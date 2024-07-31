At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways OnDeck and Fundbox are fintech lenders that only offer select products

OnDeck’s loans offers higher loan amounts and flexible repayment terms

Fundbox is more welcoming to startups with six months time in business

OnDeck and Fundbox are two online lenders with specialized products. OnDeck offers a short-term loan and business lines of credit, while Fundbox specializes in business lines of credit.

You can qualify for a Fundbox loan with a slightly lower credit score compared to OnDeck. You’ll also spend less in interest if you go with Fundbox because OnDeck’s starting interest rates are high. However, Fundbox charges a weekly fee instead of the traditional annual percentage rate, which makes it difficult to compare interest rates.

OnDeck vs. Fundbox at a glance

OnDeck and Fundbox offer similar business loans and have comparative eligibility requirements. That said, Fundbox accepts less time in business than OnDeck, making it the more accessible option for startups.

Yet both lenders remain accessible to borrowers with fair credit and low business revenue. A downside is that both offer relatively low loan sizes, so you may need to look at other small business loans if the loan size you need isn’t available.

OnDeck Fundbox Bankrate Score 4.5 4.5 Best for Flexible repayment terms Flexible time-in-business requirements Number of loan products 2 1 Loan amounts $5,000 to $250,000 $1,000 to $150,000 Interest rates From 29.90% APR

Average APR for term loans: 56.10%

Average APR for business lines of credit: 55.90% Amortized weekly rate: 4.66% for 12-week term

8.99% for 24-week term Term lengths 12 to 24 months 12 or 24 weeks Personal credit score 625 600 Minimum time in business 1 year 6 months Minimum business revenue $100,000 $100,000

OnDeck business loans

OnDeck offers a short-term business loan and business line of credit, both with repayment terms up to 24 months. Its interest rates start at nearly 30 percent, with average annual percentage rates (APRs) hovering around 55 percent—much higher than what a traditional lender would offer.

That said, funding through OnDeck is significantly faster than a traditional lender. If you apply for a business loan of $100,000 or less on weekdays before 10:30 a.m. ET, you could qualify for same-day approval.

OnDeck also offers a prepayment discount for qualifying loans, which will vary depending on your loan agreement. If you don’t qualify for the prepayment benefit, you could be charged the remaining interest — which would be similar to a prepayment penalty.

Pros

Accepts fair personal credit

Low revenue requirement

Same-day funding available

Cons

High starting rates

Few loan options

Low loan sizes

Fundbox business loans

Fundbox is a fintech lender specializing in business lines of credit. Given its weekly fee, which is charged instead of interest, Fundbox may be best for small businesses that can’t qualify for a credit line with a traditional bank. Fundbox’s loan seems to cater to this group, accepting personal credit scores down to 600.

The weekly fee is charged to the leftover balance that you have, but it’s amortized, which means that it charges higher interest up front and then lower interest when you’re close to paying off the loan.

Fundbox’s app is unique in that it allows you to see your line of credit and any outstanding balances or available credit, making it easy to manage.

Pros

Access via app

Approves startups

Approves fair personal credit

Cons

Only offers a line of credit

Low loan sizes

Short terms

How to choose between OnDeck and Fundbox

Fair credit borrowers can qualify for business loans from either OnDeck or Fundbox. But OnDeck’s loans are the better option for length and number of payment options, and they offer higher loan amounts. Fundbox’s loan is better for lower credit scores and time in business requirements.

Choose OnDeck for flexible repayment terms

OnDeck is the better option of the two lenders in terms of the repayment options. With its short-term loans, OnDeck has a maximum repayment term of 24 months. For its business line of credit, you can choose a term of 12, 18 or 24 months.

Short-term repayment options are expected for that type of loan. But it offers more repayment options for a line of credit than you’ll find with most online lenders. With Fundbox, the terms available for its line of credit are short: 12 or 24 weeks (three or six months).

Choose Fundbox for flexible time-in-business requirement

Fundbox is the way to go if you’re a startup with just six successful months of generating revenue. It’s more common to see startups approved by fintech lenders, but not all online lenders lower requirements down to a few months. OnDeck requires at least one year in business, which is still lenient compared to traditional bank lenders.

By comparison, traditional banks and credit unions often require at least two years in business to qualify for conventional business loans. But traditional lenders are good for getting ideal interest rates and payment terms if your business qualifies.

Alternatives

OnDeck’s and Fundbox’s loans are limited in the types of business loans, loan sizes and overall length of terms. If these loans don’t work for you, you could go with Fundible, an online lender offering a range of business loans. Its choices include a business line of credit, term loan, equipment loan and more. Fundible is known for working with bad credit borrowers.

On the other end stands Bank of America, one of the most well-known traditional bank lenders. Bank of America offers a starter line of credit secured by a $1,000 cash deposit, which can help startups with less than two years’ experience qualify. Once you match those loans’ requirements, you may be able to qualify for an unsecured line of credit. Lightbulb Bankrate insights

A

business credit card is also a good alternative to small business loans. They’re similar to business lines of credit, but there is no set draw period or repayment terms. Additionally, if you repay what you owe monthly, you can avoid interest. That said, interest rates on business credit cards are higher than traditional loans, so it’s best for small expenses you’ll repay quickly.

SBA loans

Other options if you can’t qualify for a traditional business loan are SBA microloans and 7(a) loans through Community Advantage Small Business Lending Companies (CA SBLC). Microloans allow you to get approved for a small SBA loan that maxes out at $50,000, usually through nonprofit lenders aiming to serve specific communities.

Community Advantage Small Business Lending Companies also aim to help underserved business owners and low-income communities. Lenders are mission-oriented and can offer loans up to $350,000 to small businesses in underserved communities.

Bottom line

OnDeck or Fundbox can provide for your business financing needs if you’re looking for a business line of credit, or you can get a short-term loan through OnDeck. You’re also still able to get approved with less-than-ideal credit. Yet OnDeck does require one year in business, while Fundbox accepts you even with just six months under your belt.

Be sure to compare multiple lenders offering the business loan you need. Then, you can view the loan offers side by side and choose the best offer with the lowest financing costs for your business.

Frequently asked questions