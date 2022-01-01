Liz Hund

Former Creative producer
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Personal finance
  • Credit cards
  • Travel rewards
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor of Journalism, University of Missouri

 

Liz Hund is a former social producer at Bankrate and occasionally writes special features on-site with a social-first angle. Her writing has been featured on MSN, Business Insider and in various local publications.

In the media

I’m passionate about making the personal finance conversation more accessible, easily digestible and engaging and aim to do that through my writing and social strategy. I recognize that this isn’t a topic everyone has access to and hope to play a role in changing that, as I know that a strong financial education can be life-changing.

— Liz Hund

Liz's latest articles