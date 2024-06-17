At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Completing a loan application online can be quicker and provide access to cash more rapidly.

In-person applications require meeting with a loan officer at a bank or credit union and the process can take longer.

Each option has pros and cons that vary based on your needs and preferences.

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all answer to whether applying for a loan online vs. in-person is better.

Most personal loan lenders now offer an online application — even banks and credit unions. Applying online is often faster and more convenient. However, in-person assistance can help you better navigate the process and make it easier to take advantage of potential perks for existing customers.

Online vs. in-person loans

Can you get a loan online without talking to someone? Today, it’s entirely possible.

Banks, credit unions and online lenders offer online personal loans. These loans allow borrowers to submit an application through the institution’s website rather than talking to a loan officer at a brick-and-mortar location.

You will submit the required documents electronically, too.

In-person application processes require you to apply by meeting with a bank or credit union loan officer. However, today, most banks and credit unions also offer personal loan applications online.

How you should apply depends on the available options and personal preference. It’s important to be fully informed on the details of both processes to ensure you’re getting the best loan for your needs and credit situation.

When to apply for a personal loan online

Online applications are often more streamlined, simple and efficient processes. Here’s when they might be a good choice:

If you’re comfortable with technology: Applying through an online portal may save you time if you don’t mind using online submission platforms and are comfortable using a computer to provide personal information.

Applying through an online portal may save you time if you don’t mind using online submission platforms and are comfortable using a computer to provide personal information. If you need funds quickly: The fastest emergency loans have online applications. They use software to review your submitted information quickly. Online lenders may approve applications within minutes and disburse funds as soon as the same day.

The fastest emergency loans have online applications. They use software to review your submitted information quickly. Online lenders may approve applications within minutes and disburse funds as soon as the same day. You don’t have an existing bank relationship: Having a relationship with a bank can sometimes give you access to better loan rates and terms. But if you don’t have this type of relationship already established you may find more competitive loan offers online.

Always make sure the site you apply through is secure. You can look at the URL: The first few letters should be “https,” not just “http.”

Before starting an application, check with your bank to see if any benefits are available to in-person customers. It might offer an interest rate reduction or a payment date grace period. This can save you money in the long run.

When to apply for a personal loan in person

In some cases, applying for a loan in person may be your best bet. This may be true if:

You prefer individualized help: If you like face-to-face customer service and live near a lender, applying in person for a loan can be a good choice.

If you like face-to-face customer service and live near a lender, applying in person for a loan can be a good choice. You have unusual circumstances: Sometimes, your income, assets or reasons for needing a loan are complicated in ways that are difficult to lay out in an application form. You might find it simple to explain in person where you can address follow-up questions instantly.

Sometimes, your income, assets or reasons for needing a loan are complicated in ways that are difficult to lay out in an application form. You might find it simple to explain in person where you can address follow-up questions instantly. You’re a first-time applicant: If you’ve never applied for a personal loan before and are overwhelmed by the process, applying in person could reduce some stress. The loan officer will lead you through the process. However, some online lenders (like ) also promise individualized assistance.

If you’ve never applied for a personal loan before and are overwhelmed by the process, applying in person could reduce some stress. The loan officer will lead you through the process. However, some online lenders (like ) also promise individualized assistance. You don’t want to share information online: Not everyone feels comfortable uploading their personal and financial details online. If this is the case, applying for a loan in person may be a better choice.

It’s still important to compare personal loan interest rates with other institutions to ensure you get the most competitive rate for your credit situation. Applying in person allows you to ask the officer directly about any rate discounts or perks available.

Pros and cons of applying online

Here are the key factors to consider before applying for a personal loan from a bank, credit union or lender through its online application portal.

Pros Prequalification : Borrowers can see their potential rates and approval odds without affecting their credit by prequalifying. Prequalifying also makes it easier to sift through lenders and find the most competitive offer.

Borrowers can see their potential rates and approval odds without affecting their credit by prequalifying. Prequalifying also makes it easier to sift through lenders and find the most competitive offer. Faster funding : Most online applications are marketed as having a simple process and fast funding times, with some offering disbursement in one to two business days after approval.

Most online applications are marketed as having a simple process and fast funding times, with some offering disbursement in one to two business days after approval. More flexible criteria: Brick-and-mortar lenders typically have more stringent minimum requirements than online lenders. Cons Limited assistance : If you apply online outside a lender’s customer service hours, you may need to wait for help if you get stuck. And even then, you might wind up using an unhelpful chatbot or navigating a phone tree.

If you apply online outside a lender’s customer service hours, you may need to wait for help if you get stuck. And even then, you might wind up using an unhelpful chatbot or navigating a phone tree. Have to submit information online : Although lenders should provide a secure online portal, some borrowers may be hesitant to submit sensitive information, such as their Social Security number, online.

Although lenders should provide a secure online portal, some borrowers may be hesitant to submit sensitive information, such as their Social Security number, online. Easier to make an error: Filling out the application online leaves more room for errors in the process. For example, it’s easier to mistype when filling out your personal information online than it is in person with a loan officer reviewing your application as well.

Pros and cons of applying in person

Here’s what you need to know before applying for a personal loan at a brick-and-mortar location.

Pros Personalized assistance : The primary perk of applying for a loan in person is the individualized assistance. From application to origination, you’ll work with a loan officer to make sure the process is smooth and error-free.

The primary perk of applying for a loan in person is the individualized assistance. From application to origination, you’ll work with a loan officer to make sure the process is smooth and error-free. Member benefits and perks : Some institutions offer perks to borrowers who have banked with them before. Being in person can make it easier to find these.

Some institutions offer perks to borrowers who have banked with them before. Being in person can make it easier to find these. Establishes a relationship: Applying in person allows you to establish a relationship with a loan officer at your bank. This relationship can make the application process easier down the road should you need to borrow from the institution again. Cons Inconvenient process : Some may find having to physically be inside the brick-and-mortar location inconvenient, especially if it’s not a convenient location or is a long distance away.

Some may find having to physically be inside the brick-and-mortar location inconvenient, especially if it’s not a convenient location or is a long distance away. Prequalification is not as common : Most online lenders allow borrowers to prequalify, making it easier to compare potential offers. However, not every bank or credit union has this option. Even if they do, it’s not as convenient as prequalifying online and comparing offers may be more difficult.

Most online lenders allow borrowers to prequalify, making it easier to compare potential offers. However, not every bank or credit union has this option. Even if they do, it’s not as convenient as prequalifying online and comparing offers may be more difficult. Slower approval process: Depending on the institution, applying in person may result in slower funding times. That’s especially true if you have to fill out the application on paper, rather than online.

The bottom line

Online loan applications are common and offer many benefits. The funding process often moves more quickly, for one.

But this option may not be for everyone. Suppose you prefer personal, face-to-face customer service or have an existing relationship with a bank. In that case, getting a more competitive loan via an in-person application may be possible.

Whether you apply for a loan online or in person, it’s important to shop around and compare multiple offers to ensure you’re getting the most competitive loan offer possible.

Frequently asked questions