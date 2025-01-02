How to support small businesses after a disaster

Key takeaways Small businesses operating on thin margins can often be forced to close after disasters like weather events, economic upheaval or pandemics.

Supporting local small businesses can help them recover faster and bolster the local economy at the same time.

You can support small businesses locally and beyond by leaving positive reviews, purchasing items and subscriptions committing to shopping small.

Disasters such as floods, storms, accidents and health issues can easily wipe out years of hard work for small business owners and their families. Extreme weather events are happening with increased frequency and intensity, and as a result, many business owners have faced destructive storms that have destroyed their homes, damaged their businesses and forever altered their communities.

This has all put an exceptional amount of stress on the bottom line of many smaller companies. In 2024 alone, storms like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton have decimated many small businesses and shut down some for good.

Unfortunately, disaster can not only decimate a small business ecosystem, but also entire towns’ economies as small businesses are forced to close their doors. This dries up tax revenue and drives away residents. And while options such as small business loans can help, they fail to make up for massive losses in revenue.

Supporting small businesses after a disaster is critical to helping local communities and economies recover quickly. And it’s just as important to support small businesses after the dust has settled and your community has regained a sense of normalcy. Here’s how to help support businesses both near and far in the wake of a disaster.

Shop small and shop often

The lack of a viable local market fuels 42 percent of small business failures in the United States, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce . Ongoing issues such as local damage from a disaster, lower foot traffic or impaired access to infrastructure like roadways or internet can curtail a business’s efforts to bring in customers.

Businesses need continued support throughout the year. While there’s often a flurry of activity that comes with a reopening or in the immediate aftermath of a disaster, once the press dies down, many businesses face a drop in sales.

If you want to help the businesses in your area, make a commitment to shop regularly at small businesses that need your support – even if it’s stopping by once a week and purchasing something small.

Buy gift cards and pre-order

Businesses recovering from a disaster face issues trying to pay for repairs while bringing in cash. A store that has undergone a flood, for example, not only needs to spend money on repairing the damage, but also loses out on potential sales while they make repairs. It also takes time (and money) to replace damaged stock, especially if equipment is damaged and roads are damaged. Even businesses covered by insurance can wait precious weeks or months for payment when they file a claim.

Buying gift cards or pre-ordering products helps businesses in a number of ways. First of all, it gives a business much-needed funds to pay for repairs, materials and other expenses instead of having to rely on a loan . It also tells the owners and employees that you intend on supporting the store in the future, which helps them gauge interest and can offer a much-needed morale boost during an emotionally difficult time.

Spread the word

Small businesses thrive on word-of-mouth from their customers. Many rely on personal recommendations, social media impressions and online reviews in order to attract new customers.

Sharing social media posts and recommending local businesses after a disaster can go a long way to help bring in new customers. Be sure to check back for updated hours, fundraiser events, pre-order sales and other opportunities to support your favorite local shops.

Leaving a positive review can also have a large impact. According to a survey by BrightLocal , 91 percent of customers are impacted by reviews when considering a business or a brand.

Order online and by phone

Walking into your local shops and restaurants is great if you’re nearby. But what if hear about a disaster happening in a different state and want to show your support? The good news is that you can still step in to help small businesses near and far.

If you want to support a business outside your local area, check online to see if local businesses are offering sales on their website. In wake of disasters, many businesses will switch to e-commerce sales while they repair their physical location. You may be able to order by phone as well if they don’t have an online presence.

See if there’s a fundraiser going

Many small businesses have hosted crowdfunding efforts as they recover, either to contribute to rebuilding efforts or to help pay for their staffs’ salaries during extended closures. Both types of these fundraisers can help small businesses by giving them the funds they need to re-order goods and fix their physical property, and by allowing them to retain and support their current staff.

You can also donate to local recovery efforts through local charities and aid groups who are helping in the aftermath. Be wary of scams and organizations who won’t put your donation to good use – instead, ask business owners and residents which avenues will help them most, and make sure the organization you’re donating to is an accredited non-profit.

Support businesses long-term

In the immediate aftermath of a disaster, customers can feel compelled to support their local small businesses to show solidarity. While that is helpful, small businesses need steady income throughout the year. Consider shopping at a small business to be an investment in your community and act accordingly with your spending habits. Your long-term support helps ensure a sustainable, steady cash flow for the business owners in your area.

Bottom line

Small businesses play a large role in strengthening and diversifying the American economy, which is why supporting them after a disaster is essential. By committing to buying from them, spreading good word-of-mouth and donating to recovery efforts, you can help local small businesses build back after a disaster and continue to contribute to their local communities. Additionally, your year-round support of small businesses will help keep them healthy well after a disaster has passed.