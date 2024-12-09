Key takeaways Scholarships provide funds to help pay for higher education based on need, merit or academic performance.

Scholarship search engines are one of the best ways to identify relevant scholarships.

Not all scholarship applications require submitting an essay, some simply require creating an account and completing a basic application.

Many scholarships are available for high school seniors about to start their first year of college. Scholarships are a form of gift aid that can be need-based, merit-based or academic-based. Some scholarships are renewed automatically every year you’re in school, while others are given once.

10 best scholarships for high school seniors

The “best” scholarships to apply for will depend on your unique strengths. Try to focus your efforts on awards that appeal to your talents and interests, where you can submit a strong application. The stronger your qualifications for a certain award, the better a chance you will have of winning.

1. Technology Addiction Awareness Scholarship

Both high school and college students are eligible for the Technology Addiction Awareness Scholarship, which requires a 140-character answer to the question, “Instead of spending time with technology, I’d rather…”

Amount: $1,000

$1,000 Application deadline: Jan. 30, 2025

Jan. 30, 2025 Apply for the Technology Addiction Awareness Scholarship

2. Unigo $10K Scholarship

Students at least 14 years old can apply for the Unigo $10K Scholarship, which requires a 250-word essay on the question, “Would you rather be smart, funny or rich? Why?” The award is open to U.S. residents who live in the 50 states or the District of Columbia.

Amount: $10,000

$10,000 Application deadline: Dec. 31, 2024

Dec. 31, 2024 Apply for the Unigo $10k scholarship

3. U.S. Bank Student Scholarship

The U.S. Bank Student Scholarship is open to senior high school students who’ve already been accepted to a two-year or four-year college or university and are at least 17 years old. To enter, you must fill out a form with your personal information and complete between 25 and 150 one- to two-minute personal finance modules on U.S. Bank’s online learning platform. The more lessons you complete, the more money you could win.

Amount: Up to $20,000

Up to $20,000 Application deadline: Current application round closed, check back for updates on 2025 submissions.

Current application round closed, check back for updates on 2025 submissions. Apply for the U.S. Bank Student Scholarship

4. Young Filmmakers Contest

Creative students can submit a film for the chance to win the Young Filmmakers Contest, which offers a $1,000 scholarship for high school seniors and college students, plus a $1,000 matching grant. For those in 11th grade or below, the subject should be one of the following categories: climate, energy, food, transportation, waste, water or wildlife and ecosystems. Older entrants should focus on motivating activism around environmental issues. Live-action films must be between three and eight minutes long, while animated or stop-motion films must be at least 45 seconds long. The award is also open to students living outside of the U.S.

Amount: $1,000, plus a matching grant

$1,000, plus a matching grant Application deadline: 11:59 p.m. CDT on May 25, 2025

11:59 p.m. CDT on May 25, 2025 Apply for the Young Filmmakers Contest

5. Coca-Cola Scholars Scholarship

The Coca-Cola Scholars Scholarship program offers 150 scholarships, each worth $20,000. Students must have a 3.0 unweighted GPA. Students are chosen based on their leadership skills and academic achievement; candidates are evaluated based on their “capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities.” The scholarship is open to both students enrolled in high school and those who are homeschooled. Applicants must be located in one of the 50 U.S. states, the District of Columbia or Puerto Rico. Students in select Department of Defense schools are also eligible.

Amount: $20,000

$20,000 Application deadline: Submissions are currently closed and will reopen on Aug. 1, 2025.

Submissions are currently closed and will reopen on Aug. 1, 2025. Apply for the Coca-Cola Scholars Scholarship

6. United States Senate Youth Program

High school students passionate about government and public policy can apply for the United States Senate Youth Program, which provides a $10,000 award and a special week-long educational program in Washington, D.C. Winners will be chosen from each state and the District of Columbia. Students must be interested in public service and have held an elected position in either their student body or their community.

Amount: $10,000

$10,000 Application deadline: Varies by state; 2025 application deadlines have not yet been announced.

