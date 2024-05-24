Top CD rates today: May 24, 2024 | 5.36% remains highest APY across terms

Key takeaways Today's leading CD rate across terms is 5.36% APY, offered for a one-year CD.

In addition to choosing a CD based on APY, be sure to pick a term that suits your financial goals.

The best rates on most terms are more than triple the national average yields, so it pays to shop around.

Opening a fixed-rate certificate of deposit (CD) with a term of at least one year, today, should give you peace of mind that your savings will continue to earn the same annual percentage yield (APY) should rates begin to retreat later this year. APYs on competitive CDs have been high as of late because they follow the federal funds rate, which is currently at a range of 5.25-5.50 percent — the highest it has been since early 2001. But with the Federal Reserve expected to lower rates later this year, CD APYs could eventually drop, in turn.

As we head into Memorial Day weekend, the leading APY across CD terms stands pat at 5.36 percent. This month, we've seen very few changes to top CD APYs — and rates remain elevated, despite slight decreases in leading APYs since late last year. The benefit of a fixed-rate CD in a falling-rate environment is you'll earn the same yield until the term expires, regardless of what happens with going rates on new CDs.

Check out Bankrate’s table below for the highest APY on CD terms from three months to five years, as well as how much $5,000 would earn for each term.

Today's best CD rates by term

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of May 24, 2024. APYs for some products may vary by region.

N/A: Not available; Bankrate doesn’t track national averages for the 9-month CD term due to limited available data. Estimated earnings are based on the highest APYs and assume interest is compounded annually.

When is opening a CD a good idea?

A CD can be a good place for money you’re saving for future purchases or expenses. For instance, you might put money into a 12-month CD for a vacation you’re planning for next year. Or, you might deposit funds into a five-year CD to make a down payment on a house soon after the CD matures. A benefit of locking in your money is you’ll be less tempted to use it for impulse purchases in the meantime.

What the current rate environment means for CDs

In 2022 and 2023, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate a total of 11 times, bringing its current target range to a 23-year high of 5.25-5.50 percent. However, the Fed has left rates unchanged for six straight meetings, due to inflation not slowing as quickly as it has in the past.

Yields on competitive savings accounts and CDs tend to move in lockstep with the Fed’s interest rate moves. As such, many banks increase their yields when the Fed raises rates, and they lower yields when the federal funds rate drops. While the Fed has held rates steady since July 2023, top CD APYs ended up peaking in late 2023 and have since been decreasing gradually.

Is it still a good time to open a CD? “Even though CD yields have pulled back a bit, you’re still able to lock in yields that are well in excess of inflation and do so for multiple years,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “The declines will likely accelerate as we get closer to the Fed beginning to cut interest rates, so there is no sense in waiting.”

CD FAQs

Is investing in a CD right for me? Caret Down Whether you should invest in a CD depends on your own personal financial situation and goals. A CD offered at a federally insured bank or credit union can be a safe place to park your funds while earning a guaranteed APY. Many savers turn to CDs to lock in a high interest rate if they believe rates will start to decline soon. A CD can help you earn interest on money you're saving for a planned purchase. For instance, if you want to buy a house in five years, putting money in a five-year CD can give you a fixed APY on those funds during that term. Likewise, if you plan to take your dream vacation in a couple of years, a two-year CD could be a good place to grow those funds. Avoid an early withdrawal penalty by only committing money to a CD that you won't need access to before the CD matures.

How is CD interest taxed? Caret Down The IRS treats interest you earn from a CD as taxable income, whether you receive that money in cash or choose to reinvest it. For CDs with terms longer than one year, interest earned must be reported each year on your taxes, even if you don't cash in the CD until it matures. An IRA CD is an individual retirement account for which your money is in a CD. Contributions to a traditional IRA may be tax deductible, and they're taxed when you withdraw the funds. Conversely, contributions to a Roth IRA cannot be deducted from your annual income, and they're not taxed when you withdraw the money. You should consult a tax adviser regarding these two IRA CD options before making a choice.

How does a CD differ from a savings account? Caret Down Many banks and credit unions offer savings accounts and CDs, and both accounts earn some interest. There are a couple of key differences, however: A savings account generally allows you to withdraw funds any time, while a CD typically charges a penalty if you take out the money before the term ends. This makes a savings account a better place for funds you might need for emergencies. Another difference between the two is a savings account usually earns a variable APY that the bank can raise or lower at will, while a fixed-rate CD earns the same APY until it matures. As such, savers often choose to lock some funds in a CD when rates are likely to start falling, while many are apt to stick with a savings account if they believe rates will rise soon.

Research methodology

Bankrate calculates and reports the national average APYs for various CD terms. Factored into national average rates are the competitive APYs commonly offered by online banks, along with the very low rates often found at large brick-and-mortar banks.

In June 2023, Bankrate updated its methodology that determines the national average CD rates. For the process, more than 500 banks and credit unions are now surveyed each week to generate the national averages. Among these institutions are those that are broadly available and offer high yields, as well as some of the nation’s largest banks.