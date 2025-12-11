Private health insurance costs are going up. A complete guide to your coverage options
Private health insurance premiums will be going up in 2026 — in some cases, by a lot.
Congressional Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked on health care reform, following disagreements over America’s health insurance marketplace that contributed to November’s government shutdown. At the heart of the issue is the extension of the enhanced premium tax credits — a key part of what has made plans affordable for many people.
If the enhanced credits currently available to Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace enrollees are allowed to expire for 2026, the Urban Foundation predicts that 7.3 million people will lose their subsidies. Roughly 4.8 million people could become uninsured entirely.
Monthly premium payments for those who remain enrolled could increase by an average of 114%, according to estimates from KFF, a health policy organization.
Going without health insurance is a recipe for financial ruin. But while most workers get health insurance through their employers, many adults have to purchase coverage on their own. Full-time workers whose employers don’t offer insurance benefits, self-employed professionals, gig workers and early retirees are just a few of the groups that can find themselves in this position.
The headlines look grim, and experts warn that higher prices are essentially locked in for the next year. But there are still ways to keep your costs in check. Here’s everything you need to know about why health insurance costs are going up, the different options available for coverage — including ones you should stay away from — and how you can save.
Why are health insurance costs going up so much?
Health insurance premiums on the ACA Marketplace are set to rise sharply in 2026 due primarily to escalating health care costs and the scheduled expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits.
KFF says inflation in medical spending is a big reason the amounts insurers charge for Marketplace coverage are going up. But higher hospital costs and the rapid growth in the use of high-cost GLP-1 drugs like Wegovy and Zepbound — as well as concerns about tariffs — are also playing a role.
For enrollees, the biggest pinch will come from the expiration of the enhanced credits, which were originally introduced in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic and extended through the end of 2025 under the Inflation Reduction Act.
These credits expanded the availability of financial assistance for Marketplace enrollees, as well as the eligibility criteria for receiving financial help with premium payments. After they expire, some enrollees will find they no longer qualify for any assistance at all, while others will see the amount of their subsidies decline.
To save on insurance, start with a self-assessment
If you’re planning to purchase private health insurance in 2026, start by ensuring your existing plan isn’t set to auto-renew, says Rafael Espinal, executive director of the non-profit Freelancers Union. Doing so gives you time to evaluate your options without being automatically opted-in to higher rates (just keep an eye on enrollment deadlines when registering for your new plan).
Next, assess your personal health and financial situation. All health insurance policies, employer-sponsored or private, involve a trade-off: Pay lower monthly premiums and handle more expenses out of pocket, or pay more upfront for better coverage you may not need. Where you’ll want to land on this spectrum is highly personal and depends on a number of factors.
“Are you an individual that really wants to spend a smaller amount for your premium and then pay larger amounts when you see the physician?” asks Victoria Killian, a Board Certified Patient Advocate (BCPA) and owner of Chronically Advocating. “Do you think you’re ever going to hit that out-of-pocket maximum if you did?”
Answering the following questions can help inform how you think about that tradeoff, based on your needs and finances:
- How frequently do you and your family members need to access care throughout the year? While unexpected accidents, illnesses and disabilities can strike at any time, looking back at your health care spending over the past few years can give you a baseline understanding of what your health insurance costs will look like on various plans.
- Are you navigating a chronic condition or disability? If you expect to be a heavy user of health care services, paying a higher premium for a lower maximum out of pocket (MOOP) you know you’ll hit can make sense. But you’ll also want to evaluate plan options for durable medical equipment coverage, therapy visit caps and access to specific providers or prescription medications, says Killian.
- How will you cover unexpected medical costs? The best plan choice for you minimizes out of pocket expenses beyond your premiums, copays and coinsurance. But if you do find yourself facing unanticipated health care expenses, charity care and zero-interest payment plan options may be available to help.
One of the best resources to help you navigate these and other questions is an ACA-registered broker, says Kristin Happ, owner of Harnessing Healthcare, a 4,500-member Facebook group that seeks to advance health insurance transparency, health equity and access to care.
“Working with a broker is free; they are actually paid by the insurance companies when you are placed into a health plan,” Happ explains. “They can be a wonderful tool because they can help you look at what your typical usage is.”
The Find Local Help section of the Marketplace website can help you find a broker in your area. You can also ask for referrals from those in your network or any professional organizations you belong to.
Private health insurance options: The good, the bad and the ugly
For most adults who need private health insurance, enrolling in an ACA Marketplace plan is the simplest — and safest — option. Applying through the Marketplace grants you access to subsidized coverage if you qualify, and any plan you choose comes with important consumer protections (such as coverage for essential medical services, free preventive care, coverage for pre-existing conditions and no lifetime limits).
You can find out more about Marketplace plans and availability at healthcare.gov. Entering details about your family size and income will show you whether or not you qualify for subsidies. You’ll also be able to review different plan types and tiers so that you can estimate your total out of pocket costs, taking your baseline health care usage into consideration.
The most cost-effective private health insurance option for your family may be multiple plans — you aren’t required to keep everyone on a single policy. “Some people will do certain plans for their children and different plans for themselves. Sometimes it benefits people to be on a family plan; other times it doesn’t,” says Happ.
But while the ACA Marketplace may be the easiest place to enroll in private insurance, it isn’t your only option. The following solutions may offer more affordable alternatives — especially if you don’t qualify for ACA tax credits — but pay close attention to their requirements and limitations.
The bottom line
Buying private health insurance can feel like choosing the best option from a bunch of bad alternatives. Educating yourself on what’s out there and how different alternatives suit your unique needs and circumstances can help. But ultimately, more systemic change is needed to make health care affordable and accessible to all.
“Some individuals are going to be completely priced out of insurance, and they’re going to end up not being able to afford insurance at all,” says Killian, who recommends consumers contact their representatives and share their struggles. “That’s the only way things get changed — if you persistently are contacting your elected officials to tell them how policies are directly impacting your everyday life.”
