The Credit People services

The Credit People provides a range of credit repair services designed to address inaccuracies on your credit reports across all three major credit bureaus.

It can help you get your credit in check with:

Credit disputes

Credit score access

Creditor intervention

Escalated disputes and validations

Its plans include unlimited disputes, which allow you to challenge as many inaccuracies as needed. Plus, The Credit People offers “Before & After” credit scores, so you can track your progress.

For those needing more comprehensive support, additional services include monthly refreshed credit reports and scores, creditor interventions for persistent issues and escalated disputes and validations for challenging cases. The Credit People’s services are available either on a monthly basis or as a six-month package, depending on your needs and payment preferences.

What The Credit People does not cover

While The Credit People offers a solid range of services, it doesn't cover everything. For instance, the company doesn't offer identity theft protection, dark web monitoring or other advanced security features like some other top credit repair companies. Additionally, because it is illegal, The Credit People cannot remove accurate and current information from your credit report.

The Credit People focuses strictly on disputing inaccurate or outdated information. If your situation is complex, explore your credit repair options, how they work and how to choose.

Credit repair packages

The Credit People provides three distinct packages — Standard, Premium and Premium Flat Rate — to cater to diverse needs.

Standard

Unlimited disputes with all three credit bureaus

“Before & After” credit scores

No long-term commitment

$99 per month

The Standard Package provides essential credit repair services for $99 per month. It includes unlimited disputes with all three major credit bureaus, which enables you to challenge as many inaccuracies as you need. You'll also receive “Before & After” credit scores, which can help you track changes and improvements in your credit profile. This plan does not require a long-term commitment.

Premium

Unlimited disputes with all three credit bureaus

Monthly refreshed credit reports and scores

Creditor interventions

Escalated disputes and validations

$119 per month

The Premium Package, priced at $119 per month, builds on the features of the Standard Package with added benefits. This package includes monthly refreshed credit reports and scores, which provides you with up-to-date information about your credit status. It also offers creditor interventions for dealing with more persistent issues and escalated disputes and validations for more complex credit repair situations.

Premium Flat Rate

Unlimited disputes with all three credit bureaus

Monthly refreshed credit reports and scores

Creditor interventions

Escalated disputes and validations

$599 for six months

The Premium Flat Rate option is available for $599 for a six-month period. This plan includes all the features of the Premium Package but eliminates monthly fees and saves you over $220 per year. It’s suitable if you need extensive credit repair work and prefer to avoid monthly payments.