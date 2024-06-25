At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

With higher inflation likely to persist for a while, many people are looking for ways to increase their cash flow. Even earning as little as $100 in extra income here and there can give you added spending money or help keep you from going into debt. It can be easier to sleep at night knowing there is money available to cover the things that are truly needed in your life.

Whether you’re looking for ways to help fund your living expenses or just a little extra cash to pay for some weekend fun, here are 10 simple ways to come up with $100 in short order.

Key takeaways Sometimes you need a little extra cash to cover immediate expenses and you might not get that from your day job.

Side hustles like food delivery or driving for Uber or Lyft might help in the short term.

Use your skills to your advantage, such as offering tutoring classes or taking freelance assignments.

1. Return unused items

Whether you went on a recent shopping spree that you regret or you received gifts you have no use for, bring the unused items to the store for a refund. This is one of the easiest ways to come up with money fast since it requires little effort and considerably less than a day’s worth of your time. Depending on what you’re returning, you may end up with $100 or more when all is said and done.

2. Drive for Uber or Lyft

If you have a solid driving record and a newer model car, consider signing up to be a driver for a ridesharing company. You can pick up shifts outside of your day job hours, including driving during evenings and weekends.

The average hourly pay for both Uber drivers and Lyft drivers is $19, according to Salary.com, so it’s possible to earn $100 or more in just a few shifts.

3. Sell your unused gift cards

Nearly half (47 percent) of U.S. adults have at least one unused gift card, gift voucher or store credit — with an average value of $187 per person, according to Bankrate’s Unused Gift Cards Survey. You may know of one or more such cards stuffed in your wallet or purse — or search your junk drawer to see if you can find any.

Unused gift cards can be sold on sites such as CardCash or Raise. Keep in mind that you likely won’t get full value, yet it’s still a way to potentially make some money quickly and easily.

4. Do food delivery

You often can earn $100 or more in a day by delivering for a service such as Doordash, Grubhub or UberEats. In addition to a base rate, you’ll earn tips when making food deliveries.

Like with ridesharing, it’s easy to set your food delivery hours around a regular 9-to-5 job. Depending on where you live, you may even choose to forego driving and make your deliveries by walking or riding your bike.

5. Rent out your parking space

You might have some easy income right under your nose if you own a parking space yet you don’t have a car. Place an ad or ask around, and you may have an easy time finding someone who’s eager to rent the spot.

A little research can help you determine what to charge for the parking space where you live, and in busy urban areas you may be able to earn well over $100 a month for the spot.

6. Tutor

If you’re good at subjects such as Math or English, look into tutoring opportunities. Spread the word on social media or among your friend network, and you might just find plenty of clients looking for your services.

Research the going rates for tutoring, and set your own based on your level of expertise. Depending on the amount you charge per session, you could easily earn $100 in just a few sessions.

7. Sell your stuff online

If you have big ticket items sitting around your home that you never use and are in good condition, consider listing them online. It’s often not hard to bring in $100 or more by selling items such as your jewelry, a musical instrument, an empty fish tank, a bike or designer clothing.

Consider a few popular online second-hand stores and marketplaces, like:

Poshmark

eBay

Facebook Marketplace

Etsy

Craigslist

8. Find freelance gigs online

If you’re a freelancer looking to be connected with some gigs, there are apps that can help with that. It may take a little onboarding time, yet you can often earn some cash relatively quickly. These opportunities come in handy if you have digital marketing skills such as web design, copywriting, photography or social media management.

One such freelancer app is called Fiverr, which requires candidates to watch some training videos and provide information on their skills and background. If your application is approved, you can set your gig package prices between $5 and $995. Fiverr takes a 20 percent cut, and your pay is transferred to your account once you complete a buyer’s order.

9. Cash in savings bonds

You may have stashed away one or more savings bonds you received years ago — and if so, you’ve likely forgotten about them. Whether you have paper bonds or ones that were issued electronically, determine their value and decide whether it’s time to cash them in.

Electronic Series EE bonds can be cashed in online, and the money is deposited directly into your bank account within two business days. Redeeming a paper bond takes a bit longer, since you’ll need to fill out a form and mail it to the federal government — although you may be able to redeem paper bonds at your local bank.

10. Host a yard sale

Depending on how much time you have on your hands, you may be able to organize a yard sale quickly. It’s a great way to clear out your home of unwanted items, and you’ll likely earn well over $100 in the process.

Items commonly sold at yard sales include clothing and accessories, tools, kitchenware, books, video games and small appliances. Advertise on social media and price the items fairly, and you’re bound to sell many of your things in a day or less.

11. Babysit or pet sit

Caring for a child or pet is important work but usually something you can find quickly. Talk to friends, family and neighbors about offering up your services. Check out Care.com, UrbanSitter and Rover. List yourself with relevant experience, even if it’s caring for kids and pets of relatives. You might be expected to pass a background check for some sites and apps.

12. Answer online surveys

Sometimes answering a few questionnaires can go a long way. You can earn anywhere from a few cents to a few dollars for every completed survey, depending on the site, content and your time spent on the survey. The best sites for online surveys include:

Swagbucks

InboxDollars

SurveyJunkie

OpinionOutpost

And more. It’s important to research the site before completing surveys to see how you get paid, how much to qualify for a payout and how much you can earn. Some sites let you earn money towards gift cards while others may send money directly to your bank account.

Bottom line

There are many ways you can quickly earn $100 or more, and one of the best ways is by doing something you enjoy — such as writing, driving, designing things or selling items online. Whether you’re looking for a single money-making opportunity or an ongoing side hustle, consider what makes the most sense based on your skills, your possessions and your time.