10 apps that will help you save money on food
Food costs represent a significant portion of household budgets, and rising grocery prices make strategic shopping essential. While cutting back isn’t the only solution, smartphone apps can provide substantial grocery savings through cash-back rewards, digital coupons, discounts and loyalty programs.
Here’s a comprehensive guide to 10 effective food savings apps for both grocery shopping and dining out.
Top food savings apps
1. Ibotta
Ibotta is one of the most popular cash back apps available. It’s known for offering cash-back rewards on everyday purchases at major retailers. The app allows users to select offers before shopping and earn rewards by scanning receipts afterward.
Its browser extension enables cash back on online grocery purchases, and partnerships with retailers provide exclusive deals on essential household items.
Pros
- User-friendly interface
- Multiple redemption options, including PayPal and gift cards
- Wide acceptance at major retailers
- Bonus rewards for reaching specific goals, such as trying new products or completing a certain number of offers in a month
Cons
- Requires pre-selecting offers
- The cash-out minimum takes time to reach
- The interface can be overwhelming with numerous offers
2. Fetch Rewards
Fetch Rewards allows users to earn points on any receipt from grocery stores, pharmacies and even gas stations, making it a versatile option for shoppers.
Unlike other cash-back apps, Fetch Rewards doesn’t require users to select offers before shopping. Instead, they can scan any eligible receipt and automatically earn points, which can be redeemed for gift cards to major retailers.
Pros
- No pre-selection of offers required
- Compatible with numerous retailers
- Bonus points available through referrals
Cons
- Limited earnings on generic brands
- Gift card redemption only
- No direct cash rewards
3. Flipp
Flipp helps users save by compiling weekly ads and sales from major retailers in one easy-to-use app. The app enables users to search for specific items, compare prices across stores and create shopping lists based on current promotions, making it valuable for strategic grocery planning.
Pros
- Great for sale matching, providing easy access to local deals and promotions
- Integrates with loyalty programs, allowing users to clip digital coupons directly from ads
- Reduces the need for multiple apps by combining local deals and digital coupons in one place
Cons
- Focused on weekly ads, without cash-back or rewards
- May not include all local stores
- Deals are limited to specific weekly promotions
4. Checkout 51
Checkout 51 offers weekly cash-back deals across various stores, similar to Ibotta but with a slightly different selection of offers. Users can upload their receipts to the app after purchasing selected products to earn cash back. The app refreshes its offers every Thursday, so users have new savings opportunities each week.
Pros
- Simple, user-friendly interface
- Works across multiple stores
- Seasonal promotions often boost cash-back percentages on select items
Cons
- Limited cash-back options for fresh foods
- High cash-out minimum
- Requires prompt receipt uploads to avoid missing cash-back opportunities on eligible items
5. Coupons.com
Coupons.com streamlines digital coupon usage by connecting with store loyalty cards for automatic savings at checkout. The platform offers both digital and printable coupons across various brands and retailers. Coupons.com is a solid option if you enjoy the simplicity of using coupons without the hassle of clipping.
Pros
- Automatic discount application through loyalty programs
- Wide variety of frequently updated coupons
- Convenient and user-friendly, with no need for physical coupons at participating stores
Cons
- Limited to specific partner stores
- Some coupons have restrictions or expiration dates
- Requires keeping track of coupon terms
6. Kroger App
The Kroger app provides exclusive discounts, digital coupons and personalized savings offers for shoppers who frequent Kroger and its affiliated stores. The platform integrates with the store’s loyalty program and includes fuel rewards for additional savings.
Pros
- Customized offers based on purchase patterns
- Integrated fuel rewards for added savings
- Allows users to scan receipts to earn additional rewards on select items, boosting the overall value
Cons
- Limited to Kroger and affiliated stores
- Not all promotions are available in every local store
- Some benefits may be too store-specific
7. Target Circle
Target Circle combines the retailer’s loyalty program with exclusive discounts and rewards. Members can save money on a variety of grocery items and other household essentials, and the app frequently features special offers for members.
Pros
- Seamless online and in-store integration
- Easy to use for both in-store and online shopping
- Allows users to participate in community support by voting on charities
Cons
- Limited to Target stores
- Rewards can take time to accumulate
- Some offers have minimum purchase requirements
8. RetailMeNot
RetailMeNot offers a diverse selection of coupons and cash-back opportunities for groceries, restaurants and local services. The platform supports both in-store and online purchases.
Pros
- Extensive range of discounts across multiple categories
- In-store and online coupons, plus a cash-back portal for extra savings
- User-friendly with easy access to deals for a variety of needs and preferences
Cons
- Coupon values can vary, and some offers may come with restrictions
- Limited cash-back features
- Not all coupons are guaranteed to work at every store
9. Dosh
Dosh is a cash-back app that connects directly to your debit or credit card, providing automatic cash-back on purchases made at participating stores. The app covers grocery stores and restaurants, eliminating the need for receipt scanning or coupon clipping.
Pros
- Automatic savings tracking
- Allows stacking of rewards with other loyalty programs for maximum savings
- Regular bonus promotions
Cons
- Only works with participating merchants
- Cash-back percentages can vary, and offers may change frequently
- Redemption process can be confusing for some users
10. Too Good To Go
Too Good To Go is a unique app that helps users save on food by purchasing surplus from local restaurants and bakeries at a discount. Users can pick up these surplus meals at a reduced price, making it both budget-friendly and environmentally friendly.
Pros
- Offers a unique savings model that focuses on reducing food waste while providing affordable meal options
- Environmentally friendly, contributing to sustainability efforts by repurposing food that would otherwise go to waste
- Variety of meal options from local businesses
Cons
- Limited market availability
- Meal options can be unpredictable
The bottom line
Food savings apps provide multiple ways to reduce grocery and dining expenses without compromising quality or variety. You can more effectively manage your food budget by combining these tools with strategic shopping habits. Consider your shopping preferences and habits when selecting apps, and remember that using multiple platforms may maximize potential savings.