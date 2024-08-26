At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Much like platforms such as Cash App and Venmo, the Zelle app lets you send and receive money using your mobile device. But Zelle has also partnered with hundreds of banks and credit unions so that you can send and receive money right from your bank account without having to use a third-party app. This further ensures that transactions will be secure.

Here’s how to use Zelle to send and receive money.

What is Zelle?

Zelle is a peer-to-peer payment platform that lets you send and receive money from family, friends and other people you trust. You don’t need to bank at the same institution as someone else to use Zelle — you only need the recipient’s email address or mobile phone number to send them money. Zelle doesn’t charge fees for these transactions, but it’s possible your bank or credit union does.

How to find out if your bank uses Zelle

Your bank’s website will typically list whether it participates in Zelle. In general, you can find this information on the mobile and digital banking section of your bank’s website, but it might also be listed under its checking account offerings.

Alternatively, you can head to Zelle’s website where you’ll find an A-Z catalog of participating banks.

How to use Zelle to send and request money

To send money through Zelle, you and the recipient need a Visa or Mastercard debit card with a U.S. based account. Sending, receiving and requesting money through Zelle is easy. First, you must enroll with Zelle. You can do this on your bank’s mobile app (if available) or through Zelle’s mobile app. If the person you send money to or request money from hasn’t enrolled in Zelle, they will receive an email or text notification prompting them to enroll. If the recipient doesn’t enroll within 14 days, the transaction will be canceled. If you were trying to send money, the payment will be returned to your account.

After you’ve enrolled, go on your bank’s or Zelle’s mobile app and add the email address or mobile number of the person you’d like to send money to or receive funds from. You can add the amount you want to send or receive and add a memo so both users will know what the transaction is for.

You’ll then be prompted to review the information before the funds are sent or the request goes through. This is a good time to double-check that you have the correct email address or phone number for the recipient, especially when sending money. If you send it to the wrong person, there’s no guarantee that you’ll get those funds back.

Each bank dictates their sending limits through Zelle, and you’ll need to contact them directly to know what that limit is. If your bank or credit union doesn’t use Zelle, your weekly send limit is $500 on the Zelle app.

Bottom line

Regardless of where you bank, you can use Zelle to send and request money securely.

Many banks partner with Zelle, allowing you to use the platform without downloading another app. If your bank uses Zelle, you can access the tool through your bank’s app to select a recipient, enter the transaction amount and add a memo. If your bank doesn’t use Zelle, you can follow the same steps within the Zelle app.

As with any peer-to-peer payment platform, confirm you’re sending money to the right person, and make sure you have the recipient’s correct information.

–Freelance writer Emily Batdorf contributed to updating this article.