How “deinfluencers” can help you save money

It seems that from the moment you sign in to your social media account, you’re bombarded with ads and product recommendations from exuberant, YouTube-savvy salespeople. These so-called “social media influencers” fill your feeds with must-have items. Tempting as it is to make impulse buys on products an influencer “loves” and “can’t live without,” those enthusiastic, high-pressure sales pitches could result in getting you to spend beyond your means, ultimately straining your bank account.

However, a new trend called “deinfluencing” aims to shift the narrative, encouraging people to resist impulse buys and adopt a mindful spending approach.

Deinfluencers aim to shed light on what you don’t need, and are helping followers become more intentional with their money. Here’s how following deinfluencers can be a savvy financial choice — and how to distinguish between helpful and potentially misleading advice.

What is a deinfluencer?

A deinfluencer goes against the typical influencer trend of promoting products. Instead, deinfluencers encourage followers to think critically about their purchases. They often call out heavily advertised products, discourage unnecessary spending and offer alternatives that focus on value and sustainability.

“I define deinfluencing as a social reaction to living in a world with constant advertising.” says Kara Perez, founder of Bravely Go and author of the book Green Money. “People are tired of every aspect of their lives costing money.”

Perez says consumer culture can be overwhelming. She posts deinfluencer content as a way to offer an alternative and provide financial education.

“We expect to spend money to feed and clothe ourselves, but now we’re asked to tip at the mechanic, to spend $50 a month to join a bookclub, to buy matching outfits to go on a bachelorette trip. Everything feels transactional and it’s draining us,” Perez continues.

The goal of deinfluencers is to encourage mindful consumption, saving and sometimes minimalism. Deinfluencing is the opposite of what influencers do, where a social media personality tries to convince consumers to purchase a product.

Shoppers might benefit from what a deinfluencer has to say. Consumers report that influencers have a significant impact on their buying habits. Bankrate’s 2023 Social Media Study found that 48 percent of social media users say they have impulsively purchased a product they saw on social media. What’s more, 68 percent of the respondents in that group say they regretted at least one of the purchases.

Examples of deinfluencers

There are various deinfluencers across social media. Some focus on budget consciousness. These content creators review popular products and often advise followers to skip pricey items and opt for budget-friendly, or DIY, solutions.

Some offer advice on how to stay out of debt. One example is Paige Pritchard, founder of Overcoming Overspending.

Other deinfluencers focus on sustainability. They prioritize the environment and promote high-quality purchases that reduce waste. This is the area of focus for Perez.

Yet another deinfluencer category is minimalism. These deinfluencers share how they’ve simplified their lives by focusing on essentials and rejecting trends. Content creator Rosie Albrecht is one example.

Each type of deinfluencer approaches the concept from a unique angle, but they all aim to help followers avoid the cycle of constant consumerism.

“Deinfluencing is a backlash against this nonstop ask for you to spend money,” Perez tells Bankrate. “Deinfluencing instead asks you to be happy with what you already own, to use what you already have, to repair something instead of instantly replacing it.”

How deinfluencers can help you save money

There are many ways deinfluencers can help you save money. They provide assistance by:

1. Identifying unnecessary purchases

Deinfluencers analyze popular products and trends, helping followers distinguish between needs and wants. This prompts people to evaluate purchases before clicking the “buy” button.

“The advantage of following a deinfluencer is that you may save on some items that you would have previously splurged on,” says Kris Ruby, CEO and Founder of Ruby Media Group, a New York-based social media marketing agency. “It’s important to remember that deinfluencing is still a form of influencing,”

2. Encouraging affordable alternatives

Many deinfluencers don’t just tell people not to buy certain products but also suggest budget-friendly alternatives. They encourage people to consider affordable brands, DIY options or strategies for making do with what you already have.

3. Promoting smart budgeting practices

Some deinfluencers incorporate financial literacy into their content, sharing tips on budgeting, managing expenses and saving for long-term goals rather than spending on wants. Consumer finance expert Andrea Woroch says this type of content can be helpful for setting the right money mindset.

“Deinfluencers can help you get into a better money mindset,” says Woroch. “As the old adage goes, ‘You are the sum of the people you surround yourself with.’ This also applies to who you surround yourself with on social media. You’re consuming their content after all on a regular basis. Following deinfluencers who persuade against overspending can help you adopt this same mentality,” Woroch adds.

4. Awareness about marketing tactics

Deinfluencers often reveal the ways brands use tactics such as scarcity, exclusivity and influencer partnerships to create a sense of urgency. By being aware of these tactics, you can resist the urge to make impulsive purchases and make decisions that meet your financial goals.

“Social media is the modern day digital battlefield, and there is a war for your attention and mind,” warns Ruby. “If it feels like someone is trying to capture your heart or mind on social media, trust your intuition. The battle for consumer attention continues to play out daily, and the only way to prepare for it is to be aware that it exists in the first place,” Ruby says.

Warnings about deinfluencers

While deinfluencers can be beneficial, there are also risks that come with taking their advice. Some individuals might have hidden agendas, such as promoting a brand partnership, or lack credible financial knowledge.

Here’s how to differentiate between good and bad deinfluencers.

Signs of a good deinfluencer

A good deinfluencer is transparent, honestly disclosing any sponsorships and providing objective advice without hidden motives. They’re also consistent in their values and stick with a specific philosophy—such as frugality or minimalism—rather than criticizing products solely for attention. Furthermore, deinfluencers empower followers to make financial decisions based on individual needs and circumstances.



“A deinfluencer who has the best interest of consumers in mind will closely follow Federal Trade Commission disclosure guidelines when it comes to product recommendations and endorsements,” says Ruby. “It’s also important to understand that some deinfluencers may be leveraging deinfluencing as a form of publicity through a negative PR campaign.”



Ruby advises against taking a deinfluencer’s message at face value. She suggests analyzing posts to ascertain whether a deinfluencer is speaking negatively about a brand as a sneaky way to bring attention to a competitor.

Signs of a bad deinfluencer

A bad deinfluencer often has unclear motives, criticizing products only to promote brand partnerships. They might tear down products rather than offering valuable insights or alternatives.

“A good deinfluencer will show you how they’re practicing living well while spending less,” says Perez. “A bad deinfluencer is someone who tries to spin deinfluencing as simply needing less expensive options.”

Perez says a deinfluencer shouldn’t try to get you to spend more. It’s a red flag if they’re pushing you to overspend.

“Someone who says, ‘That dress that other influencer showed you is $900. Here’s one for $60; now you can buy it in three different colors!’ If someone is trying to get you to buy more, faster, simply because it’s cheaper, then they’re not deinfluencing you,” says Perez.

Bottom line

Deinfluencers can be helpful if you’re looking to curb impulsive spending and make intentional financial decisions. They offer a fresh perspective, prompting followers to consider what truly adds value to their lives. However, as with any advice on social media, it’s important to approach deinfluencer advice with caution.