10 apps that will help you save money on food

Food costs represent a significant portion of household budgets, and rising grocery prices make strategic shopping essential. While cutting back isn’t the only solution, smartphone apps can provide substantial grocery savings through cash-back rewards, digital coupons, discounts and loyalty programs.

Here’s a comprehensive guide to 10 effective food savings apps for both grocery shopping and dining out.

Top food savings apps

1. Ibotta

Ibotta is one of the most popular cash back apps available. It’s known for offering cash-back rewards on everyday purchases at major retailers. The app allows users to select offers before shopping and earn rewards by scanning receipts afterward.

Its browser extension enables cash back on online grocery purchases, and partnerships with retailers provide exclusive deals on essential household items.

Pros

User-friendly interface

Multiple redemption options, including PayPal and gift cards

and gift cards Wide acceptance at major retailers

Bonus rewards for reaching specific goals, such as trying new products or completing a certain number of offers in a month

Cons

Requires pre-selecting offers

The cash-out minimum takes time to reach

The interface can be overwhelming with numerous offers

2. Fetch Rewards

Fetch Rewards allows users to earn points on any receipt from grocery stores, pharmacies and even gas stations, making it a versatile option for shoppers.

Unlike other cash-back apps, Fetch Rewards doesn’t require users to select offers before shopping. Instead, they can scan any eligible receipt and automatically earn points, which can be redeemed for gift cards to major retailers.

Pros

No pre-selection of offers required

Compatible with numerous retailers

Bonus points available through referrals

Cons

Limited earnings on generic brands

Gift card redemption only

No direct cash rewards

3. Flipp

Flipp helps users save by compiling weekly ads and sales from major retailers in one easy-to-use app. The app enables users to search for specific items, compare prices across stores and create shopping lists based on current promotions, making it valuable for strategic grocery planning.

Pros

Great for sale matching, providing easy access to local deals and promotions

Integrates with loyalty programs, allowing users to clip digital coupons directly from ads

Reduces the need for multiple apps by combining local deals and digital coupons in one place

Cons

Focused on weekly ads, without cash-back or rewards

May not include all local stores

Deals are limited to specific weekly promotions

4. Checkout 51

Checkout 51 offers weekly cash-back deals across various stores, similar to Ibotta but with a slightly different selection of offers. Users can upload their receipts to the app after purchasing selected products to earn cash back. The app refreshes its offers every Thursday, so users have new savings opportunities each week.

Pros

Simple, user-friendly interface

Works across multiple stores

Seasonal promotions often boost cash-back percentages on select items

Cons

Limited cash-back options for fresh foods

High cash-out minimum

Requires prompt receipt uploads to avoid missing cash-back opportunities on eligible items

5. Coupons.com

Coupons.com streamlines digital coupon usage by connecting with store loyalty cards for automatic savings at checkout. The platform offers both digital and printable coupons across various brands and retailers. Coupons.com is a solid option if you enjoy the simplicity of using coupons without the hassle of clipping.

Pros

Automatic discount application through loyalty programs

Wide variety of frequently updated coupons

Convenient and user-friendly, with no need for physical coupons at participating stores

Cons

Limited to specific partner stores

Some coupons have restrictions or expiration dates

Requires keeping track of coupon terms

6. Kroger App

The Kroger app provides exclusive discounts, digital coupons and personalized savings offers for shoppers who frequent Kroger and its affiliated stores. The platform integrates with the store’s loyalty program and includes fuel rewards for additional savings.

Pros

Customized offers based on purchase patterns

Integrated fuel rewards for added savings

Allows users to scan receipts to earn additional rewards on select items, boosting the overall value

Cons

Limited to Kroger and affiliated stores

Not all promotions are available in every local store

Some benefits may be too store-specific

7. Target Circle

Target Circle combines the retailer’s loyalty program with exclusive discounts and rewards. Members can save money on a variety of grocery items and other household essentials, and the app frequently features special offers for members.

Pros

Seamless online and in-store integration

Easy to use for both in-store and online shopping

Allows users to participate in community support by voting on charities

Cons

Limited to Target stores

Rewards can take time to accumulate

Some offers have minimum purchase requirements

8. RetailMeNot

RetailMeNot offers a diverse selection of coupons and cash-back opportunities for groceries, restaurants and local services. The platform supports both in-store and online purchases.

Pros

Extensive range of discounts across multiple categories

In-store and online coupons, plus a cash-back portal for extra savings

User-friendly with easy access to deals for a variety of needs and preferences

Cons

Coupon values can vary, and some offers may come with restrictions

Limited cash-back features

Not all coupons are guaranteed to work at every store

9. Dosh

Dosh is a cash-back app that connects directly to your debit or credit card, providing automatic cash-back on purchases made at participating stores. The app covers grocery stores and restaurants, eliminating the need for receipt scanning or coupon clipping.

Pros

Automatic savings tracking

Allows stacking of rewards with other loyalty programs for maximum savings

Regular bonus promotions

Cons

Only works with participating merchants

Cash-back percentages can vary, and offers may change frequently

Redemption process can be confusing for some users

10. Too Good To Go

Too Good To Go is a unique app that helps users save on food by purchasing surplus from local restaurants and bakeries at a discount. Users can pick up these surplus meals at a reduced price, making it both budget-friendly and environmentally friendly.

Pros

Offers a unique savings model that focuses on reducing food waste while providing affordable meal options

Environmentally friendly, contributing to sustainability efforts by repurposing food that would otherwise go to waste

Variety of meal options from local businesses

Cons

Limited market availability

Meal options can be unpredictable

The bottom line