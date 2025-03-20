Skip to Main Content

A CFP’s 5-step plan to combat stubborn inflation

Inflation is like that houseguest who just won’t leave. Even though it has cooled since the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation is still hanging around 3 percent — higher than the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent goal.

But what really matters to your wallet is the impact inflation is having on your finances. Prices today are 23.3 percent higher than they were in February 2020 before the pandemic started, which means nearly everything costs more.

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by one percentage point in 2024, but they’re being careful about future cuts, as prices aren’t coming down as quickly as they’d like. Put simply: Inflation isn’t going away anytime soon, so it’s probably a good idea to adjust your financial plan accordingly.

If you need help with your financial plan, I’m sharing my CFP-approved guidance to help you combat stubborn inflation.

Step 1: Update your budget for today’s higher prices

First, you need to know exactly how inflation is affecting your spending. National inflation numbers don’t tell the whole story because prices rise differently across different categories.

Look at your spending over the last three months and pay close attention to areas where you notice big price jumps. This includes food costs (both groceries and eating out), housing, transportation, medical costs and utilities.

For example, grocery prices rose 1.9 percent from a year ago and are about 27.4 percent more expensive than they were before the pandemic, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Step 2: Make your savings work harder

With the Fed cutting rates, many banks offering high-yield savings accounts and CDs have also started lowering their rates. However, yields are still higher than inflation, even if they continue to drop, meaning you can still earn positive returns on your savings.

Step 3: Adjust your investments to fight inflation

Some investments do much better during inflation than others. If you’re a seasoned investor, now’s the time to make sure your portfolio includes assets that historically held up well when prices rise.

Step 4: Use debt wisely while protecting your credit

One silver lining of inflation: It reduces the real value of fixed-rate debt over time. But managing debt carefully is still important while you navigate this economic environment.

Step 5: Boost your income to stay ahead

Perhaps the best way to fight inflation is to increase how much you earn. While the job market has cooled, there are still options.

Bottom line

Staying financially solid during an inflationary period means staying informed, remaining flexible and taking proactive steps rather than hoping inflation will simply go away. While we likely won’t see very low inflation anytime soon, taking action now can help keep your financial plans on track despite higher prices.

Remember that inflation affects everyone differently based on their spending habits and life stage. The best strategy is one that’s tailored to your specific situation and fits into your overall financial plan.

