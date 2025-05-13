 Skip to Main Content

Olivia Chen

Senior Writer, SMB Loans
  • Small-business
  • Small-business loans
  • Finance
  • B.A. in anthropology, University of Notre Dame
  • ABA certified in Business and Commercial Lending

Olivia comes to Bankrate with eight years of experience in small business — both in small-business lending and covering small-business loans. She has a strong background in translating complex financial information into clear and engaging narratives.

Olivia is certified in business and commercial lending through the American Banker’s Association. Her writing has appeared in The Associated Press and NASDAQ among other publications.

