At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Our writers and editors used an in-house natural language generation platform to assist with portions of this article, allowing them to focus on adding information that is uniquely helpful. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff prior to publication.

Key takeaways Preforeclosure is a contractual state that occurs when a homeowner is 90 days (or three payments in a row) past due on their mortgage.

Preforeclosure indicates that the lender is beginning the legal process to foreclose on the home.

Homeowners in preforeclosure need to act quickly, contacting their lender to explore options to either keep their property or settle their debt.

Missing a few monthly mortgage payments is a predicament that can happen to almost any homeowner. When you stop making payments on your mortgage, your loan servicer may initiate the preforeclosure process, which could ultimately lead to foreclosure. However, with appropriate and prompt action, homeowners facing preforeclosure can avoid losing their home.

What is preforeclosure?

Preforeclosure is the first step in the foreclosure process, and it usually begins when a homeowner is 90 days past due on their mortgage.

When you’ve missed three consecutive mortgage payments, the loan servicer may issue you a notice of default indicating that it is pursuing legal measures — initiating a foreclosure — to collect the unpaid debt. Preforeclosure means you need to act fast to avoid losing your home.

How does the preforeclosure process work?

The preforeclosure process usually kicks in after three missed payments. The homeowner will receive a letter or legal notice from their lender or servicer that their home has been placed into preforeclosure proceedings. This communication, filed with a public court, is called a notice of default. This notice explains that the lender will begin the foreclosure process if the missed payments are not repaid.

During the preforeclosure period, the homeowner and the lender usually explore any possibilities for the borrower to cover the missed mortgage payments. If the two parties can’t agree on how to remit the debt when the court approves the lender’s request to initiate foreclosure proceedings, foreclosure is the likely outcome.

How long is the preforeclosure process?

State laws govern the foreclosure process. So, depending on the state and the lender, preforeclosure can last several months to a couple of years. In some jurisdictions, the lender has to file a lawsuit to repossess the home, meaning that a judge must hear the case, which often translates into a longer and slower process.

What to do if your home is in preforeclosure

If you run into financial trouble and miss your mortgage payments, contact your lender or loan servicer as soon as possible. Ideally, you want to talk with them before you reach preforeclosure.

Remember that the lender’s ultimate goal is to collect the debt, not take the keys to your home. In fact, foreclosing costs lenders a sizable sum in legal fees. Because of this, most are generally willing to work with you if you’re struggling to pay your mortgage.

Lightbulb Bankrate insights Keep in mind that, because you are technically in default on your loan, your options may be somewhat limited. It is highly unlikely, for instance, that you would be able to r efinance your mortgage , which typically requires you to be current on your payments.

Here are a few options you can explore to avoid foreclosure.

Loan modification during preforeclosure

When in preforeclosure, your lender might offer a repayment plan or a loan modification that adds the outstanding missed payments and any late fees to the end of the mortgage term or spreads them equally over the remaining years of the loan.

If you can provide a good reason for your financial hardship, your lender might also offer forbearance — a pause on your mortgage payments. Just be advised that you’ll need to make up those payments at some point.

Selling a preforeclosure home

You could consider offers to buy the home. Bear in mind that a sale agreement does not necessarily halt the preforeclosure process. But if you do fetch a good price, you may be able to pay the outstanding mortgage, both principal and interest, back with the proceeds, and so avoid the stigma of foreclosure.

If you are underwater on your mortgage — that is, you own more than the home is worth — another option is a short sale, although the lender will have to agree to it. In a short sale, the lender accepts less than what is owed on the home and generally forgives the remaining debt.

Even though the homeowner loses their home, a short sale is not as damaging to their credit history. So it may be a better route — especially since it can be challenging to get a mortgage after foreclosure.

Deed in lieu of foreclosure

With a deed in lieu of foreclosure, you essentially hand your deed — and ownership rights to your house — over to the lender. You’ll need to move out, but this usually releases you from your debt.

Be advised, though, that if your home is worth less than you owe, your lender might require you to make up the difference. Your lender is also not required to accept a deed in lieu of a foreclosure agreement.

How to buy a house in preforeclosure

Preforeclosure homes are typically priced below market value, making them affordable listings, especially for investors and bargain hunters. Moreover, because the homeowner is likely still living in the home, a preforeclosure can sometimes be in much better condition than their foreclosed counterparts.

These purchases can be tricky, though. Due to the framework and timespan of preforeclosure home sales, first-time homebuyers and those looking to move into a new residence quickly should avoid them. Second-home purchasers and real estate investors may be better-suited candidates.

Pros and cons of preforeclosure sales

Pros Homes are typically priced below market value, offering a bargain.

Homes usually are in relatively good condition. Cons A foreclosed home is sold “as is,” so if it needs repairs, you will need to do them.

It may take longer to close and finalize a foreclosed home purchase.

Preforeclosure FAQ