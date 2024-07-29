At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

According to Bankrate’s 2024 Home Affordability Report, 35 percent of U.S. adults still consider a college degree an essential part of the American Dream. But with the cost of college more than doubling over the last two decades and debt reaching $1.7 trillion, do former students think that dream was worth it?

For those surveyed by Bankrate, the answer varies. Only 5 percent of U.S. adults in Bankrate’s Financial Regrets Survey say their biggest financial regret was taking on too much student loan debt to pay for school. But many also believe this debt is a national crisis, and that students need more education about student loans before taking them on.

Consider how the high cost of higher education is impacting Americans’ perception and experience with student loan debt.

Key advanced degree debt statistics

Education Nearly 40% of federal student debt is owed by graduate students, according to student loan debt statistics collected by Bankrate.

60% of graduate students take out federal student loans.

47% of U.S. adults say that money issues negatively impact their mental health, according to Bankrate’s Money and Mental Health Survey.

On average, master’s degree holders have over $83,600 in student loan debt.

PhD holders graduate with roughly $134,800 in student loan debt.

44% of U.S. adults agree that students don’t get enough education on the financial implications of loans before borrowing, according to Bankrate’s Financial Regrets Survey.

Despite having more debt, advanced degree holders earn up to 45% more every week than those with just a bachelor’s degree and have lower unemployment levels.

Who has student loan debt?

Americans across four generations (boomers, Gen Xers, millennials and Gen Z) have student loan debt. However, the majority of the population — regardless of their degree — don’t have student loans, and a great percentage of those who had them already paid them off, according to a Bankrate survey.

Mark Kantrowitz, a leading student loans expert, says, “If a borrower’s total student loan debt at graduation is less than their annual starting salary, they should be able to repay their student loans in ten years or less.”

Those with a postgraduate degree are both most likely to borrow for school and to still be repaying their loans, as shown in the table.

That said, postgraduate students were most likely to report having already paid off their student debt.

This is likely because, on average, those with advanced degrees earn around 45 percent more every week than those with a bachelor’s degree, and more than double the amount than those with just an associate’s degree.

Bankrate asked: Do you currently, or have you ever had, student loan debt for your own education?

Education level Currently have student debt Had, but paid it off Never took on student debt No high school, High school graduate 8% 9% 82% Some college, 2-year degree 21% 22% 57% 4-year degree 18% 35% 46% Postgrad degree 23% 41% 36%

How do people feel about student loan debt?

As part of Bankrate’s Student Loans and the Presidential Election Survey, U.S. adults were asked whether student loan debt is a national crisis.

The results were similar across college attendees.

Some college, two-year degree: 31 percent agreed.

Four-year degree: 35 percent agreed.

Postgraduate: 37 percent agreed.

Meanwhile, only 24 percent of high school graduates and those without a high school diploma agreed that student loan debt is a national crisis.

The results come as no surprise considering that the cost of higher education has more than doubled over the last 20 years. Not only that, but stubborn inflation and rising interest rates have been squeezing Americans’ budgets since the COVID-19 pandemic, making it harder not only to afford a college education but also everyday expenses.

And unfortunately, says Kantrowitz, budgets will continue to stretch.

The average student loan debt will continue to increase every year unless the federal and state governments start providing significantly more grants to help students pay for college. — Mark Kantrowitz, student loan expert

To reduce your or your child’s student loan debt burden, fill out the FAFSA and max out gift aid and federal loans before turning to private student loans.

Student loans and financial assistance

Although the Department of Education has put in place a series of protections, including forgiveness programs and income-driven repayment plans, to reduce the burden of student loan repayment on Americans, many think it’s not enough.

Of U.S. adults polled in Bankrate’s Student Loans and the Presidential Election Survey, 27 percent agreed that the federal government has not done enough to provide financial assistance to borrowers.

That included:

No high school, high school graduate: 21 percent agreed.

Some college, two-year degree: 29 percent agreed.

Four-year degree: 31 percent agreed.

Postgraduate: 36 percent agreed.

The high cost of college is at the top of many Americans’ minds as they prepare to cast their ballots in the upcoming election. Nearly 1 in 5 adults (18 percent) say student loan debt will have a major influence over their vote in the 2024 presidential election.

These voters will have plenty of food for thought as Republican official-led attempts to block the Biden administration’s relief efforts heat up. Currently, student loan payments and interest accumulation are on pause for about 8 million SAVE plan enrollees as the appeals process plays out.

Lightbulb Bankrate tip Borrowers struggling with student loan payments can check out student loan forgiveness programs or other resources offered by organizations to see if they qualify for relief.

Financial literacy for student loans

Student loan debt can stay with borrowers for decades. Fourty-four percent of U.S. adults in Bankrate’s Financial Regrets Survey agree that students are not educated enough about the financial implications of taking on student loan debt before borrowing. The percentage of Americans who agree with that statement grows with their level of education.

Fifty-two percent of postgraduates agree with the statement, compared to 37 percent of those without a high school diploma and high school graduates. Those with some college or a 2-year degree and 4-year degree holders averaged in the middle, at 47 and 49 percent, respectively.

This is concerning, especially considering that 47 percent of U.S. adults say that money issues negatively impact their mental health.

Being financially literate and fully understanding the financial implications of their financial actions can potentially help people save money by making better financial decisions. This, in turn, can alleviate stress and improve their overall quality of life.

The key to students achieving college dreams, says Kantrowitz, is “to borrow a reasonable amount of money and to graduate. Borrow what you need, not as much as you can.”

He encourages borrowers to choose a less-expensive college or one with a “no loans” financial aid policy.

That said, financial literacy is just a piece of the puzzle when it comes to higher education and student loans. Borrowers and students must understand all of their options regarding student loans so they can compare student loan rates and make decisions that will benefit them in the future instead of hindering their growth.