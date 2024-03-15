At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Almost half of LGBTQ renters fear discrimination when buying a home.

The Fair Housing Act prohibits housing discrimination against several protected classes, including sex, gender identity and sexual orientation.

Some examples of housing discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation include a landlord refusing to rent to a same-sex couple, or a real estate agent showing that couple listings only in certain neighborhoods.

If you believe you've been discriminated against by anyone in the real estate industry, including a mortgage lender or broker, you have options.

The Fair Housing Act (FHA) prohibits discrimination against people for several reasons. Among them: an individual’s sex, gender identity and sexual orientation.

LGBTQ homebuyers should know their rights under the FHA, along with state laws. Here’s an outline of them.

LGBTQ homebuyer statistics

The number of home buyers and sellers who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual was four percent in 2015. That was the year the National Association of Realtors (NAR) first asked about sexual orientation in its annual “Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers” report. NAR added questions regarding gender and gender identity in 2019. In its 2023 “Profile”, five percent of those surveyed identify as gay, lesbian or bisexual, and another one percent prefer to self-describe.

What’s more:

LGBTQ homebuyers spent a median $245,000 when buying property, according to NAR’s “Profile of LGBTQ Home Buyers & Sellers.”

Eighty-one percent of LGBTQ buyers purchased a single-family property, according to NAR, while 48 percent bought a home in the suburbs or a subdivision.

Eighty-three percent of LGBTQ buyers bought a home with a fixed-rate mortgage, with the majority borrowing a conventional loan, according to NAR.

Forty-six percent of LGBT renters fear discrimination in the homebuying process, according to the National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP). Thirteen percent did experience discrimination.

Mortgage loan approval rates for same-sex couples were three percent to eight percent lower than for heterosexual couples, according to a 2019 Iowa State University study that analyzed loan data from 1990 through 2015. The same study found that same-sex couples also paid more for financing: as much as $86 million more per year, collectively.

The LGBTQ homeownership rate stands at 49 percent, according to NAGLREP. The national average homeownership rate as of Q4 2023: 66.7 percent.

How to recognize housing discrimination

Home Equity Key insights Housing discrimination is the act of treating or acting differently towards residential buyers or renters or homeowners solely because of physical or biological features, including their race, color, religion, national origin, sex, family status or disability. It became illegal under the Fair Housing Act (aka the Civil Rights Act of 1968). Simply put, discrimination is prejudicial treatment or behavior. Refusing to extend a mortgage or charging more for one; refusing to sell or rent a home; or evicting someone for no reason other than the characteristics described above are all examples of housing discrimination.

While the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) works to enforce the Fair Housing Act and address cases of discrimination, it’s up to homebuyers and renters to call out unfair practices. There are several clear signals of discrimination to watch for:

A mortgage lender who isn’t upfront about mortgage rates

A real estate agent who refuses to represent you

A seller or real estate agent who refuses to consider your bid, or who suddenly declares the house off the market

If you and your partner have to work harder to get financing, or pay more for it, compared with heterosexual couples

If you are turned away from certain rental properties, even when there’s a vacancy

How to protect yourself from housing discrimination

One way to protect yourself from housing discrimination is to work with an LGBTQ-friendly real estate agent. You can find such agents through NAGLREP online, or get referrals from family and friends for the best agents in your area.

In addition to finding an agent, shop around for a mortgage lender who you can be sure won’t discriminate against you. You can consult your local Fair Housing Authority for help.

What to do if you experience housing discrimination

If you believe you’ve been the victim of housing discrimination, there are several ways you can take action:

Speak with an attorney

File a complaint with HUD online or call 800-669-9777 (or 800-877-8339 for hearing impaired)

File a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau online

Call the Lambda Legal help desk

Contact your local American Civil Liberties Union

Contact your state’s NAGLREP chapter, if one exists

Housing discrimination laws and resources

Currently, 22 states and Washington D.C. have housing protection laws in place for those discriminated against based on sexual orientation and gender identity. Wisconsin is one state that bans discrimination based only on sexual orientation.

In 2020, the Supreme Court issued an important decision that extended the concept of discrimination and protected classes to include sexual orientation and gender identity. It held that bias and prejudicial behavior against transgender and LGBTQ+ persons qualified as discrimination “because of sex” and is a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Based on one of the cases involved in the decision, Bostock v. Clayton County, Georgia, several states have adopted what is known as the Bostock rationale into their own state laws, including:

Arizona

Florida

Kansas

Nebraska

North Dakota

Pennsylvania

Texas

In the longer term, advocates and supporters of the LGBTQ community are backing the proposed Fair and Equal Housing Act, which would amend current civil rights law to ban discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation, sex and gender identity in credit and housing — specifically by adding “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected characteristics under the Fair Housing Act. The bill was reintroduced in the House of Representatives in June 2023 but, as of this writing, not yet the Senate.

Frequently asked questions