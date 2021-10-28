Founded in 1976 as the Bank Rate Monitor , a print publisher for the banking industry, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial decisions.

We’ve maintained this reputation over four decades by prioritizing facts and experience over hype and hearsay, and quickly responding to economic trends that offer our users a more relevant experience.



From our product comparison tools to award-winning editorial content, we provide objective information and actionable next steps to help you make informed decisions. It’s why over 100 million people put their trust in us every year.