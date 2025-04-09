China is home to some of the largest tech companies in the world, many of which can be purchased by U.S. investors. These Chinese stocks have lagged behind their U.S. peers in recent years, but several are off to a relatively strong start in 2025 and may still offer compelling value compared to the U.S. tech giants.

To be sure, the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China heightens the risk of investing in China. While many of the largest companies generate most of their revenue from China, some do have exposure to the U.S. Plus, when asked in an interview on April 9, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent did not rule out the idea of delisting Chinese stocks listed on U.S. stock exchanges in response to China’s retaliatory tariffs.

One of the most well-known Chinese tech companies is TikTok-parent company ByteDance. However, ByteDance is a private company, which means you won’t be able to invest in it like you can with publicly traded companies. ByteDance recently had an implied valuation of $315 billion, according to a Reuters report.

Here are the 10 largest publicly traded Chinese tech companies.

10 biggest Chinese tech companies

Data as of April 9, 2025. Based on today’s exchange rate, 1 U.S. dollar is equal to 7.34 yuan (RMB).

1. Tencent Holdings (TCEHY and 700-HK)

Tencent is a global internet and technology company that offers a broad range of services, including cloud computing, advertising, fintech, gaming and more. It operates a variety of social, fintech and digital content brands including WeChat, QQ, Qzone, Weixin Pay, Tencent Games and more.

Market cap: $486.1 billion

$486.1 billion 2024 revenue: RMB660.3 billion

RMB660.3 billion YTD returns: 1.5 percent

2. Alibaba (BABA and 9988-HK)

Alibaba describes itself as having two core businesses: e-commerce and cloud computing. It operates the Taobao and Tmall Group in domestic China that provide e-commerce solutions to consumers and businesses, as well as international platforms that operate outside of China.

Market cap: $236.9 billion

$236.9 billion TTM revenue: RMB981.8 billion

RMB981.8 billion YTD returns: 17.2 percent

3. PDD Holdings (PDD)

PDD Holdings operates a variety of commerce platforms, including Pinduoduo and Temu, which is based in the U.S. Temu was founded in 2022 in Boston and aims to become a global platform that offers quality products at attractive prices.

Market cap: $124.8 billion

$124.8 billion 2024 revenue: RMB393.8 billion

RMB393.8 billion YTD returns: -3.1 percent

4. BYD (BYDDY and 1211-HK)

BYD is a technology company involved in a variety of industries, including electronics, automobiles, energy and rail transit. BYD is the largest automaker in China and makes only electric vehicles and hybrids. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway invested $230 million in BYD in 2008.

Market cap: $128.0 billion

$128.0 billion 2024 revenue: RMB777.1 billion

RMB777.1 billion YTD returns: 21.1 percent

5. Xiaomi Corp. (XIACY 1810-HK)

Xiaomi is a consumer electronics company and is one of the largest manufacturers of smartphones in the world. The company also operates a consumer internet of things platform that had about 740 million smart devices connected to it at the end of 2023, excluding smartphones, tablets and laptops, according to the company.

Market cap: $136.3 billion

$136.3 billion 2024 revenue: RMB365.9 billion

RMB365.9 billion YTD returns: 10.3 percent

6. Meituan (MPNGY and 3690-HK)

Meituan is a tech platform that offers a variety of services such as food delivery, entertainment and travel. The company was founded in 2010 and says its mission is to “help people eat better, live better.”

Market cap: $110.9 billion

$110.9 billion 2024 revenue: RMB337.6 billion

RMB337.6 billion YTD returns: -12.4 percent

7. NetEase (NTES and 9999-HK)

NetEase is an internet gaming company and says it develops and operates some of the most popular mobile and PC games in China. The company also operates majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao, an intelligent learning company, and NetEase Cloud Music, an online music platform.

Market cap: $57.6 billion

$57.6 billion 2024 revenue: RMB105.3 billion

RMB105.3 billion YTD returns: 3.8 percent

8. JD.com (JD and 9618-HK)

JD.com, or Jingdong, is China’s largest retailer by revenue, and operates in several different sectors such as retail, technology, logistics, healthcare and more. The company says its retail infrastructure aims to allow consumers to buy whatever they want, whenever and wherever they want it.

Market cap: $48.7 billion

$48.7 billion 2024 revenue: RMB1.16 trillion

RMB1.16 trillion YTD returns: -1.9 percent

9. Trip.com (TCOM and 9961-HK)

Trip.com is a travel platform popular with travelers in Asia and around the world. The company operates a variety of travel brands, including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner.

Market cap: $34.2 billion

$34.2 billion 2024 Revenue: RMB53.3 billion

RMB53.3 billion YTD returns: -23.5 percent

10. Baidu (BIDU and 9888-HK)

Baidu was founded in 2000 as a search engine business and today considers itself to be a leading AI company. It also operates iQIYI, an online entertainment video service provider.

Market cap: $26.4 billion

$26.4 billion 2024 Revenue: RMB133.1 billion

RMB133.1 billion YTD returns: -8.8 percent

How to invest in Chinese stocks

If you’re interested in investing in Chinese stocks, you have a few different options. You can purchase shares of individual companies through an online broker, or you can invest in ETFs that hold a basket of Chinese stocks.

Many Chinese companies have shares that trade in the U.S., but some may only be available on international exchanges. You may need a special kind of global account with your broker to trade on international exchanges.

Purchasing China-focused ETFs is typically a safer route because you’ll hold a basket of stocks that limits your exposure to any single company. These ETFs can typically be purchased commission-free at most online brokers.

Editorial Disclaimer: All investors are advised to conduct their own independent research into investment strategies before making an investment decision. In addition, investors are advised that past investment product performance is no guarantee of future price appreciation.