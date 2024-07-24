Current Student Loans News
Stay up to date with trends that will impact your student loans – and your wallet.
Latest Student Loans News
Supreme Court to review debt relief for defrauded students, and other student loan news
The U.S. Supreme Court will review proposed tweaks to the borrower defense to repayment rule.3 min read Jan 14, 2025
Is student loan forgiveness possible under Trump? Experts aren’t sure
Experts predict an end to Biden-era student loan forgiveness initiatives.5 min read Jan 13, 2025
Student loan forgiveness: A Biden success or failure? Experts weigh in
Biden canceled more education debt than any other U.S. president.5 min read Dec 23, 2024
CFPB finds student loan servicers are mistreating borrowers — here’s what you can do
A new CFPB report highlights mistreatment of student loan borrowers.6 min read Dec 19, 2024
District judge blocks student loan forgiveness one day after restraining order lifted
Millions of student loan borrowers had about 24 hours to celebrate the expiration of a temporary restraining order on student loan forgiveness before another temporary block was put in place. On October [...]2 min read Oct 04, 2024
The state of student loan forgiveness: What borrowers need to know
The Biden administration continues to push for student loan forgiveness options.3 min read Oct 03, 2024
Your student loan forgiveness questions, answered
Here’s what we know so far about Biden’s broad student loan forgiveness plan.4 min read Oct 03, 2024
Federal appeals court issues injunction against SAVE Plan, and other student loans news
The SAVE plan has met another roadblock.4 min read Aug 13, 2024
25 million borrowers to be notified of potential student loan forgiveness, and other student loans news
SAVE plan paused during litigation and MOHELA faces lawsuit for mismanagement claims.6 min read Jul 31, 2024
Appeals judge rules student loan payment cuts can proceed, and other student loans news
In late June, two federal judges placed temporary injunctions on forgiveness through the Saving on A Valuable Education (SAVE) repayment plan following the U.S. Department of Education’s announced changes [...]4 min read Jul 24, 2024