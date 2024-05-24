Advertiser Disclosure
Safeport Law Credit Repair Review
Safeport Law
-
Start-up fee: $129.00
Monthly fee: $129.99
Money-back guarantee: 90-day
Maximum number of disputes: Unclear
Types of letters to creditors/bureaus: Dispute and intervention
-
Safeport Law is a growing legal firm that trains attorneys across the country to provide credit repair services to consumers. Rather than fighting inaccurate, outdated or misleading records on your credit history yourself, you can hire Safeport Law to send attorneys to work with the credit bureaus and creditors on your behalf.
Safeport Law holds the distinction of BBB accreditation, which is not typically awarded to credit repair companies. The monthly rate is comparatively high, given the basic services included in Safeport’s credit repair package. However, some customers are willing to pay more for the assurance that a lawyer will be involved (as opposed to a non-attorney credit counselor).
Safeport Law services
Safeport Law offers the following services:
- Challenges to all three credit bureaus
- Creditor interventions
- Credit score analysis
- Credit score tracker
This suite of services covers the primary elements of credit repair. The attorneys at Safeport Law attempt to improve customers’ credit scores by filing disputes with the credit bureaus (and interventions with creditors) to challenge any inaccurate information uncovered in your credit score analysis.
The results of the disputes are posted to an online portal, where you can track your credit score.
What Safeport Law does not cover
Safeport Law, like all reputable credit repair services, will only contest inaccurate, outdated or misleading details on your credit report. It will not dispute accurate information.
While some credit repair companies offer debt validation, cease-and-desist letters to creditors and ID theft protection, Safeport does not.
Credit repair packages
Safeport Law currently offers one comprehensive package called the Credit Cleanse. The Credit Cleanse is promoted as a highly aggressive package, but the offerings are fairly standard.
Services include challenges to all three credit bureaus, creditor interventions, a credit score analysis and a credit score tracker. With a monthly price of $129.99, plus a $129 initial fee, Safeport Law’s Credit Cleanse is more expensive than similar packages from competitors.
Additional features
Free credit review
Safeport Law offers a free review of your current credit and a phone consultation to discuss its credit repair process. This provides an opportunity for you to get answers to any questions about your specific credit issues.
Online client portal
Safeport Law does not offer a mobile app to track your progress, but its web-based client portal serves a similar function, providing 24/7 progress tracking.
Safeport Law’s accessibility and availability
Safeport Law offers service in all 50 states, using a team of 27 attorneys (as of this publication date).
Contacting Safeport is more difficult than it should be as the “contact us” buttons on the site simply return to the homepage, and the contact information is unexpectedly located on the company’s FAQs page. Furthermore, Safeport Law does not appear to be active on any social media platforms.
Availability
Safeport Law promotes its ability to serve consumers in all 50 states.
Contact information
Safeport Law’s phone number is 800-269-6879, and its email address is info@safeportlaw.com. According to its business profile on Google, operating hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET, plus 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Safeport Law customer experience
Customers regularly report being happy with the initial consultation provided by Safeport. Reviews praise the customer service as being patient, informative and helpful. However, there are very few reviews that discuss the effectiveness of Safeport.
Contract duration
Safeport Law does not require a specific contract period. Services are offered on a month-to-month basis, and customers are free to cancel at any time to avoid paying fees for future months.
Customer and third-party reviews
- BBB rating: 4.62 stars with 13 reviews. Safeport Law has been accredited by the Better Business Bureau since March 30, 2023. It currently holds a BBB rating of A.
- Consumer Affairs average rating: Not listed
- Google Reviews average rating: 4.8 stars with 300 reviews
- Trustpilot average rating: No reviews yet
Review information accurate as of July 25, 2024.
Most of the positive customer reviews relate to how helpful the customer service representatives are. Safeport Law appears to be exceptional at patiently answering questions and explaining the process of credit repair. Unfortunately, very few reviews discuss results in terms of improved credit scores. Multiple reviewers report being sent a link to leave a Google review immediately after the initial consultation — before any work was completed.
It is common for customers to leave negative feedback for credit repair companies if their credit scores do not improve. However, this is not always the company’s fault. It is important to remember that credit repair companies cannot dispute accurate information on a credit report. So if a low credit score is warranted based on the way credit was used, the credit repair company may not be able to help.
Regulatory and legal
Safeport Law does not appear to have any pending legal issues.
Safeport Law vs. competitors
Safeport Law vs. Lexington Law
Lexington Law is Safeport’s most similar competitor as it also uses attorneys to provide credit repair services. Lexington Law offers one package, priced at $119.95 per month, which includes the same services as Safeport Law, plus $1 million in identity theft insurance coverage.
Unlike Safeport, Lexington Law provides an extensive educational library to help consumers fix and maintain good credit. However, Lexington Law is not BBB accredited, does not offer a money-back guarantee and is not available to residents of Oregon.
Safeport Law vs. CreditRepair.com
With packages starting at a discounted rate of just $49.95 per month (normally priced at $69.95 per month), CreditRepair.com is much more affordable than Safeport Law. The services included are similar with a few exceptions.
First, CreditRepair.com does offer ID theft insurance while Safeport does not. However, Safeport provides credit score monitoring while CreditRepair.com’s low-priced package provides credit score updates only quarterly.
Unlike Safeport Law, Creditrepair.com does not have BBB accreditation, offer a money-back guarantee or promote the use of attorneys in the credit repair process.
Safeport Law vs. The Credit Pros
The Credit Pros offers more services than Safeport at a comparable price. Of the Credit Pros’ three packages, the $129-per-month Prosperity plan is the most similar to Safeport’s offerings. In addition to the services offered by Safeport, The Credit Pros plan includes cease-and-desist letters, letters of reference, dark web monitoring, fraud alerts, bill reminders, debt payoff plans and budgeting systems.
The Credit Pros is not BBB accredited, but it does hold a BBB rating of A+. The Credit Pros does not promote the use of attorneys to file disputes, but like Safeport, it does offer a 90-day money-back guarantee.