At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key single women homeowner insights

Mortgage Single women made up 19% of all homebuyers in 2023. (National Association of Realtors)

Single women householders own 20.3 million homes in the U.S., compared to single men householders who own 14.9 million homes. Married couples own 49.3 million homes. (U.S. Census Bureau)

In the past 40 years, the share of single women buyers has consistently outpaced the share of single men buyers. (National Association of Realtors)

Single women homebuyers predominantly identify as White/Caucasian (81%), followed by Black/African-American (10%), Hispanic/Latino (6%) and Asian/Pacific Islander (3%). (National Association of Realtors)

As of 2023, the median household income for single female homebuyers was $70,600. (National Association of Realtors)

Single women and men homebuyers are more likely than other groups to buy a rowhouse, townhouse, cabin or cottage versus a detached single-family home. (National Association of Realtors)

Reasons to buy a home as a single buyer

There are many reasons single women seek to become homeowners, including the desire to own their own home and live in proximity to friends and family, according to the National Association of Realtors. Compared to single men, single women aren’t as motivated by factors such as a change in family situation — divorce, for example — or retirement.

“Single women are also more likely to be caregivers for children and elderly relatives,” says Dr. Jessica Lautz, deputy chief economist and vice president of Research for the National Association of Realtors. “Homeownership removes the unknowns from their living situation.”

That sense of stability is what drove Sarah Gage, senior editor at Bankrate, to buy a home as a single mother.

“I rented in my current area for a few years while I was deciding whether or not I wanted to stay long-term,” says Gage. “Once I was sure I wanted to stick around, buying a house let me create more stability for my son. Not having to worry about a landlord selling the property out from under us brings me a lot of comfort.”

Buying a house let me create more stability for my son. Not having to worry about a landlord selling the property out from under us brings me a lot of comfort. — Sarah Gage Senior editor, Bankrate

Tips to buy a home as a single buyer

Whether you’re a single homebuyer or purchasing a home with a partner, family or friends, financial preparation is key. If you’re a single buyer with one source of income, you might need to take extra care to ensure you qualify for the loan amount you need, as well as budget for the other costs associated with buying and owning a home.

“As a single woman, I don’t have the luxury of a second income, either to help me buy in the first place or to split the ongoing costs of homeownership,” says Gage. “I have to be mindful about making sure I have savings for repairs and other issues, and I usually keep at least one side hustle going as a backup plan.”

Here are more tips:

1. Strengthen your credit score

While you could qualify for a mortgage with a credit score in the 500s, it’s better to improve your score so you’re eligible for the lowest possible mortgage rate and other more favorable loan terms. Well before applying for a mortgage, check your credit reports and scores. If your credit score needs work, try these methods to improve it.

2. Take a realistic look at your debt load

To qualify for a mortgage with the best possible rate, you’ll need an acceptable debt-to-income (DTI) ratio, typically no more than 45 percent. If you’re carrying long-term debt with a high monthly payment, try to find ways to pay that down before applying for a mortgage. Here are some strategies.

If you’re close to paying off a loan, communicate that to your mortgage lender. Depending on the type of mortgage you’re getting, a loan that’s soon-to-be-cleared won’t count against your DTI ratio.

3. Explore low-down payment mortgage options

You don’t have to put 20 percent down to get a mortgage. If your credit score is at least 620, you might qualify for a conventional loan with as little as 3 percent down. If your credit is on the lower end, look into an FHA loan, which only requires 3.5 percent down.

4. Look into down payment assistance

Most state housing finance agencies offer lower-cost mortgages and down payment assistance to eligible first-time homebuyers or buyers with lower incomes. If you’re a single parent, you might qualify for more assistance due to the size of your household.

5. Prepare for homeownership costs

More than two in three (42 percent) of U.S. adults would be worried about having enough savings to cover their immediate living expenses for the next month if they were to lose their job tomorrow, according to Bankrate’s annual Emergency Savings Report. As a homeowner, you shoulder the responsibility for repairs and upkeep — and even more so if you’re a single homeowner without another income to rely on. Along with preparing to cover a down payment and closing costs, figure emergency savings and household maintenance expenses into your budget.