Advertiser Disclosure
The Credit People Credit Repair Review
The Credit People
-
Start-up fee: None
Monthly fee: $99 to $119
Money-back guarantee: Full refund offered for the prior month with a 100% satisfaction guarantee
Maximum number of disputes: Unlimited
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Bureau challenges, creditor interventions, escalated disputes and validations
-
Founded in 2001, The Credit People has over two decades of experience helping more than 100,000 people improve their credit reports and scores. Featured in The Wall Street Journal, Smart Money and USA Today, the company focuses on essential credit repair services without unnecessary extras.
The Credit People offers unlimited disputes with its basic plan, which makes it a top option for those who need to challenge multiple items on their credit reports. Plus, the company ensures customer satisfaction by allowing members to claim a refund for the prior month if they're unsatisfied.
The Credit People services
The Credit People provides a range of credit repair services designed to address inaccuracies on your credit reports across all three major credit bureaus.
It can help you get your credit in check with:
- Credit disputes
- Credit score access
- Creditor intervention
- Escalated disputes and validations
Its plans include unlimited disputes, which allow you to challenge as many inaccuracies as needed. Plus, The Credit People offers “Before & After” credit scores, so you can track your progress.
For those needing more comprehensive support, additional services include monthly refreshed credit reports and scores, creditor interventions for persistent issues and escalated disputes and validations for challenging cases. The Credit People’s services are available either on a monthly basis or as a six-month package, depending on your needs and payment preferences.
What The Credit People does not cover
While The Credit People offers a solid range of services, it doesn't cover everything. For instance, the company doesn't offer identity theft protection, dark web monitoring or other advanced security features like some other top credit repair companies. Additionally, because it is illegal, The Credit People cannot remove accurate and current information from your credit report.
The Credit People focuses strictly on disputing inaccurate or outdated information. If your situation is complex, explore your credit repair options, how they work and how to choose.
The Credit People services
The Credit People provides a range of credit repair services designed to address inaccuracies on your credit reports across all three major credit bureaus.
It can help you get your credit in check with:
- Credit disputes
- Credit score access
- Creditor intervention
- Escalated disputes and validations
Its plans include unlimited disputes, which allow you to challenge as many inaccuracies as needed. Plus, The Credit People offers “Before & After” credit scores, so you can track your progress.
For those needing more comprehensive support, additional services include monthly refreshed credit reports and scores, creditor interventions for persistent issues and escalated disputes and validations for challenging cases. The Credit People’s services are available either on a monthly basis or as a six-month package, depending on your needs and payment preferences.
What The Credit People does not cover
While The Credit People offers a solid range of services, it doesn't cover everything. For instance, the company doesn't offer identity theft protection, dark web monitoring or other advanced security features like some other top credit repair companies. Additionally, because it is illegal, The Credit People cannot remove accurate and current information from your credit report.
The Credit People focuses strictly on disputing inaccurate or outdated information. If your situation is complex, explore your credit repair options, how they work and how to choose.
Credit repair packages
The Credit People provides three distinct packages — Standard, Premium and Premium Flat Rate — to cater to diverse needs.
Standard
- Unlimited disputes with all three credit bureaus
- “Before & After” credit scores
- No long-term commitment
- $99 per month
The Standard Package provides essential credit repair services for $99 per month. It includes unlimited disputes with all three major credit bureaus, which enables you to challenge as many inaccuracies as you need. You'll also receive “Before & After” credit scores, which can help you track changes and improvements in your credit profile. This plan does not require a long-term commitment.
Premium
- Unlimited disputes with all three credit bureaus
- Monthly refreshed credit reports and scores
- Creditor interventions
- Escalated disputes and validations
- $119 per month
The Premium Package, priced at $119 per month, builds on the features of the Standard Package with added benefits. This package includes monthly refreshed credit reports and scores, which provides you with up-to-date information about your credit status. It also offers creditor interventions for dealing with more persistent issues and escalated disputes and validations for more complex credit repair situations.
