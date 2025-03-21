9 things you need know if you bank with Chase

If you’re one of the 80 million Chase Bank customers, chances are you already know of many benefits to banking with the largest banks in the U.S.: cardless ATM access, a robust mobile app and overdraft assistance, to name a few.

And while there are some drawbacks — like the low annual percentage yields (APYs) on savings accounts — banking with Chase has a few perks you might not be aware of, such as financial literacy resources and cash bonuses for referrals and opening new accounts. Read on to learn about more perks and features you should be aware of if you’re a Chase customer.

1. Earn cash back while you shop

Scoring cash back isn’t only for credit card users. With Chase’s debit card, you can get money back with Chase Offers. You’ll find current available offers on Chase.com or in the mobile app and can select an offer to add to your card. Pay with your eligible debit card, and get a statement credit within 14 business days.

2. Make $500 from referrals (and more for opening a new account)

For current customers, you can earn up to $500 per calendar year for referring Chase to your friends and family. Share a link, and get $50 for each referral that opens a qualifying checking account. (They’ll also get a bonus for signing up).

And Chase frequently offers sign-up bonuses for new accounts, too. These currently include $300 for opening a new checking account, $500 for a new business checking account and $100 for students opening a Chase College Checking account or a Chase Secure Banking account.

3. Access a free financial health discussion with a banker

Chase customers can schedule a complimentary meeting with a banker for guidance with financial decisions. You can meet with a banker in a branch, by phone or video. Bankers can help with identifying financial goals, discussing a savings plan, understanding your credit score and more.

4. Get a debit card for your kids

For Chase checking customers with kids, you can start teaching them about spending and saving with access to the Chase First Banking debit card. Designed for kids ages 6-12, parents can set limits on how much kids can spend and where they can spend. From the app, kids can create savings goals and track progress.

5. Improve your credit score

Not only can you view your credit score for free with Chase, but you can also learn what steps you can take to improve it. With the Chase Credit Journey, you can set a score goal and get a personalized plan from Experian. You can also get alerts if your credit limit on accounts change or credit usage changes, if you have a past due balance or a new account has been opened in your name.

6. Build a personalized budget for free

With the Chase Budget tool, you can create your own personalized budget, track your spending throughout the month and see income side-by-side with spending. You can choose your spending categories and set a budget for these categories.

7. Earn more interest

If you’re an existing checking customer, you may be able to earn a significantly higher APY on some of Chase’s savings products than what is offered at a standard rate. For example, if you have an existing eligible checking account, you can score a rate of up to 4 percent APY (this is also known as a relationship rate) on some certificate of deposit (CD) terms, as opposed to a standard rate of 0.01 percent APY.

This isn’t the case for all accounts at Chase though. Relationship rates on savings accounts for some balances are only minimally higher than the already paltry regular rate – 0.02 percent compared to 0.01 percent.

8. Enjoy branch access in 48 states

Chase has 4,700 branches and is the only U.S. bank with a location in all 48 contiguous states. While there are pros and cons to both brick-and-mortar and online banks , some benefits of having a branch location is ease of depositing and withdrawing cash and in-person customer service.

Chase has opened more than 150 new branches in 34 states in 2024 and plans to more than triple bank branches in Alabama by 2030. Since 2019, Chase has opened two branches with a focus on disability inclusion, with staff fluent in American Sign Language and specific technology to support Deaf and hard of hearing customers.

9. Save time

Chase offers numerous features that are time savers, including the ability to:

Schedule automatic transfers to your savings account either on a set schedule or whenever you receive a deposit for a certain amount. For example, schedule a $20 savings transfer every time you receive a $200 deposit.

Lock and unlock your debit card right from your phone if you misplace it.

Use Zelle to request or send money to a friend.

Use QuickDeposit to deposit checks from your mobile phone.

Send a wire transfer right from your phone.

While you can likely find higher APYs on saving products elsewhere, Chase does offer some useful benefits to banking customers. Besides the basics of fraud protection and mobile deposit, there are several above and beyond perks, like personalized financial health advice. Regardless of where you bank, take the time to learn what your bank offers to its customers so you can see all the benefits you might be missing out on.