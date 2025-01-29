Skip to Main Content

Best credit cards for teachers

Brendan Dyer Liza Carrasquillo
Written by
Brendan Dyer,
Edited by
Liza Carrasquillo
Published on January 29, 2025 | 4 min read

Published on January 29, 2025

teacher helping student in a classroom
RichVintage/Getty Images

Teachers do a great deal of work outside of school to create functional, fun and fascinating classroom environments. But, along with hours of planning comes a lot of spending to bring those ideas to life — and more often than not, teachers pay out of their own pockets.

Luckily, there are a few financing options available for teachers, including credit cards, that can cover classroom needs. Although it isn’t ideal to need to use a credit card for teaching expenses, it can give teachers a nice chunk of rewards to use in the future.

Comparing the best cards for teachers

Card name Annual fee Rewards Bankrate score
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card
  • $0
  • 2 percent back on purchases
 4.3/5
Prime Visa
  • $0 ($139 Prime Membership required)
  • Prime Card Bonus: Earn 10 percent back or more on a rotating selection of items and categories on Amazon.com with an eligible Prime membership
  • Unlimited 5 percent back at Amazon.com, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market
  • Unlimited 5 percent back on Chase Travel℠ bookings
  • 2 percent back at restaurants, gas stations, local transit and commuting
  • 2 percent back on local transit and commuting
  • 1 percent back on all other purchases
 4.1/5
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express
  • $0
  • 3 percent cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. gas stations and U.S. online retail purchases of up to $6,000 per calendar year in purchases in each category (then 1 percent)
  • 1 percent cash back on other purchases
 4.6/5
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card
  • $0
  • 5 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at office supply stores, internet, cable and phone services per year
  • 2 percent cash back on the first $25,000 spent in combined purchases at gas stations and restaurants per year
  • 1 percent on all other purchases
 4.3/5

Top cards for teachers

Badge Icon Best for flat-rate cash rewards
Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card image

Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for Amazon purchases
Prime Visa image

Prime Visa

Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5
4.1
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for snacks
Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express image

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express

Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5
4.6
Learn More in our Bankrate review
Badge Icon Best for school supplies
Ink Business Cash® Credit Card image

Ink Business Cash® Credit Card

Rating: 4.3 stars out of 5
4.3
Learn More in our Bankrate review

How to choose a credit card for teachers

If you’re not sure how to decide on the right card for you as a teacher, you can start by following these steps:

  • Know your credit score and what type of rewards you want. Knowing your credit score will help you narrow down your options. From there, you can decide whether you’d do better with a flat-rate card or one with boosted category rewards. There are plenty of credit cards on the market available for people with good credit in particular that offer potential rewards and savings on a variety of purchases. A boosted category rewards card or flat-rate card can help you earn rewards that can eventually cover the cost of purchases for the classroom.
  • Consider getting a store-branded card. If you do all of your classroom shopping at one specific store, you may look into credit cards that are co-branded with your store of choice. While there are a few things to watch out for with store cards, using them for this kind of spending can net serious rewards you can use over time. When choosing a co-branded credit card that works best for you, think about where you spend most, both for your class and for daily life.
  • Look for cards that focus on snacks and school supplies. There are a few cards that offer boosted rewards on office supplies and grocery store purchases, spending categories that are prominent in a teacher’s classroom budget. You may want to consider a card that rewards these kinds of purchases.

Alternative ways for teachers to finance classrooms

If you want to avoid credit cards when financing your classroom needs, there are a few other options available. Consider looking into:

  • Donation drives. Linking up with other teachers in your school or even around your community to create a donation drive of supplies your students may need is a great way to get some of the most important pieces you’ll need for your classroom. There are also churches, nonprofits and other affiliate organizations that hold donation drives specifically for student school supplies each year that you can use to tap into the resources you need.
  • Grants/scholarships. Some of the same entities mentioned above will raise money to provide grants and scholarships for teachers looking to stock up their classrooms. The NEA, a national nonprofit organization founded by educators, is another option to explore when looking for ways to help finance classroom needs.
  • Crowdfunding. Teachers can turn to friends and family to help meet classroom needs. Sharing Amazon wish lists and using crowdfunding sites like DonorsChoose and other organizations are common ways teachers can raise money or get specific items purchased for them to use in their classrooms.

The bottom line

If you’re still unsure about what type of credit card would best suit you and your classroom needs, you can explore our Spender Typer tool to nail down a card that better fits your unique spending habits. You can also compare some of the cards listed here in a side-by-side view with our Compare Cards tool to get a better look at what card will provide you the most value.

There isn’t a perfect or specified teacher credit card, but there are an assortment of credit card options that could fit your needs and cover classroom costs. Target your classroom’s biggest budget items, find your favorite store to shop at for classroom supplies and remember to take into account your own highest everyday spending categories to choose the right card for you.

