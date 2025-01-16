How Taskrabbit helped me tackle my to-do list

What is Taskrabbit, and why consider it?

Ask me about the most binge-worthy show on Netflix or the best holiday shopping spots, and I’m all in. But when it comes to home repairs or turning a stack of Ikea parts into a fully functional desk, I’ll admit I’m out of my element — and I’m not exactly eager to trade my precious downtime for a screwdriver and instruction manual.

Fortunately, that’s where the gig economy steps in. Over the years, I’ve turned to Taskrabbit in all kinds of living situations — my cramped grad school apartment in New York City, a Vancouver rental with a view that I wanted to enjoy rather than stress over, and now my first home.

Each time, a professional Tasker swoops in to handle tedious tasks, from hanging shelves to tackling minor repairs, leaving me free to focus on what I actually enjoy.

If you’re unfamiliar with Taskrabbit, that’s okay. Below, I’ll share everything you need to know about what to expect and help you make an informed decision.

Taskrabbit is a digital marketplace — an easy-to-use “side hustle” platform — that connects people who need help with a range of household tasks to local freelancers (Taskers) who can get the job done efficiently. You can find a Tasker through the website and app (iOS and Android).

We’re talking just about every chore you can imagine — plumbing, painting, carpentry, moving, cleaning, organizing your closet, even hauling away trash — and believe me, that’s still not the full list.

Think of it this way: If you’re short on time, don’t have the right tools or simply don’t trust your own DIY skills, Taskrabbit can help you find someone who does. From basic maintenance work to more specialized odd jobs, you’ll likely find a Tasker ready to tackle your project. Taskrabbit is available in major cities across the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom.

What do Taskers get out of this?

From a Tasker’s perspective, there’s a reason this platform is so popular, especially since the company now offers retirement benefits to gig workers . And gig work on Taskrabbit can be especially rewarding — one Tasker reportedly earned over $70,000 a month, while another made $9,700 each month.

My first Taskrabbit booking

When I first considered using Taskrabbit, I have to admit I was pretty skeptical. Could a side hustle app really find me someone who would understand my needs and do it without blowing my budget?

I decided to start small: I’d hire a Tasker to assemble my Ikea desk, dresser, bookcase and bed for my new grad school apartment. My roommate and I lacked the patience, tools and know-how to tackle it ourselves, so why not try something different?

But let’s be honest: This was New York, and I needed to save money wherever possible as a student. I worried the cost would spiral if the Tasker took their time since they charge by the hour. I had no idea how fast or slow they’d work, and I was nervous about that.

The hiring process: Was it easy to find a knowledgeable, reliable Tasker?

To my surprise, finding a Tasker felt pretty straightforward. I downloaded the app, browsed through profiles and compared each Tasker’s rates, specialties and reviews. It was all right there — furniture assembly, mounting and installation, minor home repairs — plus candid feedback from previous clients.

After some digging, I narrowed it down to two candidates, one cheaper but with fewer reviews, the other slightly pricier but with more experience.

I chose the more seasoned Tasker, figuring a few extra bucks would buy me some peace of mind while being mindful about avoiding the financial stress of overspending. And trust me, it was the best call I made. After booking, I sent him a quick message with more details about what needed assembling and asked if he’d bring his own tools (he did).

The Tasker showed up completely prepared, didn’t waste a second, and assembled all my furniture in about four and a half hours. At $50 an hour, it wasn’t dirt cheap, but it was worth every cent to know someone who knew what they were doing had my back.

Costs vs. benefits of using Taskrabbit

Let’s talk numbers. The cost of hiring a Tasker can vary widely depending on your location, the complexity of the task and how soon you need it done. In New York City, rates ranged from about $40 to $150 per hour (in some cases, higher).

For my relatively simple furniture assembly and mounting job, the final cost totaled around $220, including a small service fee. To reiterate, I didn’t go with the cheapest Tasker. Instead, I looked for a balance between cost, experience and reliability.

Taskrabbit wasn’t just easy on my wallet; there were other benefits, too.

Speed, convenience and communication

One of Taskrabbit’s biggest selling points is its speed. I found a Tasker with next-day availability — a big plus if you’re juggling a busy schedule. The in-app messaging feature made it easy to confirm details, coordinate arrival times and clarify instructions. Instead of playing phone tag with multiple handypeople or contractors, everything happened under one digital roof.

Experienced Taskers understand the importance of communication.

“For me, great client service is all about staying honest and proactive,” says Haad Mahmood, a Toronto-based Tasker. “I make it a point to set realistic expectations, work efficiently and always aim to leave a positive impression — it’s the little things that build trust.”

Quality and knowledge of Taskers

The true test of a side hustle app like Taskrabbit isn’t just speed or convenience — it’s whether the results meet your standards. In my case, the bookcase was perfectly aligned, the dresser mounted securely, and my bedroom looked better than before. Not only was the execution flawless, but the Tasker also offered a few quick tips to prevent future wear and tear.

Combining this commitment to quality with transparent ratings and client feedback ensures that hiring through Taskrabbit doesn’t feel like a gamble. You can vet Taskers by reviewing their profiles, ratings and work history, which is not unlike verifying a company’s financial health before investing.

Safety and trust

Inviting a stranger into your home can be nerve-wracking. Taskrabbit addresses this concern by verifying Tasker identities and allowing customers to rely on community-generated reviews. I felt comfortable knowing the platform conducts background checks and that other users had vouched for my Tasker’s trustworthiness.

Then, there’s also the human element. Many Taskers rely on repeat business and referrals, so they have a vested interest in delivering excellent service. Put simply, it’s a mutually beneficial relationship.

5 tips for maximizing your Taskrabbit experience

If you’re considering Taskrabbit or another side hustle app, here are a few strategies to get the most value out of your experience:

Define your task clearly: Be as specific as possible. Share measurements, materials and desired outcomes. This will help your Tasker arrive prepared and save time. Compare multiple taskers: Don’t just pick the first person you see. Check rates, read several reviews and consider their specialties to ensure you’re hiring the right fit. Communicate early and often: Confirm details before the appointment. Ask questions, send reference images and clarify expectations to avoid misunderstandings. Set a realistic budget: Know what you’re willing to spend and factor in the value of your time saved. If hiring a Tasker frees you to focus on more lucrative or meaningful pursuits, it may pay off in the long run. Pay it forward: After the task, leave a review about your experience. This helps others like you improve their navigation of the platform and identify top Taskers.

When to use Taskrabbit

Obviously, Taskrabbit isn’t your only option for hiring help. For instance, you might still need a licensed contractor if you have an extensive renovation project. Taskrabbit might be the perfect sweet spot if you only need occasional quick fixes. Consider Taskrabbit when you:

Need a small, one-off task done quickly

Don’t have the tools or skillset for a particular household job

Want a flexible, on-demand option that fits your schedule

Weigh your options and pick the platform that aligns best with your goals, budget and comfort level.

Is Taskrabbit worth it?

My verdict: Hiring help through Taskrabbit is absolutely worth the cost — even on a tight budget.

If I’d tried the project myself, I might have spent a Saturday afternoon reading complicated instructions, buying tools and stressing over whether I’d hit a stud correctly.

Instead, a pro showed up at a convenient time, breezed through the work and even tidied up afterward. There’s an opportunity cost here: My time is valuable, and I freed it up to focus on more important tasks.

The bottom line

Just as you’d weigh the expense of hiring a financial advisor against the potential returns, consider what your time and peace of mind are worth. For me, the cost felt justified. It’s a lesson many side hustle app users learn: Sometimes, paying for expertise is a better long-term move than going it alone.