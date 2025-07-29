5 things you need to know if you bank with Citibank

If you have one of Citibank’s 200 million customer accounts, you might already be aware of many perks that come with your bank, such as access to 65,000 fee-free ATMs, a highly rated mobile app and competitive annual percentage yields (APYs) on some accounts. But there are some interesting benefits of being a Citibank bank customer you might not be aware of.

From subscription rebates to access to VIP experiences, here are some perks to banking with Citibank.

1. Attend special experiences with Citi Entertainment

You can use your Citibank debit card to gain special access to purchase tickets to concerts, sporting events and arts and cultural events, including pre-sale tickets. Your debit card also allows you to purchase a VIP experience at some events, which can include premium seating, food and drink or meeting the artist.

2. Score a free or discounted ticket to an event

As an added bonus, debit cardholders have the opportunity to get complimentary tickets to an event as well. Recent complimentary events have included a Citi Concert Series on TODAY featuring Ciara and a showing of work by photographer Diane Arbus.

You might also be able to purchase tickets at a discount. For example, a Chicago White Sox baseball game recently had tickets available to Citicard holders for 15 percent off.

Bookmark Icon Baseball fans in New York get another perk Your Citibank debit card unlocks benefits at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. These include special ticket offers, 10 percent off at select concession stands, complimentary giveaways, priority access to the postgame and a $10 gift card for Citi Field when you spend $50 or more at merchandise stores.

3. Boost your savings with Spend & Save

If you enroll your Citibank debit card into Spend & Save, any purchase you make will be rounded up, and the difference automatically added to your designated savings account. For example, if you purchased lunch for $21.25 with your debit card, an additional $0.75 will be deducted from your checking account and put into your savings. And depending on where you live in the U.S., you may get access to Citibank’s Accelerate Savings Account, which earns a strong interest rate (though not quite as high as some of the best high-yield savings accounts).

4. Get a discount on your mortgage interest rate

As a Citibank banking account holder, you may be eligible for a reduced interest rate on your mortgage, which will save you money on interest. The discount is based on your combined total balance in Citibank accounts. You may also be eligible for a discount on closing costs, which is also based on your balance.

Money Bag Icon The more money you have in the bank, the more perks you get Depending on your combined average monthly balance across your Citibank accounts, you get placed into different relationship tiers at Citibank: Priority, Citigold and Citigold Private client. These tiers get you access to subscription rebates, complimentary access to events and more. For example, some of the perks Citigold customers score include $200 in annual rebates on subscriptions and a Citigold Culture Pass, which offers complimentary access and discounted tickets to museums and other events.

5. Earn money for opening a new checking account

If you aren’t yet a Citibank checking account holder, you could get some free money for becoming one. Citi will often offer a cash bonus for signing up for a new checking account . Bankrate has seen this bonus be anywhere from $325 all the way up to $1,500. There will likely be requirements to meet to earn the bonus, such as depositing a certain amount of money, enrolling in direct deposit for a certain amount and keeping the account open for a certain amount of time.

Bottom Line

From discounted concert tickets to subscription rebates, being a Citibank banking customer comes with some perks. Regardless of where you bank, do some digging to learn about various perks and offers that may be available to you.