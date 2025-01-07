Real Estate News

inflation and the housing market photo illustration

Inflation and the housing market: Decoding the latest numbers

How the Trump administration's tariffs and deportations could affect the housing market

Real Estate
Case-Shiller Index: Home-price gains hit another all-time high

Real Estate
Existing-home sales end 2024 on the rise

Real Estate
Exclusive insights from our expert analysts

“There’s no dismissing the fact that housing affordability continues to be a major pain point for Americans.”

– Mark Hamrick

Housing Affordability in 2025: With home prices rising ever higher, inventory still too low and mortgage rates remaining stubbornly elevated, it’s a very challenging time to be a homebuyer.

The housing market can be significantly impacted by outside economic forces, including Federal Reserve moves and inflation. In fact, the shelter category of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation, shows that housing costs have been an outsized contributor to overall inflation in the U.S.
photo illustration of house on edge of cliff with blue-green background

Is the housing market going to crash? What the experts are saying

Real Estate
The housing market keeps defying expectations. But experts agree that a crash is not imminent.
By Jeff Ostrowski
Jan 07, 2025
Banking_How-the-Fed-Rate-Affects-Housing_

What the Fed’s rate pause means for homebuyers and sellers

Real Estate
The Fed hit the pause button on rates. How will it affect the housing market?
By Jeff Ostrowski
Jan 29, 2025
boxes packed for a home move, with cute white dog

Housing market predictions for 2025

Real Estate
2024 was a tough year for the U.S. housing market. Here’s what experts predict for 2025.
By Andrew Dehan
Jan 14, 2025

Experts in real estate

Our expert reporters and editors bring the news and analysis you need—backed by data and firsthand experience.

Greg McBride

Greg McBride, CFA Arrow Right Icon

Chief Financial Analyst

Jeff Ostrowski headshot

Jeff Ostrowski Arrow Right Icon

Principal Writer, Home Lending

Andrew Dehan headshot

Andrew Dehan Arrow Right Icon

Writer, Home lending

Latest Real Estate & Home Lending News

More people are taking out HELOCs. Here's why

Home equity lines of credit are growing in size and volume.
Feb 17, 2025
House

Home insurance isn't just more expensive, it's also harder to get in 2025

Here’s where homeowners are getting dropped, and where rates are rising the most.
Feb 14, 2025

Home equity loans drop while HELOCs rise again

This is the week that was in home equity lending.
Feb 12, 2025
A house on a stack of money

Mortgage rates tick up, stay above 7%

Mortgage rates retreated this week as the Federal Reserve opted not to cut rates.
Feb 12, 2025
HELOCs and home equity loans record slight gains

This is the week that was in home equity lending.
Feb 05, 2025

Extreme weather’s financial effect on homeownership

The number of dangerous events is increasing each year. Here’s how to limit the literal and financial damage.
Feb 05, 2025
Banking_How-the-Fed-Rate-Affects-Housing_

What the Fed’s rate pause means for homebuyers and sellers

The Fed hit the pause button on rates. How will it affect the housing market?
Jan 29, 2025
A house sitting atop a stack of coins

Case-Shiller Index: Home-price gains hit another all-time high

Home prices just keep growing, hitting yet another all-time high.
Jan 28, 2025
couple outside a home that's for sale, about to go inside and look around

Existing-home sales end 2024 on the rise

The end of 2024 saw a bump in existing-home sales.
Jan 24, 2025
Photograph of a condo by the ocean

Are high prices keeping you from homeownership? Consider a condo

Feeling the home affordability crunch? Condos can make you a homeowner for less.
Jan 15, 2025
photo illustration of hand holding a yellow house

2025 Q1 housing market trends: The forecast is chilly

The housing market in Q1 2025 is unlikely to bring lower home prices.
Dec 23, 2024
Real estate agent showing property for sale catalog on digital tablet to clients couple at kitchen counter

The future of real estate commissions

An industry-shaking lawsuit has upended the way commissions are paid.
Nov 26, 2024
House

Los Angeles cityscape with palm trees and plumes of smoke in the sky

California’s new insurance regulations tested by L.A. wildfires

Historic fires and insurance changes create an uncertain future for CA homeowners.
Feb 04, 2025
House covered in snow

Colorado is getting a FAIR Plan in 2025. Here’s what that means for homeowners

Colorado’s FAIR Plan offers last-resort insurance. But at what cost?
Feb 03, 2025
construction helmet on stack of money

With rising construction costs, your home insurance could fall short — here’s how

It’s more expensive now to rebuild your home — which could leave you underinsured.
Jan 23, 2025
shipyard

Impact of Trump’s proposed tariffs on home insurance

Tariffs could increase construction costs and up the price of appliances and furniture.
Jan 17, 2025
Wildfire

How Los Angeles fire victims can access home insurance resources for evacuation

Home insurance will cover some evacuation costs.
Jan 10, 2025
Woman contemplates finances

Every American is losing money due to extreme weather. Here’s how.

Extreme weather is impacting our finances in unexpected ways.
Nov 27, 2024
House on the lake.

Many homeowners think they don’t need flood insurance. Hurricanes like Helene are teaching them costly lessons.

Millions of homeowners don’t have flood insurance. That’s become an increasingly risky move.
Nov 26, 2024

HELOCs and home equity loans record slight gains

This is the week that was in home equity lending.
Feb 05, 2025

HELOCs replace cash-out refinancing for equity-rich homeowners

Cash-out refis are out, and home equity lines of credit are in.
Jan 24, 2025
home equity rates fall

HELOCs steady, home equity loans up before the Fed’s first 2025 meeting

This is the week that was in home equity lending.
Jan 22, 2025
home equity rates fall

HELOCs and home equity loans fall, as Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

This is the week that was in home equity lending.
Jan 22, 2025
Modern bedroom

The best way to tap home equity, now that the Fed’s cut rates

Not all equity-tapping methods are created equal.
Jan 17, 2025
A mom with her children outside

Home equity data and statistics: Why they matter to homeowners

Some key facts and figures everyone who has a house should know.
Jan 16, 2025