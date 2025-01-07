Real Estate News
Housing Affordability in 2025: With home prices rising ever higher, inventory still too low and mortgage rates remaining stubbornly elevated, it’s a very challenging time to be a homebuyer.
The housing market can be significantly impacted by outside economic forces, including Federal Reserve moves and inflation. In fact, the shelter category of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, shows that housing costs have been an outsized contributor to overall inflation in the U.S.Read more
The housing market keeps defying expectations. But experts agree that a crash is not imminent.
Housing market predictions for 2025
2024 was a tough year for the U.S. housing market. Here’s what experts predict for 2025.
Mortgage rates retreated this week as the Federal Reserve opted not to cut rates.
The number of dangerous events is increasing each year. Here’s how to limit the literal and financial damage.
The housing market isn’t immune from outside economic forces, including inflation.
The president’s promised tariffs and deportations could have devastating affects for housing.
The Fed hit the pause button on rates. How will it affect the housing market?
Home prices just keep growing, hitting yet another all-time high.
Feeling the home affordability crunch? Condos can make you a homeowner for less.
The housing market in Q1 2025 is unlikely to bring lower home prices.
An industry-shaking lawsuit has upended the way commissions are paid.
Here’s where homeowners are getting dropped, and where rates are rising the most.
Historic fires and insurance changes create an uncertain future for CA homeowners.
Colorado’s FAIR Plan offers last-resort insurance. But at what cost?
It’s more expensive now to rebuild your home — which could leave you underinsured.
Tariffs could increase construction costs and up the price of appliances and furniture.
Home insurance will cover some evacuation costs.
Extreme weather is impacting our finances in unexpected ways.
Many homeowners think they don’t need flood insurance. Hurricanes like Helene are teaching them costly lessons.
Millions of homeowners don’t have flood insurance. That’s become an increasingly risky move.
Home equity lines of credit are growing in size and volume.
Cash-out refis are out, and home equity lines of credit are in.
This is the week that was in home equity lending.
Not all equity-tapping methods are created equal.
Some key facts and figures everyone who has a house should know.