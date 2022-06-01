Georgina Tzanetos

Former reporter, Investing
Ribbon EXPERTISE
  • Financial consulting
  • Retirement investing
Education EDUCATION
  • Bachelor’s in English and Communications, Saint John’s University
  • Master’s in Political Economy, New York University

 

Former Bankrate reporter Georgina Tzanetos, M.A., covers investing and retirement. Her work has been cited across major media, including Yahoo Finance, Investopedia and GoBankingRates. Tzanetos believes in the power of financial education for the betterment of people’s futures through personal finance education and informed research.

Experience

Georgina is a former licensed financial advisor and has worked in various roles throughout the financial services industry, including as an oil and gas accounts manager for Moody’s Analytics and on the private client servicing side of J.P. Morgan Chase.

Education

Georgina earned a double Bachelor’s degree in English and Communications from Saint John’s University and a master’s degree in Political Economy from New York University.

Georgina's latest articles