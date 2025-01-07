Housing Affordability in 2025: With home prices rising ever higher, inventory still too low and mortgage rates remaining stubbornly elevated, it’s a very challenging time to be a homebuyer.

The housing market can be significantly impacted by outside economic forces, including Federal Reserve moves and inflation. In fact, the shelter category of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, shows that housing costs have been an outsized contributor to overall inflation in the U.S.