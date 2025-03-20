We are an independent, advertising-supported comparison service. Our
goal is to help you make smarter financial decisions by providing you
with interactive tools and financial calculators, publishing original
and objective content, by enabling you to conduct research and compare
information for free - so that you can make financial decisions with
confidence.
Bankrate has partnerships with issuers including, but not limited to,
American Express, Bank of America, Capital One, Chase, Citi and
Discover.
How We Make Money
The offers that appear on this site are from companies that compensate us. This compensation may
impact how and where products appear on this site, including, for example, the order in which
they may appear within the listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage,
home equity and other home lending products. But this compensation does not influence the
information we publish, or the reviews that you see on this site. We do not include the universe
of companies or financial offers that may be available to you.
Hanna Horvath is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and editor with over five years’ experience helping make complex financial topics engaging and easy to understand. She is currently the senior editor of content partnerships at Bankrate.
Bankrate is always editorially independent.
While we adhere to strict
,
this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for
.
Our
is to ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.
The Bankrate promise
Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices.
We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making
process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.
Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts,
money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.
Editorial integrity
Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy, so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first.
Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right
financial decisions.
Here is a list of our banking partners.
Key Principles
We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have
editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial
content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and
our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.
Editorial Independence
Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you
make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced
by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked
to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and
dependable information.
How we make money
You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master
your money for over four decades.
We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to
succeed throughout life’s financial journey.
Bankrate follows a strict
editorial policy,
so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and
reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial
decisions. The content created by our editorial
staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.
We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and
useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.
Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison
service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and
services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore,
this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within
listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity
and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary
website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your
self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear
on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not
include information about every financial or credit product or service.
Inflation is like that houseguest who just won’t leave. Even though it has cooled since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation is still hanging around 3 percent — higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal.
But what really matters to your wallet is the impact inflation is having on your finances. Prices today are 23.3 percent higher than they were in February 2020 before the pandemic started, which means nearly everything costs more.
The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by one percentage point in 2024, but they’re being careful about future cuts, as prices aren’t coming down as quickly as they’d like. Put simply: Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon, so it’s probably a good idea to adjust your financial plan accordingly.
If you need help with your financial plan, I’m sharing my CFP-approved guidance to help you combat stubborn inflation.
Step 1: Update your budget for today’s higher prices
First, you need to know exactly how inflation is affecting your spending. National inflation numbers don’t tell the whole story because prices rise differently across different categories.
Look at your spending over the last three months and pay close attention to areas where you notice big price jumps. This includes food costs (both groceries and eating out), housing, transportation, medical costs and utilities.
Adjust your budget to allow 5-10 percent more for these essential categories. This might mean cutting back on non-essentials or finding ways to earn more.
Use a budgeting app to track your personal inflation rate — or how much your expenses have increased over time. Your experience might be better or worse than the national average depending on what you typically buy.
Step 2: Make your savings work harder
With the Fed cutting rates, many banks offering high-yield savings accounts and CDs have also started lowering their rates. However, yields are still higher than inflation, even if they continue to drop, meaning you can still earn positive returns on your savings.
Look into I bonds: These government savings bonds are designed to protect against inflation. Part of an I bond’s return is variable and tied to the inflation rate. Learn more about how to buy I bonds.
Set up a CD ladder: With rates likely to fall gradually, consider creating a CD ladder with 3-month, 6-month and 1-year CDs. This locks in today’s higher rates while still giving you some access to your money. Use Bankrate’s CD ladder calculator to see how much interest you could earn.
Keep your emergency fund (3-6 months of expenses) in high-yield savings accounts for immediate access, then consider using I bonds or a CD ladder for any additional cash beyond that amount.
Step 3: Adjust your investments to fight inflation
Some investments do much better during inflation than others. If you’re a seasoned investor, now’s the time to make sure your portfolio includes assets that historically held up well when prices rise.
