At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Many national organizations exist that can help you manage student loan debt.

You can take other steps to get help, such as contacting your lender or enrolling in an income-driven repayment plan.

Before seeking help, do your research about the organization to avoid debt relief scams.

With the fate of student loan forgiveness up in the air and federal student loan payments set to restart soon, many Americans are worried about making monthly student loan payments after the three-year payment pause. The Department of Education has predicted a historically high increase in student loan defaults if Biden’s student loan forgiveness program does not go through.

Defaulting on student loans can do serious damage to your credit and finances. If you are worried about affording your student loan payments once payments restart, or if you have a private student loan you’re having trouble keeping up with, explore these options to get things back on track.

Organizations that help with student loan debt

If you have federal student debt, you should always look into options available at studentaid.gov first. However, if you have private loans or need additional resources, many national organizations offer student loan help; Sometimes for free and sometimes for a fee. Here are some of the most popular options and what they specialize in:

Sometimes local nonprofits also offer student loan help. To find these, Google “student loan help near me.” A national nonprofit may also be able to connect you with a local organization.

If you’re still coming up short, search for student loan advisors or attorneys in your area. They often charge a hefty fee, but they may be able to direct you to organizations offering free or inexpensive assistance. Paying a one-time fee is worth the money if it helps you avoid the financial consequences of defaulting on your loans.

Other ways to get help paying student loans

Sometimes you need more than just a little help with your student loans. These strategies can work well under those circumstances:

Contact your loan servicer. If you have questions or concerns about a federal student loan, it is best to reach out to your student loan servicer before the payment pause ends to avoid long wait times. If you’re on the verge of being late with a private student loan payment, reach out to your student loan servicer and explain the situation. Sometimes servicers will offer hardship programs to help you get back on track. The sooner you reach out, the more options you’re likely to have.

If you have questions or concerns about a federal student loan, it is best to reach out to your student loan servicer before the payment pause ends to avoid long wait times. If you’re on the verge of being late with a private student loan payment, reach out to your student loan servicer and explain the situation. Sometimes servicers will offer hardship programs to help you get back on track. The sooner you reach out, the more options you’re likely to have. Apply for deferment or forbearance. Both deferment and forbearance temporarily pause your student loan payments without negatively impacting your standing. Some private student loan companies offer forbearance options, but the length varies by lender.

Both deferment and forbearance temporarily pause your student loan payments without negatively impacting your standing. Some private student loan companies offer forbearance options, but the length varies by lender. Look into income-driven repayment plans. Federal income-driven repayment plans base your monthly payment on a percentage of your discretionary income and household size. These plans are available only for federal student loans. The Department of Education offers four income-driven repayment plans. As of August 2024, only the SAVE Plan and IBR Plan are accepting new enrollments.

Federal income-driven repayment plans base your monthly payment on a percentage of your discretionary income and household size. These plans are available only for federal student loans. The Department of Education offers four income-driven repayment plans. As of August 2024, only the SAVE Plan and IBR Plan are accepting new enrollments. Refinance your loans. Refinancing is when you take out a new, private student loan that pays off all of your other loans, then make one payment on your new loan. Refinancing federal student loans is generally discouraged because you’ll lose all federal benefits if you refinance federal student loans. For those with private student loans, however, refinancing can help you get a lower monthly payment by securing either a lower interest rate or a longer repayment term.

Refinancing is when you take out a new, private student loan that pays off all of your other loans, then make one payment on your new loan. Refinancing federal student loans is generally discouraged because you’ll lose all federal benefits if you refinance federal student loans. For those with private student loans, however, refinancing can help you get a lower monthly payment by securing either a lower interest rate or a longer repayment term. Explore debt relief or settlement. If you’re significantly behind on student loan payments and have exhausted all other options, you can explore debt settlement. This is when a for-profit debt relief company settles your debt for less than you owe. It’s a dangerous option since companies typically have you stop making any payments on your outstanding debt. Instead, you’ll put money into an escrow-like account every month that goes toward the debt relief company. Your student loan servicer has no obligation to settle your debt for less than you owe, and working with a debt settlement company is not a guarantee that your student loan debt will be settled. Your credit score will also be heavily impacted by settling your debt, which could make it harder to qualify for a mortgage or other major loans.

How to spot student loan relief scams

There are plenty of companies that pretend to offer student loan assistance, but instead of paying your student loan servicer, they take your money and keep it for themselves. Stay out of trouble by spotting student loan relief scams with these strategies: