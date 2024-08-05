Recession watch

Banking
Government shutdown guide: From SNAP benefits to Social Security, 8 key ways your money could be impacted
10 min read
Will the U.S. economy soon be in a recession? It's the trillion-dollar question that even experts don't know the answer to. Here's how to prepare for a potential downturn, and how one could impact you.
Our expert reporters and editors bring the news and analysis you need—backed by data and firsthand experience.About Bankrate
Use our Savings Calculator to help you quickly and accurately estimate the growth of your investment. Set a goal and figure out how much you need to save each month to hit the mark.