequalification tool, to find a card that best suits your needs. For more insight, our Spender Type Tool can point you in the right direction.
The bottom line
While instant approval credit cards may seem appealing for those with bad credit or limited credit history, they are not always the best long-term option. While some instant approval cards offer credit-building or rewards opportunities, the majority of these cards come with high fees and interest rates. Prioritize finding a card that fits your goals and credit profile rather than focusing solely on the speed of the approval process. Instant approval does not always mean instant use, so it’s important to carefully read the terms and conditions of a card before applying. The key to finding the best credit card is to do thorough research and choose one that aligns with your financial goals.
*The information about the UNITY Visa Secured Credit Card has been collected independently by Bankrate.com. The card details have not been reviewed or approved by the card issuer.
Related Articles
How long does it take to get a credit card?
Guide to instant-use credit cards
5 best instant approval business credit cards of 2023
Amex Blue Cash Preferred benefits guide