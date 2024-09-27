At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways One of the easiest ways to save money daily is to cut unnecessary expenses, such as unused subscriptions.

Save money by joining loyalty programs at stores you visit often and using cashback credit cards to earn rewards on your spending.

Set up automatic bill payments to avoid late fees and switch to a fee-free bank account to minimize banking costs.

By creating and maintaining an up-to-date budget, you’ll identify areas where you can save and ensure your spending aligns with your financial goals.

Saving money every day doesn’t have to be a chore. In fact, with all the money-saving apps available, you might find it as simple as tapping a few buttons on your smartphone.

While technology can help automate your savings, the most important thing you can do to save money every day is to change your financial behavior. By becoming more mindful of your spending habits, you’ll consciously evaluate each purchase and resist the temptation to overspend.

These 12 daily money-saving tips will show you how cutting costs can be an effortless part of your lifestyle rather than a daunting task.

1. Join loyalty programs to reap rewards

Customer loyalty cards and programs can save you money on gas and groceries or at other retailers. Consider signing up for rewards programs at the stores and restaurants you visit most often.

Be careful not to let the promise of earning points on your loyalty card lure you into spending money you could otherwise save. Ultimately, earning that free cup of coffee or lunch with your 10th purchase won’t save you money if it gets you to spend more than you planned in the first place.

2. Shop with a cash-back credit card or cash-back apps

Use a cash-back credit card to earn more for everyday purchases. Some cards pay you a certain amount of cash back on any purchase, no matter where you shop.

Other cash-back credit cards may reward you if you use them for certain purchases like gas, groceries, travel and dining. If you have one of these cards, make sure you’re using the one that gives you the most benefit at these venues and watch the cash back start to accumulate.

Be careful not to spend more than you can afford to pay off each month. The money you’ll pay in additional interest will cost you more than you’re earning in cash back.

Several apps also exist that can help you get cash-back for your purchases.

3. Cancel subscriptions you aren’t using

We’re turning into a nation of subscribers — for everything from online music and movie streaming to software and podcasts. A simple and quick way to save money is to cancel subscriptions you don’t use.

You can also try calling your provider if you believe you’re paying too much for a service. You may be able to negotiate a new rate for cable TV, internet service or newspaper and magazine subscriptions.

4. DIY when you can

There’s no question that convenience is sometimes worth the additional cost, especially if it helps you save the most precious asset of all: time. However, if you’re serious about conserving your funds, try limiting those extra expenses by opting for DIY options whenever you can.

For example, you could commit to making coffee at home a few days a week and treat yourself to a cup at your favorite coffee shop the other days. The same goes for eating out. Search online for simple recipes you can cook in bulk during the week and reserve eating out for special occasions.

You also might discover that certain home chores or projects aren’t as difficult as you thought. For example, if you can paint a room instead of hiring professionals, you could save a lot of money.

5. Set up automatic bill payments

With busy lives and packed schedules, it’s easy to forget to pay some bills on time. Late fees can be costly. You can set up automatic payments (also known as autopay) for many of your bills to ensure they’re paid on time and avoid late fees.

Typically, you can use autopay for many recurring expenses, such as your mortgage, car loan, insurance payments, credit cards and utilities. Your bank may have an automatic bill pay feature, which will allow you to set up payment at an agreed-upon date for each bill. Some vendors offer an autopay feature that will allow you to authorize them to take their payments from your checking account on a date you specify.

Another advantage of autopay is the time you’ll save by not having to manually pay your bills each month. You can also potentially improve your credit score by building a history of consistent on-time payments.

To avoid overdraft fees, you’ll need to be careful to schedule your automatic bill payments on dates when you know there will be enough money in your account to cover your bills.

6. Switch bank accounts

Banks make a lot of money from fees, and many of the fees hit people who struggle to pay their bills month to month. If you’re getting hit with overdraft fees and minimum balance requirements, consider switching banks to take advantage of a fee-free account.

Nearly half (47 percent) of non-interest checking accounts are free accounts. It’s possible to find an account without a fee if you want to save some money. You can use Bankrate’s bank reviews to compare banks and find the right one for you.

If you’re comfortable with your current bank, call and ask for ways to avoid fees such as switching to a different version of a checking or high-yield savings account or maintaining a minimum balance.

7. Look for extra cash lying around in your budget

It’s difficult to save money daily without knowing your income and what you’re spending. Budgeting can give you an idea of where your money is going.

Several apps and websites can help you learn how to budget or manage one if you aren’t used to tracking your money.

“If you’re new to budgeting, YNAB (You Need a Budget) is a fantastic tool to get started,” says Josh Katz, CPA and founder of Universal Tax Professionals. “The app helps you give every dollar a job, whether it’s covering bills, saving for future expenses or treating yourself. The focus is on proactive budgeting, helping you stay in control and reduce financial stress. By syncing your bank accounts and tracking your spending in real time, YNAB simplifies the process and teaches you to prioritize saving and paying down debt efficiently.”

There are many similar alternatives to YNAB, allowing most people to find an option that works well for them.

If you already have a budget in place, make sure to update it regularly to reflect your current income and expenses. You may find you have more money left over after your essential expenses are covered that you could be contributing to savings or investing goals.

8. Carefully scrutinize your spending

Which is more important: spending on lunch every day or putting that money toward saving for your dream home? By making sure your spending aligns with your goals, you’ll stay focused on saving for what’s important to you.

Journaling every expense is one way to force yourself to think carefully about every purchase. Another way is to write down your financial goals, establishing a specific savings target for each one.

For example, you might have a written goal of saving $1,000 in the next three months to add to your emergency fund. These milestones can motivate you to avoid unnecessary spending in favor of long-term objectives.

9. Make every cent matter

When you’re trying to save cash every day, no amount of money is insignificant. Even small coupons can make a difference over time. Review receipts and make sure you’re charged the proper amount. Set aside loose change to cash in at the bank. Attention to the little details will help you grow your savings efforts over time.

10. Do one inconvenient thing to save money

It could be eating cereal at home instead of going out to buy a breakfast sandwich. It could be using the free parking and walking the rest of the distance instead of taking the closer, paid parking. Whatever small sacrifices you can make add up over time. Do something to go out of your way to save money every day and build your savings.

11. Make your lunch ahead of time

Dining out for lunch, or getting delivery or carryout, is an expensive habit. Planning ahead by making your lunch the night before can help you save a lot of cash, especially if you tend to eat out daily. Meal planning for the week on Sunday night can also help you save money during the week.

12. Delay purchases

The instant gratification you get from making a purchase might override your sense of urgency to save money. But postponing your purchase may help you plan your spending and savings more intentionally.

One way to delay your spending is to practice the 30-day savings rule, which requires you to wait 30 days before making an impulse purchase. This gives you time to reflect on whether the item satisfies a genuine need or is simply an impulse purchase that will negatively impact your larger financial goals.

Next steps

After you’ve started accumulating cash with these daily money-saving tips, you’ll likely want to safeguard and build your wealth.

You could start by building an emergency fund of three to six months’ expenses. You could use some of your savings to pay down any high-interest debt you’re carrying. Or, use your extra cash to fund your retirement savings through accounts like a 401(k) or Roth IRA.