Varies by state; 2025 application deadlines have not yet been announced. Apply for the United States Senate Youth Program

7. $1,000 All Star Verified Scholarship

If you’ve been browsing and applying for scholarships as if your life depended on it, now it’s your chance to win $1,000 just for sharing your experience. The $1,000 All Star Verified Scholarship is open to both high school students, college students and parents of college-bound students. The only thing you need to do is answer the question “What is the best or worst part about finding or applying to scholarships?” in 450 characters or less.

Amount: $1,000

$1,000 Application deadline: Rolling, throughout 2025

Rolling, throughout 2025 Apply to the All Star Verified Scholarship

8. Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship

This scholarship provides financial support, academic support, programming, travel abroad, internships and career opportunities for award winners. With an award of up to $35,000 over four years of schooling, winners are well-supported throughout their college educations. The scholarship is designed for minority high school seniors who can provide evidence of financial need. In addition, the foundation looks for candidates who demonstrate leadership potential and a dedication to community service.

Amount: Up to $35,000 over four years, plus financial sponsorship to attend leadership and development opportunities

Up to $35,000 over four years, plus financial sponsorship to attend leadership and development opportunities Application deadline: Jan. 9, 2025

Jan. 9, 2025 Apply to the Jackie Robinson Foundation Scholarship

9. College Board BigFuture Scholarships

If you’re a college-bound high school senior, chances are you’re already working toward the steps required for entry to the College Board’s BigFuture scholarship drawings. From starting your scholarship list to applying for the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), the steps you are taking anyway will make you eligible for scholarship drawings ranging from $500 to $40,000 each — no essay required.

Amount: Between $500 and $40,000 per drawing

Between $500 and $40,000 per drawing Application deadline: Throughout the year during your senior year of high school.

during your senior year of high school. Apply to the College Board BigFuture Scholarships

10. Niche.com $2,000 No Essay Scholarship

If you’re tired of writing essays or illuminating the same strengths for other scholarship applications, the Niche.com No Essay Scholarship is awarded by a monthly random drawing, with one winner who is notified by the 15th of the month. Simply create a free account on this data-driven website for access to the application. The scholarship is open to all high school students. Applicants must be at least 18 years old or at least 13 with a parent or guardian’s consent. In addition, applicants must be currently enrolled or plan to enroll in a high school or college that is listed on niche.com.

Amount: $2,000

$2,000 Application deadline: Monthly deadline with monthly awards announced

Monthly deadline with monthly awards announced Apply to the Niche.com $2,000 No Essay Scholarship

Scholarship websites for high school seniors

The more scholarships you apply to, the greater the chances of earning money for school. That’s why looking for scholarships from various sources is so important. The easiest way to do that is through scholarship search engines , which compile thousands of scholarships and let you filter by specific criteria. The following sites are the best for finding scholarships if you’re a high school senior attending college next year.

You can also search for scholarships through local organizations, such as rotary clubs or local businesses. Colleges may also have scholarships available, which you can inquire about when you apply.

There are also options for financial aid beyond scholarships. Grants , for instance, provide monetary awards for college-related costs such as tuition, room and board, books and other fees and expenses. Similar to scholarships, grants do not have to be paid back. There’s also no limit to how many a student can obtain.

How scholarships affect your financial aid package

A scholarship may affect how much federal aid you’re eligible to receive. Scholarships reduce the cost of attendance , and you can’t be offered more financial aid than the total cost. The exception is the Pell Grant , which will not be reduced if you receive a private scholarship. If your total scholarships and the Pell Grant exceed the cost of attendance, the college will pay the difference directly to you.

However, this doesn’t mean that you shouldn’t apply for scholarships. Scholarships don’t have to be paid back. In contrast, student loans do, so it’s almost always in your best interest to go after as many scholarships as possible before applying for federal student loans .

Next steps

To find the best scholarships for you as you graduate high school, research and find scholarships specific to you — whether it’s because of your state, your future major or your interests and activities. Apply to as many scholarships as possible. Every dollar you earn in aid is one less dollar you have to borrow in student loans.