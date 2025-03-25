5 new ETFs to watch in 2025
Exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, are one of the most popular ways to invest. ETFs allow investors to hold a basket of securities in a single fund and trade on an exchange throughout the day like stocks. Many ETFs also come with low expense ratios, which means more of the return ends up in the pockets of investors.
Fund companies launch new ETFs periodically in the hope that they’ll attract assets from investors and generate fees for the manager. These new funds are often launched based on their marketability, but there can be new ETFs that offer just what investors are looking for or improve on existing offerings.
If you're trying to decide which ETFs might make sense for your portfolio, a financial advisor can help you choose the best ones.
Here are five new ETFs to watch in 2025.
*Data as of March 24, 2025.
1. GMO Beyond China ETF (BCHI)
The GMO Beyond China ETF invests in companies that GMO believes will benefit from companies diversifying their supply chains outside of China. GMO views supply chain diversification as an attractive trend due to increasing labor costs in China and increasing geopolitical tensions. Top holdings include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., HDFC Bank and MediaTek.
- Fund inception: Feb. 12, 2025
- Expense ratio: 0.65 percent
- Assets: $7.9 million
2. VistaShares Target 15 Berkshire Select Income ETF (OMAH)
This ETF uses an options strategy to generate monthly income for shareholders while also investing in major equity holdings of Berkshire Hathaway, as well as Berkshire itself. Its top holdings include Berkshire, Apple, American Express and Bank of America. The fund has an annual income target of 15 percent.
- Fund inception: March 5, 2025
- Expense ratio: 0.95 percent
- Assets: $3.5 million
3. Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF (OWNB)
The Bitwise Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF invests in companies that hold at least 1,000 Bitcoin on their balance sheets. The fund does not invest in Bitcoin directly or through derivatives, but will likely rise and fall alongside the price of Bitcoin. The top three holdings account for more than 40 percent of the fund and include Strategy, MARA Holdings and Riot Platforms.
- Fund inception: March 10, 2025
- Expense ratio: 0.85 percent
- Assets: $4.0 million
4. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL)
This Vanguard ETF gives investors a low-cost fund that invests in ultra-short-term U.S. Treasury Bills. The fund aims to track the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill Index, which should have an average maturity of less than three months under normal circumstances.
- Fund inception: Feb. 7, 2025
- Expense ratio: 0.07 percent
- Assets: $491.7 million
5. Schwab Core Bond ETF (SCCR)
This Schwab ETF aims to generate income by investing in investment-grade U.S.-dollar-denominated debt securities. The fund had a weighted average maturity of 8.4 years at the end of February 2025 and its top holdings include U.S. Treasury securities and debt issued by Stanford University.
- Fund inception: Feb. 5, 2025
- Expense ratio: 0.16 percent
- Assets: $159.9 million
Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.