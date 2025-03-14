Important business tax deadlines you should know for 2025

What to know about the Beneficial Ownership Report

What to know about the Beneficial Ownership Report

Don’t let important tax filing deadlines sneak up on you. While personal taxes are due on April 15, 2025, certain types of business taxes have to be filed in March. Here’s what you should know about important 2025 business tax filing deadlines.

Tax filing deadlines to know

Different types of businesses will have different deadlines for their taxes.

S-corporations need to file by March 17, 2025.

Partnerships and multi-partner LLCs need to file by March 17, 2025.

LLCs filing as S-corps need to file by March 17, 2025.

LLCs filing as sole proprietorship need to file by April 15, 2025.

Sole proprietorships need to need to file by April 15, 2025.

Freelancers and gig workers need to file by April 15, 2025.

If you work with a CPA or a tax professional, they should be able to help you navigate the deadlines and files in time.

If your company pays quarterly estimated taxes, then the following schedule applies:

Estimated taxes due for 2024: For income received: April 15, 2025 Jan. 1 – March 31, 2025 June 16, 2025 April 1 – May 31, 2025 Sept. 15, 2025 June 1 – Aug. 31, 2025 Jan. 15, 2026 Sept. 1 – Dec. 31, 2025

What happens if I miss the business tax filing deadline?

Missing the deadline can come with serious consequences, including penalties, fines and even criminal charges in some cases. Consequences becomes more severe the longer you delay in your filing.

While you should try to avoid missing a tax filing deadline in the first place the IRS may offer a little bit of leniency if you miss one by mistake.

“If the IRS assesses penalties on a taxpayer’s account, the taxpayer may qualify for the first-time penalty abatement,” says Kem Washington, CPA, former revenue agent and criminal investigator for the IRS ”You can request the FTP abatement for failure-to-file or failure-to-pay penalties. Generally, you may be eligible if you haven’t received the same type of penalty within the prior three years. You may also qualify if the IRS removed the penalty for any other reason besides the FTP during the last three years.”

You can request a penalty abatement by calling the IRS at the toll-free number on your penalty notice, or by filling out and filing Form 843, Claim for Refund and Request for Abatement .

If you haven’t missed the deadline yet, but are cutting it close, you might want to consider filing an extension.

Tax filing extensions for businesses

If you are unable to file your taxes on time, then you can submit a tax extension to the IRS. Filing a tax extension automatically gives you a six-month extension from the original deadline to file your taxes, giving you more time to organize and file.

You must file an extension before the deadline, or you will still be subject to fines and other penalties. Keep in mind that even with an extension, you will still need to pay your estimated taxes by the tax deadline.

How to file an extension

Most businesses can file a Form 7004 before the filing deadline to receive an extension. The form can be e-filed through a Modernized e-File (MeF) system, either through IRS Free File or through an e-file provider such as a tax firm, your CPA or tax software platform.

On the other hand, sole proprietors, freelancers and gig workers should use a Form 4868 to request an extension on their individual income taxes.

Keep in mind that an IRS extension generally only applies to federal taxes. Some states may require you to file a separate extension for state taxes, so be sure to check your individual state’s tax code.

What to know about disaster relief extension

If your business has been impacted by a disaster such as Hurricane Helene, the California wildfires, the Kentucky flooding or other local events, you may qualify for a disaster relief extension, which is automatically applied to individuals within the impacted area.

Impacted businesses within the following states may qualify for a May 1, 2025 disaster relief extension for 2023 and 2024 taxes:

Alabama (entire state)

Florida (entire state)

Georgia (entire state)

North Carolina (entire state)

South Carolina (entire state)

Alaska (certain areas)

New Mexico (certain areas)

Tennessee (certain areas)

Virginia (certain areas)

West Virginia (certain areas)

In addition, businesses and individuals in Los Angeles County impacted by the 2025 California wildfires have had their 2024 tax filing deadline extended to Oct. 15, 2025.

For more information about filing taxes from a disaster-impacted area, you can call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227.

What to know about the Beneficial Ownership Report

You may have heard of the Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) Report, which LLC, S-Corp and corporation business owners were required to file before January 2025.

The U.S. Treasury Department, however, recently changed the rules around the BOI, making it so that only foreign-owned companies and non-United States-citizen owners have to file a BOI report, according to a press release issued by the Treasury in March.

Information about the BOI report is still forthcoming, including what the deadline will be for reporting companies and what is defined as a foreign reporting company.

Currently, FinCEN defines foreign reporting companies as “entities (including corporations and limited liability companies) formed under the law of a foreign country that have registered to do business in the United States by the filing of a document with a secretary of state or any similar office.”