Michelle Wilson
EXPERTISE
- Personal finance
EDUCATION
- B.A. degree from Bryn Mawr College
Michelle Wilson is a personal finance writer and editor dedicated to helping readers achieve comprehensive financial literacy in areas ranging from retirement planning to budgeting. Her goal is to make monetary topics accessible and actionable. She has a decade of finance writing experience and holds a B.A. degree from Bryn Mawr College. When she's not writing, you can find her riding her bike or crafting.