Premium Flat Rate
- Unlimited disputes with all three credit bureaus
- Monthly refreshed credit reports and scores
- Creditor interventions
- Escalated disputes and validations
- $599 for six months
The Premium Flat Rate option is available for $599 for a six-month period. This plan includes all the features of the Premium Package but eliminates monthly fees and saves you over $220 per year. It’s suitable if you need extensive credit repair work and prefer to avoid monthly payments.
Additional features
Unlike some competitors, The Credit People focuses on providing core credit repair services without additional features like a mobile app or extensive educational resources. This streamlined approach might be appealing if you prefer a straightforward experience. That said, the company offers a couple of resources that are worth a mention.
Free credit repair guide
The Credit People offers a free downloadable guide titled "Secrets to Great Credit." This resource provides insights into how your credit history impacts more than just your ability to obtain loans and credit cards. It includes practical advice for improving your credit, leveraging over 15 years of industry experience, and action plans to help you manage and enhance your credit profile.
The Credit People blog
The Credit People maintains a blog that covers a variety of credit-related topics. It includes a handful of resources on topics like the cost of bad credit, improving credit utilization and securing loans with bad credit. While the blog is relatively limited compared to some competitors, it provides helpful information for those who want to learn the basics of how to improve their credit.
Accessibility and availability
The Credit People’s broad reach indicates a commitment to help as many people as possible improve their credit scores.
Availability
The Credit People’s services are accessible in all 50 states, providing nationwide coverage. This means no matter where you are in the U.S., you can access its credit repair services without geographic limitations.
However, there may be restrictions in certain states due to local regulations. It's best to contact The Credit People directly to confirm whether specific services are available in your area.
Contact information
You can reach The Credit People through various channels:
- Website: The Credit People
- Email: contact@thecreditpeople.com
- Phone: 1-877-810-2715
Social Media:
Customer experience
Contract length
The Credit People operates on a pay-as-you-go basis. This means no long-term contract is required. Clients can choose to stay with the service month to month, providing flexibility and control over their credit repair journey.
If you’re not satisfied, you can cancel at any time. You won’t be charged for the current month and will receive a refund for the last month’s payment. Just call 877-716-8318 to cancel.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: C+ BBB rating based on concerns with the industry in which this business operates. BBB customer reviews: 2.35 out of 5 stars based on 20 consumer reviews
- Consumer Affairs average rating: 3.7 out of 5 stars based on 28 reviews
- Google Reviews average rating: Unavailable
- TrustPilot average rating: 2.3 out of 5 stars based on 7 reviews
*Review information accurate as of Aug. 30, 2024.
Reviews for The Credit People show a mix of frustration and satisfaction from customers. Several people mention problems like poor results from credit repair, hard-to-reach support, and confusing pricing. These recurring issues suggest the company might not always meet its promises or properly address client concerns.
However, it’s common for people to write reviews when they're unhappy, which can skew the overall picture. Plus, the credit repair industry is tricky to review fairly because results can vary a lot and depend on factors outside the company's control. These factors might contribute to why The Credit People has more negative reviews compared to positive ones.
Regulatory and legal
The Credit People has not faced significant legal actions or regulatory fines, which speaks to its adherence to industry standards and ethical practices.
The Credit People vs. competitors
The Credit People vs. Lexington Law
Lexington Law is ideal for those who value extensive free resources and a straightforward, fixed-cost plan at $139.95 per month. It includes up to six disputes per cycle and identity theft insurance. In contrast, The Credit People offers less expensive services with fewer extras.
The Credit People vs. Credit Firm
Credit Firm is best for budget-conscious users who want unlimited dispute services at $49.99 per month. It provides great value but lacks credit monitoring and identity theft protection. The Credit People offers more comprehensive credit dispute features at a higher price, making it suitable for those seeking a more premium service.
The Credit People vs. CreditRepair.com
CreditRepair.com caters to people looking for affordability with packages starting at $69.95 per month and tiered options. It also provides some Spanish-language support. The Credit People offers a simpler service package at a higher cost, appealing to those who primarily need help with disputes.