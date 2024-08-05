Recession watch

Will the U.S. economy soon be in a recession? It's the trillion-dollar question that even experts don't know the answer to. Here's how to prepare for a potential downturn, and how one could impact you.

What is a recession?
Are we in a recession?
When is the next recession?
How to prepare for a recession
How a recession impacts you

Insights from our expert analysts

“Economic uncertainty is a time for reducing debt and boosting savings, not the other way around.”

– Greg McBride, CFA

Do's and don'ts of saving during a recession

To help you navigate saving during a recession, we asked a number of experts what some of the most helpful things to do are, as well as some things you should try to avoid at all costs.
Recessions & your money

Illustration of a person holding a house with a rain cloud over it

Should you buy a house during a recession?

How might a recession affect the housing market? Find out what the experts think.
By AJ Dellinger
7 min read
A middle-aged couple looks out to the beach from their van

4 ways to recession-proof your retirement savings

Here are some tips to help make sure your retirement savings are protected in the event of a recession.
By Georgina Tzanetos
4 min read
Illustration of worker with a brief case

Financial guide for the unemployed: 14 steps to take if you’ve lost your job

The once-booming labor market is starting to face some trouble.
By Sarah Foster
10 min read

Experts in all things finance

Our expert reporters and editors bring the news and analysis you need—backed by data and firsthand experience.

Greg McBride

Greg McBride, CFA

Chief Financial Analyst
Sarah Foster

Sarah Foster

Principal U.S. Economy Reporter
Mark Hamrick

Mark Hamrick

Senior Economic Analyst

Fed Chair Jerome Powell Holds An News Conference On Interest Rates

Take these 12 steps before the Fed starts cutting interest rates

10 min read

Illustration of Fed Chair Jerome Powell

July Fed meeting preview: As unemployment rises and inflation slows, should officials cut interest rates now?

8 min read

Tensed couple looking over bills

Should you pay off your mortgage before a recession?

4 min read

Man lost in thought as he sits at his office desk

The ‘Silent Recession:’ Economists say the economy is strong, but most Americans feel like they’re living in a downturn

15 min read

older man sitting down working on his computer

Feeling broke in a bad economy? Here are 4 ways to cope

8 min read

Use our Savings Calculator to help you quickly and accurately estimate the growth of your investment. Set a goal and figure out how much you need to save each month to hit the mark.

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

What is a recession? Why the July jobs report has sparked new fears

It isn’t always about two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth.
Aug 05, 2024
Warren Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway

4 key lessons following Warren Buffett’s move to sell half of Berkshire Hathaway’s Apple stock

Warren Buffett halves Apple stake: What investors can learn from the move.
Aug 05, 2024
The Index of bonds on a screen

Mortgage rates fall to year’s lowest levels as investors buy Treasury bonds

Borrowers have a window of opportunity to get or refinance a mortgage.
Aug 05, 2024
Trader looks at plummeting stock chart

Buy, sell or hold? How to decide what to do with a plummeting stock

Is a stock you own plummeting? Here’s how to decide what to do next.
Aug 05, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Powell at a podium

With the job market weakening, a September Fed interest rate cut seems imminent. How big could it be?

As the job market weakens, some economists say the Fed should’ve cut rates already.
Aug 02, 2024
woman looking tired at computer

5 ways to save for an unexpected job loss

Here’s how to financially prepare for the possibility of sudden unemployment.
Jul 31, 2024

How the Federal Reserve affects HELOCs and home equity loans

If you’re looking at HE loans or have a variable-rate line of credit, pay attention to the Fed.
Jul 31, 2024
woman using a credit card to shop online

How a new credit card can fight against inflation

Prices are high. A rewards credit card, timed right and used strategically, can help you fight inflation.
Jul 31, 2024
A man uses his phone at an ATM.

What are cardless ATMs and how to use one

Here’s how to use your smartphone — rather than a bank card — at an ATM.
Aug 06, 2024
Federal Reserve Chair Powell Holds A News Conference Following The Federal Open Market Committee Meeting

Will the Fed make an emergency rate cut? Here’s what financial experts are saying

Emergency rate cuts are rare, but some economists believe one may be coming soon.
Aug 05, 2024
father working on finances with his daughter sitting next to him

What is the 50/30/20 budget rule?

This budgeting rule of thumb can help make tracking everyday spending easier.
Aug 05, 2024
People walk by a Western Union location in New York.

How much are wire transfer fees?

Wire transfer fees can be expensive, but here are ways to send money for less.
Aug 01, 2024
Financial manager meeting with couple in bank branch office

National average money market account rates for August 2024

Get the latest rates on top-yielding money market accounts.
Aug 01, 2024
Whimsical illustration of a hand putting a quarter into a miniature but realistic high end safe. As if it were a piggy bank

What is the average interest rate for savings accounts?

Comparing savings rates can ensure you get the best return on your savings.
Aug 01, 2024
How the Federal Reserve affects HELOCs and home equity loans

If you’re looking at HE loans or have a variable-rate line of credit, pay attention to the Fed.
Jul 31, 2024

How does the Federal Reserve affect mortgages?

The Federal Reserve’s decisions have ripple effects, including for mortgages.
Jul 31, 2024
Calm focused female freelancer in casual clothes revising reports while sitting on soft couch at table and using computer in light contemporary apartment

Though Fed holds lending rates steady, subprime cardholders continue to feel sting of high interest rates

Subprime borrowers are particularly affected by interest rate changes. Here’s how to prepare.
Jul 31, 2024
Portrait of a happy woman smiling outdoors and looking thoughtful

More than half of homeowners want mortgage rates under 6%. Will a Fed cut help?

The Federal Reserve is poised to cut rates in September. Will it be enough to entice homebuyers?
Jul 31, 2024
Student walking through college campus.

How the Fed rate changes impact student loan interest rates

The Federal Reserve’s actions can influence student loan interest rates.
Jul 31, 2024
Outside of the Federal Reserve building

How the Federal Reserve impacts personal loans

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates several times. These interest rate changes are likely to affect the rates of personal loans.
Jul 31, 2024
