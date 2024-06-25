At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Buying or selling a home is one of the biggest financial decisions an individual will ever make. Our real estate reporters and editors focus on educating consumers about this life-changing transaction and how to navigate the complex and ever-changing housing market. From finding an agent to closing and beyond, our goal is to help you feel confident that you're making the best, and smartest, real estate deal possible.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways You aren’t required to hire a Realtor to sell a home in Michigan, but it can make the process much easier.

If you choose the “for sale by owner” route, you won’t have to pay a listing agent’s commission — but you may still need to pay your buyer’s agent.

Without an agent to lean on, it’s smart to hire a real estate attorney to draw up the contract and assist with the closing process.

Most people sell their homes with the help of an agent, but there’s also a small portion of sellers — 7 percent in 2023, according to the National Association of Realtors — who go it alone. This option reduces how much you’ll pay in commissions, but it also puts a lot of work on your plate.

If you’re wondering about how to sell a house by owner in Michigan, it helps to understand exactly what’s involved in the process. Read on for an overview.

Selling a house without a Realtor in Michigan

As a “for sale by owner” (or FSBO for short) seller, you’ll take on all the typical responsibilities of a listing agent yourself. This means you’re in charge of setting an asking price, coordinating open houses and viewings, negotiating with buyers and more — much more. Here are the most important basic steps in this process.

Set an asking price

Your home’s asking price plays a primary role in attracting buyers. If you set the price too low, you could leave money on the table, but if it’s too high, you could turn off buyers before they’ve even seen the property. So, how do you determine an appropriate asking price?

First, you’ll need an idea of how much your home is worth. As of May 2024, the median home sale price in Michigan overall was $273,000, according to Redfin data. However, prices vary depending on your local market. In Grand Rapids, for example, the median was slightly higher at $286,000 — and in Bloomfield Hills, it was far, far higher at $829,050.

To understand pricing trends in your area, review real estate comps to see how much similar properties nearby are commanding. It’s also worth looking at how quickly houses sell. A property that lingers on the market for a long time might be priced too high.

Create a listing

Next up: Crafting a compelling listing that showcases your home and captures the attention of potential buyers. Your listing should have a written description that covers important details about your property, such as:

Year built

Square footage

Number of bedrooms and bathrooms

Any recent renovations

Special features, like a finished basement, hot tub or lake views

Information about the local school district and neighborhood

The listing should also include high-quality photos of the inside and outside of your house. Attractive images will help draw in buyers who are browsing online home listings, so it’s often worth hiring a professional to capture these shots.

Market your property

To get your listing seen by as many prospective buyers as possible, you’ll want to add it to your local multiple listing service (MLS). MLS listings are typically aggregated on big consumer sites like Zillow. Usually, only real estate agents have access to the MLS, but there are many companies that will list FSBO properties on the seller’s behalf for a fee. For Michigan sellers, companies that offer this service include Houzeo, Modern Way Realty and Kermath Realty.

There are other tactics to try, too, including putting a store-bought “for sale” sign in your front yard or sharing your listing on social media and community websites like Craigslist and Nextdoor. Just be careful about how much personal information you reveal online, especially if you still live in the house.

Marketing also includes showing the house to potential buyers, either through open houses or private appointments. This can be hectic, again especially if you still live there, so take precautions when letting strangers into your home.

Close the deal

Hopefully, you’ll end up with an offer or two. Be ready for some back and forth; without an agent to work out the terms on your behalf, you may need to negotiate on things like price, seller concessions and timelines. (And you may not be dealing with the buyer themselves but the buyer’s agent, who will likely be a skilled negotiator.)

You’ll also be responsible for creating the purchase and sale agreement, which is a legally binding document. This is one of many reasons that FSBO sellers do well to consult a local real estate attorney — unless you are a very experienced seller, it’s smart to have a pro ensure that the deal is legally sound and your interests are protected.

Required disclosures for Michigan home sellers

In Michigan, most people who sell residential property will need to fill out the state’s seller’s disclosure statement. This will include information about the condition of your home, including its appliances, roof, plumbing and electrical systems. You should also disclose any unpermitted modifications or repairs, previous flood or fire damage and other issues. If the home was built before 1978, you’ll have to submit a lead-based paint disclosure as well. In addition, if the property is part of a homeowners association, you’ll need to provide the buyer with documentation about the HOA rules and financial status.

Pros and cons of selling a house by owner in Michigan

If you’re trying to decide whether to sell with or without a Realtor, consider the following:



Pros You’ll save on commissions: Without a listing agent, there’s no listing agent’s commission to pay. An agent’s fee usually ranges from 2.5 to 3 percent of the home’s sale price, so on a median-priced $273,000 house in Michigan, the savings would be between $6,825 and $8,190. (You might still be on the hook for your buyer’s agent’s fee, though.)

Without a listing agent, there’s no listing agent’s commission to pay. An agent’s fee usually ranges from 2.5 to 3 percent of the home’s sale price, so on a median-priced $273,000 house in Michigan, the savings would be between $6,825 and $8,190. (You might still be on the hook for your buyer’s agent’s fee, though.) You’re in charge: As a FSBO seller, you can do everything your way. From setting an asking price to negotiating with buyers, you’re in complete control.

As a FSBO seller, you can do everything your way. From setting an asking price to negotiating with buyers, you’re in complete control. You can move quicker: Realtors often have multiple clients, which can take their attention away from your sale. In a FSBO sale, you won’t have to wait to hear back from an agent or work around their schedule, which can speed up the deal. Cons It’s a big commitment: Real estate agents have a lot of responsibilities, all of which you’ll need to take on if you go the FSBO route. Without an agent’s help, you’re in charge of pricing, developing a marketing plan, hosting showings, fielding offers, coordinating paperwork and more.

Real estate agents have a lot of responsibilities, all of which you’ll need to take on if you go the FSBO route. Without an agent’s help, you’re in charge of pricing, developing a marketing plan, hosting showings, fielding offers, coordinating paperwork and more. Finding a buyer might be harder: Agents rely on their professional networks to promote their clients’ listings and reach potential buyers. If you don’t have an agent, you might find it more challenging to attract buyers.

Agents rely on their professional networks to promote their clients’ listings and reach potential buyers. If you don’t have an agent, you might find it more challenging to attract buyers. You could earn less money: According to the National Association of Realtors, FSBO sales typically bring in less money than traditional sales. In addition, with this much money changing hands, a negotiating or contract mistake can be costly.

FAQs