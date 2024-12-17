Get paid to work out with these 9 apps

Fitness and technology continue to merge creatively, offering alternatives to traditional gym memberships. A growing trend combines physical activity with financial incentives, letting you earn rewards while working toward your health goals.

These apps range from step-counting rewards to weight-loss challenges, adding financial motivation to your fitness routine.

1. Sweatcoin

Sweatcoin leads the pack in simplicity, converting your daily steps into virtual currency through your phone’s GPS tracking. With every 1,000 steps tracked, users earn 0.95 Sweatcoins. While initial earnings may seem modest, consistent walking can accumulate meaningful rewards exchangeable for practical items or charitable donations.

The app’s community challenges help maintain motivation, while its reward options span from fitness gear to electronics.

2. HealthyWage

HealthyWage takes an interesting approach to weight-loss motivation — letting you set personal goals and back them with your own investment. You can choose your target weight loss and timeline, and the app calculates potential earnings based on challenge parameters.

The app calculates your earnings based on your specific challenge parameters, and you can win cash if you hit your goal by the end of the designated period. This model proves particularly effective for those who respond well to having “skin in the game.”

3. DietBet

DietBet takes a more community-focused approach, creating shared weight-loss challenges where participants contribute to a common pool. Those who achieve their goals — typically losing 4 percent of body weight in four weeks — share in the rewards.

The platform’s active community forums and group discussions provide valuable support, while shorter challenge cycles create more frequent goal-setting opportunities.

4. Evidation

Evidation (formerly known as Achievement) takes a comprehensive approach to wellness rewards, recognizing that health involves more than just step counting. The app connects with your existing fitness trackers to reward various healthy activities, from daily walks to meditation sessions.

Once you reach 10,000 points, you can convert them to $10 in real money or gift cards through PayPal or bank transfer .

5. StepBet

StepBet creates personalized walking challenges based on your actual activity patterns. Rather than applying one-size-fits-all goals, the app analyzes your typical movement patterns to set realistic but challenging targets. If you meet your goals throughout the challenge, you win back your initial bet, plus a share of proceeds from the challenge pool.

6. Paceline

Paceline takes a quality-over-quantity approach, focusing on sustained activity rather than simple step counting. The app tracks time spent with an elevated heart rate — aiming for 150 minutes weekly of meaningful physical activity. This approach encourages quality movement over simple step counting, offering rewards like cash back and gift cards for meeting weekly targets.

7. Runtopia

This app rewards various cardio activities, including running, walking and cycling. Your efforts earn Sports Coins, which you can exchange for practical items or cash through PayPal. Beyond the rewards, Runtopia provides built-in workout planning and tracking tools to help improve your fitness routine.

8. MapMyFitness

While MapMyFitness doesn’t directly provide financial rewards, it partners with reward programs to help you earn while exercising. Using the app to track your workouts, you can sync your activity with reward programs to earn points you can exchange for gift cards and other rewards.

9. Wag and Rover

These platforms offer a different approach to combining fitness with earnings — getting paid to walk dogs. While not traditional fitness apps, they allow you to stay active while earning money caring for pets. This option is particularly appealing if you enjoy combining physical activity with animal care.

Making the most of fitness reward apps

When choosing and using these apps, consider several factors to ensure they support your health goals effectively:

Community and social elements

The social and community aspects of fitness apps can significantly impact your experience. Look for features that align with your personal motivation style — some people thrive on friendly competition with others, while some prefer to quietly track their own progress.

Community support through these apps can help maintain your long-term commitment to fitness goals, so consider whether you’d benefit more from participating in group challenges or pursuing solo activities.

Technology integration

Before committing to an app, verify its compatibility with your existing fitness devices and consider how smoothly it will fit into your daily routine. It’s also important to ensure the app has reliable tracking mechanisms to accurately record your workouts and activities.

Additional features

Many fitness reward apps go beyond basic exercise tracking. Sleep monitoring and nutrition guidance are common additions that can provide a more comprehensive view of your health journey. Some apps also include educational content about health and wellness topics.

Additional apps worth exploring

While not all fitness apps offer direct financial rewards, many provide valuable support for your health journey. Using them alongside the paid apps can help you stay on track, achieve your fitness goals and save more money .

Charity Miles: Donate to charity while walking, running or cycling.

Donate to charity while walking, running or cycling. MyFitnessPal: Track calories, macros and exercise to support your weight-loss goals.

Track calories, macros and exercise to support your weight-loss goals. Strava: A popular app for tracking cycling, running and other endurance sports.

A popular app for tracking cycling, running and other endurance sports. Sworkit: Offers a variety of bodyweight workouts suitable for all fitness levels.

Offers a variety of bodyweight workouts suitable for all fitness levels. Couch to 5K: A popular running program designed to help beginners gradually build up to running a 5K.

The bottom line

Fitness apps that offer financial rewards can provide extra motivation for maintaining an active lifestyle. Whether you’re interested in earning from daily steps, participating in weight-loss challenges or getting paid for dog walking, there’s likely an option that aligns with your interests and goals.