Add more value stocks: Companies with strong current cash flows tend to do better during inflation than growth companies whose value depends on future earnings. Here’s Bankrate’s picks for best value ETFs.
Consider real assets: Real estate, infrastructure and some commodities have historically been good inflation hedges. Real estate investment trusts (REITs) (especially those with short-term leases like apartments) may adjust to inflation quicker.
Don’t completely overhaul your long-term investment plan because of inflation. Instead, make smaller, targeted changes while keeping your overall financial goals in mind. New to investing? Start with a low-cost index fund or robo-advisor that automatically diversifies your investments based on your risk tolerance and time horizon.
Step 4: Use debt wisely while protecting your credit
One silver lining of inflation: It reduces the real value of fixed-rate debt over time. But managing debt carefully is still important while you navigate this economic environment.
Focus on fixed-rate debt: If you have variable-rate debt like credit cards or adjustable-rate mortgages, consider consolidating into fixed-rate options when possible. Mortgage rates have dropped but remain elevated, so refinancing may make sense only in certain situations.
Be strategic about borrowing: For major purchases that will hold or increase their value, fixed-rate financing can work in your favor during inflation. The real cost of repaying these loans goes down as inflation continues.
Pay down high-interest debt aggressively: If your cash reserves are earning less than the interest rate on your debt (particularly on credit cards), consider paying down high-interest debt more aggressively, even during inflation. The return from eliminating high-interest debt typically outweighs what you might earn elsewhere.
Watch for “shrinkflation” in financial products: Just like products that get smaller while prices stay the same, some financial products may offer worse terms for the same cost. Read the fine print carefully on new credit cards and loans.
Maintain good credit by checking your credit reports regularly and fix any issues quickly. A strong credit score helps you get the best rates on any new loans or financing, which is important when interest rates are more volatile.
Step 5: Boost your income to stay ahead
Perhaps the best way to fight inflation is to increase how much you earn. While the job market has cooled, there are still options.
Ask for a raise with inflation in mind: Come prepared with information about market rates for your role and your contributions to the company.
Build in-demand skills: Find out which skills lead to higher pay in your industry and invest in developing those through training or certifications.
Create additional income streams: Side hustles or passive income can provide extra financial cushion. Consider freelancing, consulting or using your existing assets (like renting out a room) to generate more income.
When asking for a raise, directly mention inflation’s impact. Try something like: “Since our last salary discussion, inflation has effectively reduced my pay by X percent. I’d like to discuss an adjustment that accounts for this while also taking into account my contributions.”
Bottom line
Staying financially solid during an inflationary period means staying informed, remaining flexible and taking proactive steps rather than hoping inflation will simply go away. While we likely won’t see very low inflation anytime soon, taking action now can help keep your financial plans on track despite higher prices.
Remember that inflation affects everyone differently based on their spending habits and life stage. The best strategy is one that’s tailored to your specific situation and fits into your overall financial plan.
Quick citation guide
Select a citation to automatically copy to clipboard.
APA:
Horvath, CFP, H. (2025, March 20). A CFP’s 5-step plan to combat stubborn inflation. Bankrate. Retrieved March 20, 2025, from https://www.bankrate.com/banking/inflation-proof-savings-strategy-cfp-advice/
Copied to clipboard!
MLA:
Horvath, CFP, Hanna. "A CFP’s 5-step plan to combat stubborn inflation." Bankrate. 20 March 2025, https://www.bankrate.com/banking/inflation-proof-savings-strategy-cfp-advice/.
Copied to clipboard!
Chicago:
Horvath, CFP, Hanna. "A CFP’s 5-step plan to combat stubborn inflation." Bankrate. March 20, 2025. https://www.bankrate.com/banking/inflation-proof-savings-strategy-cfp-advice/.
Hanna Horvath is a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ and editor with over five years’ experience helping make complex financial topics engaging and easy to understand. She is currently the senior editor of content partnerships at Bankrate.