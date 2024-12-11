Anjana Vasan
EXPERTISE
- Personal finance
- Financial planning and analysis
- Payments
- Mortgages
EDUCATION
- Master's degree in public relations and corporate communication from New York University
Anjana Vasan is a B2B SaaS content marketer with a passion for product-led storytelling. She specializes in fintech and helps create compelling content. Anjana holds a master's degree in public relations and corporate communication from New York University and an MBA in marketing and international business from India.